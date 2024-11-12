How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Ultimate Guide to Bookkeeping Software Solutions for Nonprofits in 2024
Nonprofit software

Ultimate Guide to Bookkeeping Software Solutions for Nonprofits in 2024

November 12, 2024

Nonprofit bookkeeping software transforms financial management, freeing up more time for mission-critical work. This software automates donation tracking, streamlines expense management, and generates instant reports for better decision-making. 

In this article, we’ll explore the top 14 solutions, comparing features and pricing to suit organizations of all sizes. Discover how the right software can amplify your nonprofit's effectiveness, from enhancing donor transparency to simplifying tax compliance.

14 bookkeeping software solutions for nonprofits to manage finances

  1. Wave
  2. ZipBooks
  3. QuickBooks Online
  4. Aplos
  5. FreshBooks
  6. Sage Intacct
  7. Blackbaud Financial Edge
  8. Realm
  9. PowerChurch
  10. Springly
  11. GnuCash
  12. Zoho Books
  13. NonProfitPlus
  14. NetSuite

4 benefits of using nonprofit bookkeeping software

1. Streamlined financial management

Bookkeeping software automates financial tasks, reducing manual entry errors and saving valuable time. These automation features ensure accurate record-keeping and facilitate seamless financial transaction tracking, like expenses and revenues. 

An organized workflow leads to more efficient and error-free financial management.

2. Compliance and reporting

Maintaining compliance with nonprofit organization regulations is crucial, and bookkeeping software helps organizations adhere to these requirements by creating accurate and timely financial reports.

This feature makes audits easier and keeps financial operations transparent, which is crucial for maintaining trust with stakeholders and regulators.

3. Donor management features

Many bookkeeping systems offer integrated donor management features, which help improve the process of tracking donations and managing donor information. They also enable nonprofits to generate detailed reports on donation trends and donor engagement, improving fundraising efforts and communication with supporters.

Check out Zeffy’s 100% free donor management software to track donations

4. Enhanced accuracy

Bookkeeping software enhances accuracy by automating calculations and standardizing data entry processes, significantly reducing the risk of human error in financial records.

Accurate records are important for nonprofits as financial errors can affect how funds are used or reported. Using software, nonprofits can avoid these problems and trust that their records are correct.

Explore our nonprofit bookkeeping guide for better financial management

Our top 14 picks of bookkeeping software for nonprofits

bookkeeping software for nonprofits
Category Tool Price Key Features Rating
Best free and entry-level software Wave Paid plans start at $16 Expense tracking, basic financial reporting 4.4
ZipBooks $15-$35 per month Invoicing, unlimited expense tracking, basic reporting 4.5
Best for nonprofit cash flow management QuickBooks Online $35-$235 per month Advanced forecasting, budgeting, real-time financial tracking 4.3
Aplos $79-$99 per month Budget tracking, forecasting, comprehensive cash flow management 4.5
Best for expense tracking and management FreshBooks $19-$60 per month Expense tracking, categorization, approval workflows 4.5
Sage Intacct Ask for pricing Advanced expense management, detailed reporting 4.3
Best for customizable reporting Blackbaud Financial Edge Ask for pricing Customizable report generation, integration with other tools 4.2
Best for easy church-donation management Realm $50-$300 per month Donation tracking, church financial management 4.4
PowerChurch $25-$39.95 Comprehensive donation management, financial tracking 4.4
Springly $79.00 per month Daily management, full accounting suite 4.4
Best for small organizations Zoho Books $15-$60 per month Simple bookkeeping features, budget-friendly pricing 4.4
GnuCash Open source Financial reporting, double-entry accounting 4.5
Best for large organizations NetSuite Custom pricing Scalable features, large database integration 4.2
NonProfitPlus Starting at $725.00 per month Budget tracking, fund accounting 5

Best free and entry-level software

1. Wave

Wave is a cost-effective accounting software solution that is ideal for tight budgets, offering core accounting features at no cost. It is simple to use with an easy interface for minimal accounting needs and includes basic tools for bookkeeping and basic tax handling.
Key features:

2. ZipBooks

ZipBooks's economical pricing makes it perfect for small organizations. The platform's detailed reporting features help nonprofits maintain financial transparency and make informed decisions. The software includes simple tools with the basic functions needed for minimal accounting, and it offers access to support through email and a help center.

Key features:

Best for nonprofit cash flow management

3. QuickBooks Online

QuickBooks Online software provides nonprofits with decision-making tools through its comprehensive financial management system. The platform combines forecasting capabilities with dynamic dashboards and integrates with other nonprofit tools to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

Key features:

Read our guide on how to use QuickBooks for nonprofits

4. Aplos

Aplos offers comprehensive financial planning tools with advanced forecasting capabilities that help nonprofits make data-driven decisions. It provides mobile access for on-the-go management and includes effective budgeting and donor management tools.
Key features:

Best for expense tracking and management

5. FreshBooks

FreshBooks provides detailed expense management by categorizing expenses and managing approval processes. It also offers custom invoicing features that are adaptable to your nonprofit's unique needs. FreshBooks offers streamlined approval workflows for efficient management.
Key features:

6. Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct provides comprehensive expense tracking and management, along with detailed reporting tailored to your specific needs. Its scalable design makes it suitable for complex financial requirements, while advanced tools enable effective management of restricted funds.

Key features:

Best for customizable reporting

7. Blackbaud Financial Edge

Blackbaud Financial Edge offers tailored reporting by generating reports for various stakeholders. This accounting software ensures that diverse needs are met through customizable options. 

It has tools for deep analysis, which help with strategic decisions, making it a great tool for nonprofits.

Key features:

Best for easy church-donation management

8. Realm

Realm church accounting software ensures accurate tracking and reporting of church donations. It simplifies the management of member contributions and enhances financial transparency for churches, making it easier to maintain clear records.

Key features:

9. PowerChurch

PowerChurch is designed to streamline and simplify the complexities of church management. It comes with a comprehensive suite of tools that handle everything from donations to membership.

Key features:

10. Springly

Springly is a helpful tool for all kinds of religious institutionses, such as mosques, churches, and temples. It simplifies bookkeeping and keeps everything organized so religious organizations can focus on helping their communities and achieving their goals.

Key features:

Best for small organizations

11. GnuCash

GnuCash is an open-source fund accounting tool for small nonprofit organizations. It offers powerful features suitable for small nonprofits needing detailed financial oversight. GnuCash allows for complex financial customization but requires a strong grasp of accounting, as its interface is less user-friendly.

Key features:

12. Zoho Books

Zoho Books is an affordable solution for small organizations, and people with limited accounting experience can navigate it effectively. The software distinguishes itself as a low-cost solution with all the necessary functionalities.

Key features:

Best for large organizations

13. NonProfitPlus

NonProfitPlus offers a robust accounting package designed for nonprofits and allows unlimited user access for easier delegation. NonProfitPlus provides a solid foundation for financial management, helping organizations improve efficiency and transparency.

Key features:

14. NetSuite

NetSuite accounting software handles extensive financial data and complex reporting, and it is well-suited for nonprofits with significant financial needs. 

Key features:

How to choose the right bookkeeping software for your nonprofit

1. Assess your organization's needs

Begin by evaluating your nonprofit's size, financial complexity, and transaction volume. Consider your current pain points and future growth plans. 

Do you need advanced features like fund accounting or grant management? Are you looking for basic bookkeeping or comprehensive financial management? Understanding these needs will guide your software selection.

2. Define your budget

Determine how much you can allocate to bookkeeping software. Remember to factor in the initial cost and ongoing expenses like subscriptions, upgrades, and potential training. Some software providers offer discounts to nonprofits, so be sure to inquire about these options. You should also consider partnering with a nonprofit bookkeeping service provider if you have the budget. 

3. Prioritize key features

Based on your assessment, list must-have features. These might include:

Rank these features in order of importance to your organization.

4. Evaluate user-friendliness and support

The best software is one your team will use. Look for intuitive interfaces and comprehensive training resources. 

Consider the level of customer support offered – do they provide phone, email, or chat support? Are there user forums or knowledge bases available?

5. Check integration and scalability capabilities

Your bookkeeping software should work seamlessly with your existing systems. Check if it integrates with your CRM, payment processors, and other key tools. This integration can save time and reduce errors by automating data transfer between systems.

Choose software that can grow with your organization. It should be able to handle an increasing number of transactions and users without compromising performance. Look for options to add modules or upgrade to more advanced versions as your needs evolve.

6. Investigate security and compliance

Nonprofit financial data is sensitive. Ensure the software you choose has robust security measures in place, including data encryption and regular backups. It should also help you comply with relevant financial regulations and reporting requirements.

7. Test before committing

Take advantage of free trials or demos to test the software in real-world scenarios. Involve key staff members in this process to get diverse perspectives on usability and functionality.

Transition from an old to a new system in 9 simple steps

Transitioning from an old bookkeeping system to new software can be a significant change for nonprofit organizations. Here’s how to make the process smoother:

  1. Assess your current system:some text
    • Evaluate the features and limitations of your existing system
    • Identify the data and processes you need to migrate
  2. Choose the right software:some text
    • Ensure the new software meets your specific needs
    • Consider compatibility with existing tools and systems
  3. Plan the migration process:some text
    • Develop a detailed migration plan with timelines
    • Assign a dedicated team or individual to oversee the transition
  4. Backup your data:some text
    • Create backups of all financial data before starting the migration
    • Store backups in multiple locations for security
  5. Clean up your data:some text
    • Review and clean your data to remove duplicates and errors
    • Ensure that data is accurate and up-to-date
  6. Test the new system:some text
    • Run a test migration to identify potential issues
    • Validate that data is correctly transferred and functions as expected
  7. Train your team:some text
    • Provide training for staff on how to use the new software
    • Offer resources such as user guides or support contacts
  8. Monitor and adjust:some text
    • Monitor the transition closely for any issues
    • Make adjustments as needed based on user feedback
  9. Ensure continuity:some text
    • Keep the old system accessible for a short period in case of discrepancies
    • Transition completely only after verifying that the new system works correctly

By following these steps, you can minimize disruption and ensure a smoother transition to your new bookkeeping software.

Final thoughts on nonprofit bookkeeping software

Selecting the right bookkeeping software is a crucial step in streamlining your nonprofit's financial management. 

By carefully assessing your needs, researching options, and prioritizing key features like usability and integration capabilities, you can find a solution that not only meets your current requirements but also supports your organization's growth.

Remember, effective financial management extends beyond bookkeeping. While you're optimizing your accounting processes, consider how you can enhance other aspects of your nonprofit's operations. Zeffy offers a 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits to save unnecessary software and transaction costs.

By combining bookkeeping software with Zeffy, you can create a comprehensive system that supports all aspects of your nonprofit's financial and donor management needs.

Sign up on Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform to grow your nonprofit

Nonprofit bookkeeping FAQs

Nonprofits gather financial data from donations, grants, and expenses. Bookkeeping software automates data entry, keeps records accurate, and generates financial reports efficiently. This helps organizations maintain compliance and provide transparency to stakeholders.

Learn how to prepare a financial statement for your nonprofit.

Nonprofit accounting software includes strong security features, such as encryption, multi-factor authentication, and regular updates. Compliance with data protection regulations is essential. Many providers follow industry standards to protect your information.

Free nonprofit bookkeeping software can be appealing due to its cost-saving potential. However, free packages often have limitations, such as fewer features and integrations and less customer support. They are suitable for very small nonprofits with minimal needs. Paid solutions usually provide more features, better support, and enhanced security.

While accounting expertise isn't necessary, basic financial literacy is helpful. Modern bookkeeping software is designed to be user-friendly, with intuitive interfaces and built-in guidance. Most packages offer tutorials, templates, and support resources to help you navigate essential tasks.

Understanding fundamental accounting concepts can enhance your ability to use the software effectively and interpret financial data. If you're new to nonprofit finance, consider taking a basic accounting course or consulting with a financial advisor.

Remember, the software simplifies many tasks, but having someone on your team who can oversee financial operations is still important for accuracy and compliance.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Camille Duboz

Keep reading :

Nonprofit life
Nonprofit Bookkeeper: Key Responsibilities & Skills (+ Sample Job Template)

Discover the essential skills and key responsibilities of a nonprofit bookkeeper. Find a sample job template to help guide your hiring process.

Read more

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.