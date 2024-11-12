We use cookies to improve your experience on our platform. By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage and assist in our marketing efforts.
Cookies required for basic website functionality.
Cookies used to deliver content most relevant to you and your needs.
Cookies used to deliver content most relevant to you and your needs.
Cookies that help understand the performance of the website, how users interact with it and to identify bugs.
How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Ultimate Guide to Bookkeeping Software Solutions for Nonprofits in 2024
November 12, 2024
Nonprofit bookkeeping software transforms financial management, freeing up more time for mission-critical work. This software automates donation tracking, streamlines expense management, and generates instant reports for better decision-making.
In this article, we’ll explore the top 14 solutions, comparing features and pricing to suit organizations of all sizes. Discover how the right software can amplify your nonprofit's effectiveness, from enhancing donor transparency to simplifying tax compliance.
14 bookkeeping software solutions for nonprofits to manage finances
4 benefits of using nonprofit bookkeeping software
1. Streamlined financial management
Bookkeeping software automates financial tasks, reducing manual entry errors and saving valuable time. These automation features ensure accurate record-keeping and facilitate seamless financial transaction tracking, like expenses and revenues.
An organized workflow leads to more efficient and error-free financial management.
2. Compliance and reporting
Maintaining compliance with nonprofit organization regulations is crucial, and bookkeeping software helps organizations adhere to these requirements by creating accurate and timely financial reports.
This feature makes audits easier and keeps financial operations transparent, which is crucial for maintaining trust with stakeholders and regulators.
3. Donor management features
Many bookkeeping systems offer integrated donor management features, which help improve the process of tracking donations and managing donor information. They also enable nonprofits to generate detailed reports on donation trends and donor engagement, improving fundraising efforts and communication with supporters.
Bookkeeping software enhances accuracy by automating calculations and standardizing data entry processes, significantly reducing the risk of human error in financial records.
Accurate records are important for nonprofits as financial errors can affect how funds are used or reported. Using software, nonprofits can avoid these problems and trust that their records are correct.
Wave is a cost-effective accounting software solution that is ideal for tight budgets, offering core accounting features at no cost. It is simple to use with an easy interface for minimal accounting needs and includes basic tools for bookkeeping and basic tax handling. Key features:
Expense tracking: Monitors and categorizes spending
Basic financial reports: Provides essential accounting reports for financial oversight
Customizable invoicing: Creates invoices for donations and membership fees
Multi-user access: Supports small teams with multiple users
Tax reporting: Handles basic tax reporting, though not tailored for nonprofits
2. ZipBooks
ZipBooks's economical pricing makes it perfect for small organizations. The platform's detailed reporting features help nonprofits maintain financial transparency and make informed decisions. The software includes simple tools with the basic functions needed for minimal accounting, and it offers access to support through email and a help center.
Key features:
Customizable invoicing: Tailors invoices for donations and membership fees
Expense tracking: Helps monitor and categorize expenses
Detailed financial reports: Offers clear financial records
Basic donor tracking: Manages donor contributions
Support options: Includes email support and a help center
Best for nonprofit cash flow management
3. QuickBooks Online
QuickBooks Online software provides nonprofits with decision-making tools through its comprehensive financial management system. The platform combines forecasting capabilities with dynamic dashboards and integrates with other nonprofit tools to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.
Key features:
Cash flow forecasting: Predicts future cash flows for planning
Budgeting and expense tracking: Manages budgets and tracks spending
Aplos offers comprehensive financial planning tools with advanced forecasting capabilities that help nonprofits make data-driven decisions. It provides mobile access for on-the-go management and includes effective budgeting and donor management tools. Key features:
Budget tracking: Monitors spending against budget limits
Mobile access: Allows management of finances and donations on the go
Donor tracking: Tracks interactions and contributions
Best for expense tracking and management
5. FreshBooks
FreshBooks provides detailed expense management by categorizing expenses and managing approval processes. It also offers custom invoicing features that are adaptable to your nonprofit's unique needs. FreshBooks offers streamlined approval workflows for efficient management. Key features:
Expense tracking: Categorizes and monitors expenses
Approval workflows: Streamlines the process for expense approvals
Customized invoicing: Meets nonprofit needs with tailored invoices
Integration with third-party apps: Allows tracking of volunteer hours via other apps
Comprehensive support: Includes email, live chat, and help center
6. Sage Intacct
Sage Intacct provides comprehensive expense tracking and management, along with detailed reporting tailored to your specific needs. Its scalable design makes it suitable for complex financial requirements, while advanced tools enable effective management of restricted funds.
Key features:
Expense management: Tracks and reports on expenses
Integration with systems: Connects with other financial tools
Budget tracking and forecasting: Manages budgets and predicts financial trends
Restricted funds management: Ensures compliance with donor restrictions
Best for customizable reporting
7. Blackbaud Financial Edge
Blackbaud Financial Edge offers tailored reporting by generating reports for various stakeholders. This accounting software ensures that diverse needs are met through customizable options.
It has tools for deep analysis, which help with strategic decisions, making it a great tool for nonprofits.
Key features:
Customizable reports: Creates tailored reports for specific needs
Integration with nonprofit tools: Connects with other systems for comprehensive management
Donor and financial summary reports: Provides insights into donor data and financial performance
Advanced data analysis: Supports strategic planning with in-depth analysis
Robust grant management: Tracks and manages grants with compliance monitoring
Training resources: Includes online courses, webinars, and support
Best for easy church-donation management
8. Realm
Realm church accounting software ensures accurate tracking and reporting of church donations. It simplifies the management of member contributions and enhances financial transparency for churches, making it easier to maintain clear records.
Key features:
Specialized donation tracking tools: Provides precise tracking of donations with detailed reports
Comprehensive member management: Efficiently manages and organizes member contributions and records
Integrate with church management systems: It connects with existing church software for smooth operations
9. PowerChurch
PowerChurch is designed to streamline and simplify the complexities of church management. It comes with a comprehensive suite of tools that handle everything from donations to membership.
Key features:
Advanced donation tracking: Offers detailed tracking and reporting for donations
Comprehensive financial management tools: Provides robust tools for managing finances and budgeting
Member and event management: Handles member information and event coordination
Seamless integration with church financial systems: It connects with existing systems for streamlined operations
10. Springly
Springly is a helpful tool for all kinds of religious institutionses, such as mosques, churches, and temples. It simplifies bookkeeping and keeps everything organized so religious organizations can focus on helping their communities and achieving their goals.
Key features:
Multi-faith support: Works for different types of religious groups
Donation tracking: Keeps track of donations and helps show where the fund goes
Member management: Organizes information about members and helps keep in touch with them
Event planning: Helps plan and manage events smoothly
Easy integration: Connects with other software, making everything work together
Best for small organizations
11. GnuCash
GnuCash is an open-source fund accounting tool for small nonprofit organizations. It offers powerful features suitable for small nonprofits needing detailed financial oversight. GnuCash allows for complex financial customization but requires a strong grasp of accounting, as its interface is less user-friendly.
Key features:
Double-entry accounting: Records every transaction in two accounts to ensure accuracy
Fund accounting: Tracks multiple funds separately, helping manage various projects and donations
Budget tracking: Monitors budgets to help plan & track expenses and stay within limits
Comprehensive financial reporting: Generates detailed reports for clear insights into financial status
12. Zoho Books
Zoho Books is an affordable solution for small organizations, and people with limited accounting experience can navigate it effectively. The software distinguishes itself as a low-cost solution with all the necessary functionalities.
Key features:
Basic bookkeeping features: Includes essential tools for managing day-to-day finances
Affordable pricing: Provides cost-effective solutions for organizations on a budget
Invoice and expense management: Simplifies tracking and managing invoices and expenses
Essential financial reporting: Offers fundamental reporting tools to monitor financial performance
Best for large organizations
13. NonProfitPlus
NonProfitPlus offers a robust accounting package designed for nonprofits and allows unlimited user access for easier delegation. NonProfitPlus provides a solid foundation for financial management, helping organizations improve efficiency and transparency.
Key features:
General ledger: Offers a flexible account structure and advanced financial reporting
Accounts receivable: Automates invoicing and manages collections, including recurring billing and support for multiple currencies
Accounts payable: Manages liabilities and payments, with features for recurrent documents and vendor refunds
Cash management: Controls daily transactions, cash balances, and bank account reconciliation
14. NetSuite
NetSuite accounting software handles extensive financial data and complex reporting, and it is well-suited for nonprofits with significant financial needs.
Key features:
Advanced financial tools: Offers robust features for handling complex financial tasks and operations
Scalability for large organizations: Designed to grow with your organization, supporting expanding needs
Integration with extensive databases: Connects seamlessly with large data systems for efficient management
Comprehensive financial management: Full suite of tools for thorough financial oversight and planning
How to choose the right bookkeeping software for your nonprofit
1. Assess your organization's needs
Begin by evaluating your nonprofit's size, financial complexity, and transaction volume. Consider your current pain points and future growth plans.
Do you need advanced features like fund accounting or grant management? Are you looking for basic bookkeeping or comprehensive financial management? Understanding these needs will guide your software selection.
2. Define your budget
Determine how much you can allocate to bookkeeping software. Remember to factor in the initial cost and ongoing expenses like subscriptions, upgrades, and potential training. Some software providers offer discounts to nonprofits, so be sure to inquire about these options. You should also consider partnering with a nonprofit bookkeeping service provider if you have the budget.
3. Prioritize key features
Based on your assessment, list must-have features. These might include:
Fund accounting capabilities
Donor management integration
Grant tracking and reporting
Multi-user access
Cloud-based accessibility
Customizable reporting
Rank these features in order of importance to your organization.
4. Evaluate user-friendliness and support
The best software is one your team will use. Look for intuitive interfaces and comprehensive training resources.
Consider the level of customer support offered – do they provide phone, email, or chat support? Are there user forums or knowledge bases available?
5. Check integration and scalability capabilities
Your bookkeeping software should work seamlessly with your existing systems. Check if it integrates with your CRM, payment processors, and other key tools. This integration can save time and reduce errors by automating data transfer between systems.
Choose software that can grow with your organization. It should be able to handle an increasing number of transactions and users without compromising performance. Look for options to add modules or upgrade to more advanced versions as your needs evolve.
6. Investigate security and compliance
Nonprofit financial data is sensitive. Ensure the software you choose has robust security measures in place, including data encryption and regular backups. It should also help you comply with relevant financial regulations and reporting requirements.
7. Test before committing
Take advantage of free trials or demos to test the software in real-world scenarios. Involve key staff members in this process to get diverse perspectives on usability and functionality.
Transition from an old to a new system in 9 simple steps
Transitioning from an old bookkeeping system to new software can be a significant change for nonprofit organizations. Here’s how to make the process smoother:
Assess your current system:some text
Evaluate the features and limitations of your existing system
Identify the data and processes you need to migrate
Choose the right software:some text
Ensure the new software meets your specific needs
Consider compatibility with existing tools and systems
Plan the migration process:some text
Develop a detailed migration plan with timelines
Assign a dedicated team or individual to oversee the transition
Backup your data:some text
Create backups of all financial data before starting the migration
Store backups in multiple locations for security
Clean up your data:some text
Review and clean your data to remove duplicates and errors
Ensure that data is accurate and up-to-date
Test the new system:some text
Run a test migration to identify potential issues
Validate that data is correctly transferred and functions as expected
Train your team:some text
Provide training for staff on how to use the new software
Offer resources such as user guides or support contacts
Monitor and adjust:some text
Monitor the transition closely for any issues
Make adjustments as needed based on user feedback
Ensure continuity:some text
Keep the old system accessible for a short period in case of discrepancies
Transition completely only after verifying that the new system works correctly
By following these steps, you can minimize disruption and ensure a smoother transition to your new bookkeeping software.
Final thoughts on nonprofit bookkeeping software
Selecting the right bookkeeping software is a crucial step in streamlining your nonprofit's financial management.
By carefully assessing your needs, researching options, and prioritizing key features like usability and integration capabilities, you can find a solution that not only meets your current requirements but also supports your organization's growth.
Remember, effective financial management extends beyond bookkeeping. While you're optimizing your accounting processes, consider how you can enhance other aspects of your nonprofit's operations. Zeffy offers a 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits to save unnecessary software and transaction costs.
By combining bookkeeping software with Zeffy, you can create a comprehensive system that supports all aspects of your nonprofit's financial and donor management needs.
Nonprofits gather financial data from donations, grants, and expenses. Bookkeeping software automates data entry, keeps records accurate, and generates financial reports efficiently. This helps organizations maintain compliance and provide transparency to stakeholders.
Nonprofit accounting software includes strong security features, such as encryption, multi-factor authentication, and regular updates. Compliance with data protection regulations is essential. Many providers follow industry standards to protect your information.
Free nonprofit bookkeeping software can be appealing due to its cost-saving potential. However, free packages often have limitations, such as fewer features and integrations and less customer support. They are suitable for very small nonprofits with minimal needs. Paid solutions usually provide more features, better support, and enhanced security.
While accounting expertise isn't necessary, basic financial literacy is helpful. Modern bookkeeping software is designed to be user-friendly, with intuitive interfaces and built-in guidance. Most packages offer tutorials, templates, and support resources to help you navigate essential tasks.
Understanding fundamental accounting concepts can enhance your ability to use the software effectively and interpret financial data. If you're new to nonprofit finance, consider taking a basic accounting course or consulting with a financial advisor.
Remember, the software simplifies many tasks, but having someone on your team who can oversee financial operations is still important for accuracy and compliance.
The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits