Charitable Lottery Regulations in Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island has its own criteria for charitable gaming. At Zeffy, we strive to make your work simpler. We’ve broken down some of the regulations for charitable lotteries for you, so that you can easily set up a successful raffle for your organization. Keep in mind that if you are looking to raise money through a prize draw, raffle, 50/50 or other game, you will need to follow the regulations imposed by the Government of Prince Edward Island and obtain a license.

Online sales, distribution and draw for charitable gaming in Prince Edward Island

To conduct any of your organization’s raffle or draw online, you need to get approval through your application. The government of Prince Edward Island has no explicit regulations that outline the online sale, distribution and draw of tickets. You will need to ask about it during your application.

Do you want to use Zeffy free online raffle software in Prince Edward Island? We suggest you include this in your license application and get approval by PEI Justice and Public Safety: Consumer, Labour and Financial Services before doing so.

