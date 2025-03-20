We use cookies to improve your experience on our platform. By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage and assist in our marketing efforts.
Cookies required for basic website functionality.
Cookies used to deliver content most relevant to you and your needs.
Cookies used to deliver content most relevant to you and your needs.
Cookies that help understand the performance of the website, how users interact with it and to identify bugs.
How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
6 Best Apps and Websites for Online Raffle and Raffle Draw
March 20, 2025
There are many raffle apps and websites available, and the one you choose will make or break the experience for you and your participants. This is your quick guide to evaluating the best options on the market to sell more tickets and raise more money.
The 3 Best apps and websites for running an online raffle:
1. Zeffy: Best for nonprofits looking to run a robust raffle for free (with no fees)
2. GalaBid: Best for nonprofits looking to set up a quick raffle website
3. RallyUp: Best for hosting enhanced 50/50 raffles
A raffle app is a software available on a mobile device to support a raffle or giveaway. Raffles allow individuals or organizations to sell tickets to participants who gain a chance to win a specified prize.
Before you choose a raffle tool, you should always review the latest raffle rules by state in addition to your own regulations.
Types of raffle apps for every step of the process
3 Best apps and websites for running an online raffle
1. Zeffy - Best for nonprofits looking to run a robust raffle for free (with no fees)
Zeffy is 100% free fundraising software for nonprofits. Its online raffle platform makes selling raffle tickets to a broad community of supporters easy and provides a seamless experience to share information about the prize participants can win to support charity.
Top features:
Automatically generated, customizable e-tickets with QR codes for in-person sales and online raffles in one stop.
Accept all major payment methods, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and checks.
Tailored raffle and donation forms, ticket bundles, discount codes, and automated emails with live support at every step.
Con
Only available for registered nonprofits in the US and Canada.
Pricing
Zeffy is 100% free and includes features to support any fundraising campaign type, including raffle fundraisers.
“I had already downloaded almost 10 applications and they were all horrible, this one is simply amazing, objective and easy.”
3. RafflesNow - The most modern app to host a fundraising-specific raffle
RafflesNow is a raffle management app with a modern user experience on a mobile device. The app is built for nonprofits and fundraisers who intend to split the proceeds of a raffle with the winner as donations.
Top features
Versatility for virtual raffles and live events, including 50/50 raffles.
Ease of use with an intuitive and modern design.
Streamlined setup for a seamless raffle experience.
“Finally an alternative for fundraising that does not involve calendars I do not need or coupon books I will never use. App is easy to use and extremely well designed.”
Conclusion: The best way to run your raffle (for free) —
With countless options available, Zeffy stands out as the only genuinely free option for nonprofits, offering a successful fundraising platform to raise funds, without hidden fees. Designed specifically for nonprofits, Zeffy provides everything you need to run raffles—from creating online raffle tickets to creating a dedicated online raffle page.
A simple randomizer app allows you to conduct a raffle drawing online for free. However, many raffle drawing apps are subject to payment processor fees.
Zeffy offers the only 100% free charity platform for selling and managing raffle tickets and prizes. Due to the raffle rules issued by the Gaming Authorities, Zeffy doesn't have an automatic winner drawing tool. You can choose a free random name picker to pair with your Zeffy raffle at no cost. Learn how to avoid the hidden costs of "free" software.
The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits