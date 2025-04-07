Cheddar Up Reviews for 2025 (Pros & Cons)

If Cheddar Up is in the running of your fundraising platform evaluations, this go-to guide will give you everything you need to know about pricing, pros, cons, and real reviews from verified customers. We’ll deep dive into the most important criteria for your nonprofit’s decision-making process, including Cheddar Up alternatives you may consider.

What is Cheddar Up and how does it work?

Cheddar Up simplifies group payments, collections, and fundraising. It might be a good fit for community groups, schools, sports teams, and nonprofits

The Cheddar Up platform supports online and in-person payments, accepts multiple payment methods, and integrates with tools like QuickBooks for accounting. It’s known to be user-friendly and intuitive with an overall Capterra rating of 4.9/5.

Cheddar Up pricing

Cheddar Up has a 4.9/5 “value for money” rating on Capterra and several plan options that range in platform fees.

Basic plan: $0 platform fee, 3.95% + $0.95 per transaction

Pro plan: $15/month (or $10/month billed annually)+ 3.95% + $0.95 per transaction

Team plan: $36/month (or $30/month billed annually)+ 3.95% + $0.95 per transaction

Top 3 features of Cheddar Up

As you evaluate Cheddar Up, it’ll be helpful to know what you can do with the fundraising tool and support your comparisons to the alternatives we break down below.

1. Online payments

If you’re tired of chasing down payments or juggling different platforms, Cheddar Up makes life so much easier. You can collect payments online without any complicated setup—no need for a bank account or technical know-how.

Everything happens in one place, whether it’s credit cards, eChecks, or even cash/check payments. This game-changer for running school events, fundraisers, or managing group fees because it keeps things streamlined and organized, with less back-and-forth.

2. Customizable forms

Need to gather RSVPs, permissions, or extra info along with payments? Cheddar Up’s customizable forms have you covered. You can build forms that match exactly what your group or event requires, making it super easy to collect everything in one go.

Imagine planning a school fundraiser where you need signups, payments, and permission slips—Cheddar Up lets you do it all without bouncing between different tools. It’s a one-stop shop that keeps things simple for you and your participants.

3. Recurring payments

Cheddar Up takes the hassle of remembering deadlines for groups that rely on ongoing payments like membership fees, subscriptions, or recurring donations. You can set flexible schedules that run monthly, quarterly, or whatever works best for your group.

Once it’s set up, payments roll in automatically, saving you from endless reminders and manual tracking. It’s perfect for PTAs, sports teams, or community groups who need consistent, reliable payments without the extra work.

User experience

Using Cheddar Up can help you manage group payments and collections in a more streamlined way, especially for busy organizers handling everything from PTA fundraisers to sports team dues. Many nonprofits and community groups appreciate how simple it is to set up a customized payment page that accepts multiple payment methods, including credit cards, e-checks, and in-person payments.

Automatic reminders and tracking of payments in one place can reduce your need for manual follow-ups. If you’re focused on completing goals that require you to collect additional information alongside payments, the built-in form options can make the process feel more organized and efficient. Overall, Cheddar Up allows groups to simplify their processes and stay on top of their collections without juggling spreadsheets or emails.

Security

When it comes to security, Cheddar Up takes your privacy seriously. The platform is secure, PCI-compliant, and follows strict standards to protect your financial information.

Cheddar Up doesn’t store any financial data. Instead, it goes straight to Stripe, which processes billions in payments securely using encryption. A Ray ID can be used as a unique identifier assigned by Cloudflare to track the way data moves through.

You’ll set up two-factor authentication on your account to verify and protect your profile and any significant changes, like adding a bank account or changing your password. So basically, even if someone tries to access your account, they won’t be able to do so without the code sent directly to your phone.

You may hit a “verification successful waiting” message, which simply means your process is secure and the platform is making sure you’re indeed a human.

Integration capabilities

If you're looking for a way to streamline your workflow without needing to be a tech expert, Cheddar Up can support. With thousands of app connections available through Zapier and several built-in integrations, Cheddar Up can help automate all sorts of tasks for you without coding.

‍

A glimpse at integrations available with Cheddar Up:

Email marketing (Mailchimp, Constant Contact, Gmail)

Social media (Facebook, Messenger)

Accounting & payments (QuickBooks & FreshBooks, Xero, Stripe, Apple Pay, Google Pay)

Data & admin: Google Sheets & Microsoft Excel, Google Calendar, Google Docs, Webhooks by Zapier)

CRM (Salesforce & HubSpot)

Website & design (WordPress, Pintura & Unsplash)

“Cheddar Up is a fabulous system that is easy to work within. It has all the bells and whistles needed for even a novice or non-techy person to handle.” - Sonia Schropfer, Ronkonkoma Middle School PTA

Customer support

Cheddar Up has a 4.9/5 customer service rating on Capterra and offers:

Access detailed guides and FAQs online

Submit inquiries via the contact form; responses within 48 hours

Live chat available Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM MT for real-time help

Email support at [email protected].

Cheddar Up user reviews: Pros of the platform

Payment processing

“Easy for us to use and offers a simple, customizable payment page that we can use to collect money virtually. Also, a good feature is the automatic reminders to help ensure that payments are made on time, as well as tracking tools to help groups keep track of who has paid and who still needs to pay.” - Verified Reviewer

‍

Simple to use

“Our hiking group needed a way to collect donations to cover our annual expenses and some swag items. Cheddar Up was perfect. No one had a problem donating, and we used all of the shares including a QR code, texting, and web link.” - Greg G.

‍

Cheddar Up user reviews: Cons of the platform

Inability to handle large events

“I have one event that is quite complicated and I have to manually monitor it. I have several payment options and I wish it were smart enough to adjust the availability number as payments are selected.” - Gloria H.

‍

Functionality requires upgrades

“Obviously, advertising is what pulls in your customers, but I felt slightly misled by all the features advertised. I found out upon signing up, some of the features I wanted to use were behind a pay wall. I understand the platform needs to make money, but I wish it had been mentioned in the advertising so I could expect it.” - Sarah S.

‍

POS glitches

“Not a deal breaker, but Cheddar Up’s POS credit card reader requires an internet connection (i.e. wifi, hotspot, cellular network) to use. This is challenging for our PTA because our school is in a cellular dead zone, and the school is very hesitant to allow us to join their network.” - Heidi H.

‍

Best Cheddar Up alternatives

‍

Responsive Table Cheddar Up alternative Top features Pricing Cheddar Up - Customizable forms and signups

- In-person payments with POS

- Item catalog and e-commerce options 3.95% + $0.95 transaction fee + platform fee between $15 and $36/month Zeffy - Donor mangement

- Crowdfunding and peer-to-peer campaigns

- Event and raffle management 100% free DonorPerfect - Pledge and membership management

- Wealth screening and prospect research

- Customizable donor profiles Monthly subscription + 2.89% + $0.30/transaction Bonterra (Network for Good) - Donor segmentation and tracking

- Email marketing automation

- Grant and foundation management Subscription-based + 3% + $0.30/transaction

Zeffy: The only 100% free alternative

Zeffy is a 100% free alternative to Cheddar Up. The fundraising platform covers transaction fees, with a stellar 4.8/5 overall rating and a 4.9/5 “value for money” rating on Capterra.

‍

Key features (all 100% free):

Online donations: Accept donations with no fees

Mobile giving: Provide a mobile-friendly giving experience

Point-of-sale tool: Process in-person donations easily

Event management & raffles: Manage events and raffles effortlessly

E-commerce: Sell products and services on your website

Crowdfunding campaigns: Run targeted campaigns for specific goals

Peer-to-peer fundraising: Empower supporters to fundraise for you

Membership management: Track and engage members easily

Email automation: Simplify communications with automated messages

Recurring donations: Offer sustained support options

Mobile-first payment options: Provide flexible mobile payment methods

Fundraising thermometer: Track progress in real time

Real user feedback:

“Zeffy provides an ideal platform form for event registrations for my non-profit organizations. Setting up events and managing registrations is quick and easy. Registration forms can include custom questions which is essential for our events. The ability to accept optional donations has proven helpful. The fee structure which ensures our non-profit receives 100% of the proceeds from registrations and donations is terrific.” - Cynthia L.

‍

Donorbox: A user-friendly alternative with robust features

Donorbox is a Cheddar Up alternative that helps nonprofits enhance fundraising efforts with user-friendly setup and a range of tools available with a platform fee and additional transaction fee starting at 2.9% + $0.30 per donation.

‍

Key features:

Online donations: Accept contributions via forms or pages

Recurring donations: Automate ongoing support with subscriptions

Donor management: Track and nurture relationships easily

‍Text-to-give: Allow donations via SMS

Peer-to-peer fundraising: Let supporters create campaigns

Event ticketing: Simplify event management with ticketing tools

Integrations: Connect with tools like Salesforce and Zapier

Real user feedback:

“It is easy to use and set up. Lots of option for integrations. Chat support is usually quite helpful and responds quickly.” - Maisie C.

‍

DonorPerfect: A robust donor management alternative

DonorPerfect is a Cheddar Up alternative that offers comprehensive donor management and fundraising tools for nonprofits, with pricing that includes a monthly subscription and transaction fees starting at 2.89% + $0.30 per transaction.

‍

Key features:

Customizable donor profiles: Maintain detailed records of donor history, preferences, and interactions

Pledge management: Easily manage pledges, recurring gifts, and installment payments

Grant tracking: Monitor grant applications, deadlines, and reporting requirements

Membership management: Handle memberships, renewals, and member communications efficiently

Wealth screening and prospect research: Identify high-potential donors to target for major gifts

API and integration options: Connect seamlessly with platforms like QuickBooks, Constant Contact, and more

Real user feedback:

“I love the user friendly capabilities of DonorPerfect! It is very easy to post donations and with the click of a button you can print out a thank you letter with acknowledgement of the type of donation, date of donation, and the amount.” - Pat W.

‍

Bonterra Network for Good: A feature-packed alternative

Bonterra (formerly Network for Good) is a Cheddar Up alternative that provides nonprofits with donor management, fundraising, and communication tools, offering a subscription-based pricing model with transaction fees starting at 3% + $0.30 per transaction.

‍

Key features:

Fundraising pages: Create branded, mobile-friendly donation pages to engage donors

Donor segmentation: Segment donors and track interactions to personalize outreach

Email marketing: Design and automate email campaigns to nurture donor relationships

Grants: Track grant applications, deadlines, and compliance requirements

Events: Manage event signups, ticketing, and sponsorships with ease

Text-to-give and mobile donations: Enable quick and secure giving via SMS and mobile devices

Recurring gifts: Handle recurring donations and pledge payments effortlessly

Real user feedback:

“It's been a really positive experience. The customer service is quick and friendly. They're constantly updating the software for the better. It's really easy to use, even for the least tech-savvy people.” - Aiden F.

Cheddar Up reviews: FAQ

Does Cheddar Up charge a fee? Yes, Cheddar Up has platform fees up to $36/month depending on the plan you choose. Transaction fees also apply as high as 3.5% + $0.45.

‍

Is Cheddar Up secure? Yes, Cheddar Up uses bank-level encryption and PCI compliance to ensure secure transactions and data protection.

‍