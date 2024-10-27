45 Best Church Fundraising Ideas To Raise Money in 2024

Weekly tithes and offerings can cover your church's basic expenses but you may need extra funds once in a while. The best church fundraising ideas are ones that bring your community together and also raise money. These 45 creative ideas will help you organize unforgettable yet exciting fundraising events.
If you want to raise funds by uniquely engaging your church community, these fundraising ideas for churches are fun and creative.
Let's be honest: who doesn't like to start their day with a hot cup of coffee? Offering a hot cup of joe is a great idea. Church members usually pick up a cup while driving to work or running their errands, so you know you have some people lining up to buy it. Offering a bagel or scone with it would be like the cherry on top!
Decide on a strategic location, collect a few volunteers, and assemble your stand. Also, decide whether to offer homemade items or partner with a local coffee shop. You might be surprised to know how willing local coffee shops may be to donate supplies! They might even offer free cups and lids.
Another way to raise money for churches is to host an event where the congregation can learn by paying a small entry fee that will benefit your church service.
Do you have musical church members, professional woodworkers, or avid gardeners in your congregation? Maybe you have people skilled in website development, social media, or sewing.
Consider organizing a church fundraiser where people participate to teach others some skills they're good at. Charge a reasonable fee and encourage participation by promoting the event through multiple channels. This makes for a great club fundraising idea wherein different kinds of clubs and communities can turn their shared passion into a fundraising opportunity.
And, of course, you have Zeffy's 100% free online event ticketing platform that makes organizing these workshops and selling tickets a breeze!
A talent show is a perfect church fundraising idea to help engage members of all ages. Plus, you don't have to spend much on organizing the event, and it's a pretty fun way to raise money. Here's how you can plan the show:
One of the top church fundraiser ideas is an auction. Most of the items sold can be sourced at a low cost or donated by community members.
Inform community members about the auction and urge them to donate items that are old, not needed, or unusable. Don't forget to check the donated items and see if they need fixing. Most importantly, promote your auction on social media or organize a virtual one, which will even attract non-members.
People with pets consider them a significant part of their family. And many people will thus love the idea of having their pets blessed.
Choose a space for the event, outdoors or indoors, depending on the number of pets and weather. Ensure that you have enough space for both pets and their owners. Invite a church leader and charge a small fee for each blessing. Try to make the day even more special by offering a certificate or taking a family photo of owners with their little furry ones.
Who would not enjoy a good movie, especially one that is outdoors? It offers a nice escape for people from their everyday routine and gives them a chance to mingle.
You can throw a drive-in movie night in the church parking lot or a local park. Your church or other congregation members will probably have the required equipment already. These include a projector, DVD player, outdoor project screen, and speakers, so you don't have to spend much on this idea.
Before the opening credits, thank everyone for coming and ask them to consider showing their support by sending a quick online donation. Another great way to raise a few dollars is by providing childcare services for a small fee during the movie.
Scrabble, Monopoly, Ludo! Nowadays, all these games are going virtual. While the convenience is great, there is something magical about simple, old-fashioned board games - whether it's relieving childhood memories, connecting with friends or neighbors, or finding solace with simplicity.
So, why not gather all the community members with a retro game night?
This church event for raising funds is as easy as asking other church members to bring in their favorite old games. Sell tickets charging a small entry fee of $1 or $2. You can even organize small prizes for the winners.
The next church fundraiser idea is to sell tickets to a catered dinner in your family life center or outdoor parks. You may have someone in your congregation who can cater, or you can partner with a local restaurant to offer a meal at a discounted price. Some menu options include a barbecue spread, steak dinner, or an Italian feast.
Churches quickly raise funds with this idea since it will allow families and friends to come together and enjoy restaurant meals by paying less.
A unique church fundraising idea is offering donation-based back-to-school haircuts. When fall comes around, parents are typically busy getting their kids ready for the first day of school. Offering them this helpful service will bring them straight through your doors, and you can raise funds.
Ask hair stylists and barbers in your congregation if they're willing to donate their talent and time to the cause.
During the back-to-school season, you can also partner with local educational institutions and come up with fundraising ideas for schools as well as your church, such as a Bible Studies read-a-thon or a fun bake sale with the help of the students!
This season also brings other opportunities for some fall fundraising campaigns such as a leaf-raking fundraiser or setting up a stall at your local fall fair.
Another creative idea for church fundraisers is designing and selling a specific church calendar within your community. Almost everyone buys a calendar and would love to purchase one that supports their faith.
So, start by picking a monthly theme related to Bible passages, church events, or any other topic. Include high-quality photos of events organized by your churches to reinforce your church's mission and contributions. You can sell the calendar during your church service, Sunday mornings, or other events to raise funds.
Now more than ever, online fundraising is essential for churches to achieve their mission and keep donors engaged. Moreover, it is inexpensive, easier to coordinate, and a fun way to get your community on board!
Peer-to-peer fundraising is a great church fundraising idea. The process involves your current members promoting the campaign to their families and friends. Request congregation members to share your fundraiser with their network works because when a friend or family promotes something, people are more likely to believe it and contribute.
While peer-to-peer fundraising is a great way to collect donations, it can also be used to promote other church fundraising events. Provide your members with the items you will need to promote your fundraiser.
With 72% of American adults using social media, it is a prime platform for fundraising campaigns. The church will find energetic supporters ready to spend money and help them meet their specific fundraising goal on social channels.
However, picking the right social media platform is the key to success. The demographics of your donors and the content type will dictate which social channels to use. It would be best to focus on channels that make creating fundraising campaigns easy.
Facebook is better suited to reaching millennials. The platform enables you to create fundraising campaigns to share within your network and encourage immediate donations. Instagram's audience relies primarily on visual content and are between 18 and 34 years old.
Today, individuals looking to contribute prefer online platforms. So, design your online donation pages to reflect your Church's faith and values. You can provide congregation members with an easy way to make donations anytime, anywhere. They even help track and report donations.
To create an online donation page, the first thing to do is find an online giving software provider. Choose a provider that offers easy-to-use building tools, customization features, and tech support.
If your institution has organized a church choir or a charitable event on the ground, turn it into a virtual fundraising campaign by livestreaming the occasion. This will enhance the reach of your event and engage your donors.
By asking your supporters to donate while watching the live stream of the church choir, you can provide a chance for them to memorably engage with your event and feel part of something bigger. With a powerful livestream platform, you can simultaneously livestream your church fundraising event on your church's website, Facebook, YouTube channels, and Facebook, reaching a wider audience.
An easy church fundraising idea to ensure immediate action would be fundraising newsletters. With one click, members or guests can take action. Whether collecting donations for your church straight away or encouraging participants to sign up for church fundraising events, emails provide recipients the opportunity to act promptly without having to remember to do so later - like a bulletin in the service.
The good news is everyone reads emails, with 99% checking daily, and that too an astonishing 20 times a day! So check out these few tips to kickstart things:
If you're looking for exciting and engaging church fundraising ideas to stir up some enthusiasm in the youth, we have a few ideas to help you get started.
Think of work-a-thon as the distant cousin of walk-a-thon, both rallying individuals together to focus on a common cause. Unlike walk-a-thons, where you plan a long-distance walk that supporters join, the work-a-thon involves a series of tasks.
Simply put, congregates collect pledges from supporters to do various types of work around the neighborhood. This could include yard work for the elderly, tutoring young people, or making repairs around the church. It's a great church fundraising idea because those who donate can support the church and also offer services to older people and the community.
The best people to target for work-a-thon are the church's youth, as this fundraising event provides opportunities for them to try their hands at different things. Youth are also full of energy and enthusiasm, making them great candidates for participating in work-a-thon.
With that said, work-a-thons are pretty straightforward to organize.
Why not put the shoes your congregation members have outgrown into use? You can host a shoe fundraising drive and ask the youth group to volunteer to collect the used, gently worn, and extra pairs of shoes from supporters and friends.
Here's how this idea can make a difference:
Now let's see how it works: you will need to recruit volunteers who will collect shoes door-to-door, especially from the elderly members. Or come up with a drop-off location where community members can come and donate their shoes. Additionally, you need to find an organization to pay you per pound of shoes you collect.
You can expect a lot of participation, as people will jump at the chance to clean their houses and make a difference.
Putting out Church merchandise has dual benefits: it promotes community building and offers a financial avenue. You can work closely with designers to create themed church merchandise such as cups, T-shirts, water bottles, car stickers, and other items. The congregation can then sell these products.
Even better, you can open an online store to sell merchandise year-round and generate a steady source of funds.
There is something enjoyable about looking for treasures, which makes a scavenger hunt or treasure hunt one of the great youth group fundraising ideas. It helps generate funds for your church, builds community spirit, promotes teamwork, and offers youngsters a break from their monotonous and hectic lives.
In a scavenger hunt fundraiser, you'll raise money by selling tickets for the events or asking for donations to participate in the hunt. And if you want to make the hunt a success, nothing can beat a bit of organized fun. Following these tips, you can inject a little structure into your fundraiser, elevating it from a 5 to a solid 10.
Choose a comfortable and spacious location, perhaps your street, park, or community hall. Also, set a time limit for the hunt—45 minutes to 2 hours.
Is it where participants get a list of items and race to find them? Or will you offer small hints to guide the participants from one item to another? Or are you planning to provide the teams with a list of tasks to complete and take photographs as proof? With scavenger hunts, the sky is the limit!
Once you have decided on the format, create the list with items, cues, or tasks. Ensure that the targets are achievable and try to balance hard-to-get and easy-to-find cues. Also, come up with a set of rules to maintain healthy competition.
Ensure the prize at the end is worth it! You can offer a coupon for free dinner at a local restaurant or for a bowling alley.
When you're trying to beat the clock and need something relatively easy, these fundraising ideas are a great choice. They have withstood the test of time and are some of our favorite church fundraising ideas.
Contrary to popular belief, direct mailing is still an effective fundraising tactic. Mail has been around for a long time, and most people are familiar with it. Using direct mailing, the congregation can develop trust and deliver the message right into the hands of the ideal donor.
Personalized church donation letters also seem more unique as they require effort, ultimately pushing prospects to make a donation. When you frame the letter, keep the following in your mind:
Trivia nights have become a staple in the fundraising world! The reasons for this are clear: trivia night offers a cost-effective and effective way to raise money, capitalizing on the fact that many people look forward to attending a night out with friends and family.
They contribute to a good cause, which is an added bonus for many attendees. Here's how you can organize a successful trivia night:
Have you heard that the way to heart is through the stomach? So, why not release a church cookbook to capture the hearts of people and motivate them to donate?
It's simple. People love good food. And hardly anyone can say no to a book that holds personalized recipes perfect for dinner parties or occasional gatherings.
So, invite your church members to contribute their favorite recipes, whether family favorites, holiday favorites, or innovative creations. Encourage church members to share a brief story about the memory associated with their recipe—this will give the recipe a personal touch and add value and charm.
Once your cookbook is ready, promote it through social media and local communication channels, and organize a sale on Sunday Mass.
You can also move one step ahead and market your cookbook to local bookstores or sell it online. This expands your fundraising reach while raising awareness for your church and cause.
The sweetest way to raise money is to hold a bake sale. There's something incredibly gratifying about whipping up a batch of treats to provide much-needed financial support.
In addition to the money raised, this timeless and favorite church fundraising idea is perfect for getting your congregation together and getting your church members involved through the beloved language of food.
So, call upon your congregation and collect volunteers who will bake, help sell, and organize the event. Keep these things in mind, though:
After your church services are let out on Sunday mornings, have your congregants put the baked goods on display so that members looking for some after-service sweets can contribute in exchange for a delicious cookie or cupcakes.
A 50/50 raffle is a sure-shot and exciting idea for raising funds, as the stakes are much higher for participants.
It comes with a sense of excitement, making it a suitable way to engage people in fundraising. Plus, it's an inexpensive way to host a charity fundraiser. All you need are raffle tickets and a place to keep the entry fees.
Like the traditional raffle, the church and the winner split the funds. Winning half of the money is an excellent incentive for all congregation members. They will be motivated to give more, encouraging participation so that the funds raised are higher.
To ensure more donations, allow the congregants to enter more than once and sell tickets for $1 or even $5 and $15—don't make the entry amount too high. Announce the winner during church service or after a sermon (which will also ensure more attendance).
Smaller congregations must focus on easy church fundraising ideas that don't demand a hefty sum or extensive human resources. Let's dive into these:
Request any talented congregation members to volunteer and help with the family photoshoot. Ask families to pose for photos in exchange for donations. You can offer a framed family photo or share it virtually.
It's an easy church fundraising idea that even parents will appreciate as they won't have to pay a professional studio price to take a family picture.
With this fun fundraising idea, you can spark participation from the congregation's youth group and even assign Sunday morning school students a particular task. They will run up and down the aisles, making as much noise as possible with half-empty cans and jars to persuade people to place their loose change into the containers to end the noise.
Once all the cans and jars are filled, the fundraiser is over. Although it may seem strange, you can raise a lot of money through other people's change. This is an excellent fundraising idea for colleges looking for a unique, fun event for their students.
Many businesses are looking for ways to be involved in the community, especially if they're based locally. Partnerships where a business sponsors a church are even mutually beneficial. You secure funding, and the companies benefit from tax breaks.
When reaching out to a potential business, ensure your idea is unique and memorable. Start by crafting a compelling narrative around your cause – explain your church's history and impact on the community.
Next, decide whether you want the business to directly offer money for your cause or promote and collect funds for your campaign. This is called cause marketing. For instance, a nearby store can ask customers at checkout if they want to donate something to the charity.
It takes time and considerable effort to find and reach local businesses for church fundraising. The good news is some organizations can help you connect with potential funders who will support your missions and help raise funds.
One such notable organization is Catholic Charities USA, which supports local Catholic charities across the country. They provide training, resources, and guidance on how to apply for foundation grants. What's more, they connect you with donors aligned with your mission.
Another helpful organization is Foundations and Donors Interested in Catholic Activities (FADICA). An association of private philanthropists, it connects donors who want to support catholic causes with eligible institutions seeking funds.
Furthermore, other nonprofit organizations outside the Catholic community are ready to help with their grant programs. You can collaborate with these organizations if they are running active nonprofit fundraising campaigns that align with your church's vision.
Christmas is a time of joy, celebration, and giving, making it the perfect opportunity for churches to engage their community and raise funds. You can host a small festive Christmas carnival featuring a nativity scene, holiday crafts, and photos with Santa. Congregants can also enjoy a heartwarming Christmas carol concert performed by your church choir, for which you can sell tickets or accept donations.
You can also launch an online Advent calendar campaign, revealing daily stories of your church's impact and encouraging donations throughout the season.
Other holidays like Thanksgiving and Easter also offer unique fundraising opportunities. You can even consider Valentine's Day fundraising ideas for events throughout the year. Partner with a nonprofit and organize a Thanksgiving community dinner as a nonprofit holiday fundraising idea and provide for those in need. As a fun spring fundraising idea, plan a festive Easter egg hunt or a sunrise service followed by a fun pancake breakfast fundraiser!
Host a fun-filled karaoke night with a gospel twist. Invite members of the congregation and the community to sing their favorite hymns, praise songs, or even Christian contemporary hits.
Set up a stage in the church hall with a karaoke machine or connect to an online karaoke service. Charge an entry fee, and offer refreshments like coffee and desserts for additional donations. To make it more exciting, you can have a panel of friendly judges and offer small prizes for categories like "Best Performance" or "Most Spirited Singer."
It’s a joyful way to celebrate faith through music while fostering fellowship. Plus, everyone loves a good sing-along!
Organize a cook-off where members can showcase their culinary skills, featuring dishes inspired by biblical stories or traditional foods from different cultures represented in your congregation.
Have categories like “Best Loaves and Fishes Dish,” “Most Creative Manna Recipe,” or “International Favorites.” Charge a fee for participants to enter their dishes and sell tasting tickets to those who want to sample and vote for their favorites. You can also auction off the winning recipes or entire meals.
Food brings people together, and this cook-off not only raises funds but also celebrates the diversity and creativity within your church community.
Collect donated items from church members in advance. Set up different stations for selling, repairing, and perhaps even upcycling old items into something new. It’s a sustainable way to raise funds, and the added “fix-it” station makes it more than just a sale—it’s a service to the community.
Challenge the congregation, especially the youth, to a scripture memory marathon where they memorize and recite verses for sponsorship.
Set a goal for the number of verses to be memorized. Participants can ask friends, family, and church members to sponsor them per verse they memorize. Host a recitation event where participants showcase their memory work, and reward those who meet their goals.
This encourages deep engagement with scripture, and it’s a spiritual exercise that benefits both the participant and the sponsors.
Gather your congregation to donate items like toiletries, snacks, socks, and water bottles. Host a packing event where families can come together to assemble the bags. Set a donation amount for each bag, and encourage people to sponsor multiple bags. After assembly, organize a group to distribute the bags to local shelters or directly to those in need.
This idea combines fundraising with direct service to the community, providing both practical help and spiritual encouragement to those in need.
Host a trivia night with questions focused on the Bible, church history, and Christian traditions. Create teams of participants and prepare trivia questions in varying difficulty levels. Charge an entry fee for teams and offer snacks and beverages for sale. Award small prizes to the winning team, like a gift card or a book. To make it more engaging, consider including a “Lifeline” option where teams can donate for a hint.
Host a craft fair where church members and local artisans sell handmade goods with Christian themes or messages. Invite crafters from the church and community to participate by setting up booths in the church hall or parking lot. Charge a fee for booth space, and ask for a small percentage of sales as a donation. Promote the event to the wider community and include a kids' craft corner where younger attendees can make simple crafts.
It supports local artisans while raising funds and provides a platform for members to share their creativity and faith.
Organize a pancake breakfast, but with a unique twist—each table has a small card with a scripture verse or inspirational message for discussion.
Cook up a delicious breakfast with pancakes, syrup, and all the fixings. Set up tables with different themes, each featuring a Bible verse or topic for discussion. Charge a set price for the breakfast, and encourage participants to sit with new people to foster fellowship. Add a donation jar on each table for those who want to contribute more.
This is a warm, welcoming way to bring people together over food, with the added benefit of spiritual conversation.
Partner with a fitness instructor who is willing to lead classes like yoga, Pilates, or Zumba with a Christian twist. Charge a fee for each class or offer a package deal for a series of sessions. Classes can be held in the church hall or outdoors, and you can include a short devotional or prayer time at the beginning or end of each session.
This idea promotes physical health alongside spiritual well-being, and it can appeal to a wide range of participants, from youth to seniors.
Offer members of the congregation the opportunity to “adopt” a pew, dedicating it in honor of a loved one or for a specific prayer intention.
Set a donation amount for each pew and allow members to adopt one for a year. In return, they can have a small plaque installed on the pew with their dedication. Host a special service to bless the pews and acknowledge the donors. You could also provide a certificate or a small gift as a token of appreciation.
This idea gives members a tangible way to contribute to the church, and the dedications can be a meaningful and lasting part of the church’s interior.
Create an escape room experience with biblical themes and puzzles that participants solve to “escape” within a set time limit.
Design a series of rooms or sections within the church, each with puzzles, riddles, and challenges based on Bible stories or Christian history. Charge an entry fee for teams to participate, with prizes for the fastest teams. Offer multiple sessions to accommodate different groups, and consider creating different levels of difficulty to appeal to all ages.
This interactive, team-based activity is both fun and educational, making it a great way to engage the congregation and raise funds.
Organize a book fair focused on Christian literature, including Bibles, devotionals, and books by Christian authors.
Partner with a local Christian bookstore or publisher to supply books, or ask congregation members to donate gently used Christian books. Set up tables with different categories, and offer discounts for bulk purchases. Promote the event in advance, and consider adding author readings or book signings to attract more attendees. You can also include a children’s section with Christian storybooks and activities.
A book fair encourages spiritual growth and education while raising funds through book sales and donations.
Organize a 5K run/walk event sponsored by the church, with registration fees and sponsorships going to support church programs.
Choose a scenic route near the church and work with local authorities to ensure safety and proper permits. Promote the event to church members and the wider community, encouraging participants of all ages and fitness levels. Charge a registration fee and offer the option for participants to get sponsors who pledge a certain amount per kilometer completed. Provide water stations and finish-line refreshments, and award medals or certificates to participants.
Offer a series of art classes focused on creating faith-inspired artwork, such as painting, drawing, or sculpture.
Partner with a local artist or art teacher to lead the classes, focusing on themes like biblical scenes, symbols, or personal expressions of faith. Charge a fee for each class, including materials, or offer a discounted rate for the entire series. Display the completed artwork in the church or host an exhibition where pieces can be sold, with proceeds benefiting the church.
This idea allows participants to explore their creativity while deepening their faith, making it a fulfilling and meaningful fundraiser.
Organize a music festival featuring gospel choirs, bands, and soloists from your church and the surrounding area.
Reach out to local gospel musicians and choirs to perform at the festival, and set up a stage either indoors or outdoors, depending on the season. Sell tickets in advance and at the door, and offer food, drinks, and merchandise for sale during the event. You can also include a fundraising segment where attendees can make additional donations during a special song or prayer.
A gospel music festival is a vibrant way to celebrate faith through music, attracting a wide audience and raising significant funds through ticket sales and donations.
Host a comedy night featuring clean, faith-based humor performed by local comedians or church members.
Find Christian comedians or talented church members willing to perform stand-up routines, sketches, or improv. Charge an entry fee and sell refreshments during the event. You can also include a donation segment where the audience can contribute while enjoying the show. Consider recording the event and selling DVDs or digital downloads for additional fundraising.
Skillman Church of Christ, located in Dallas, Texas, is a faith-based organization committed to fostering spiritual growth and community engagement. Their mission is to create a welcoming environment where individuals can deepen their faith and build meaningful relationships.
Skillman Church of Christ faced challenges when organizing their annual Summer Camp fundraiser. Managing ticket sales, payments, and registrations proved to be a complex and time-consuming process, hindering their ability to reach their fundraising goals efficiently.
To overcome these obstacles, Skillman Church of Christ collaborated with Zeffy, an online ticketing platform specializing in event management and fundraising. Zeffy's user-friendly ticketing system allowed supporters to purchase Summer Camp tickets easily and securely.
With Zeffy's real-time sales tracking and streamlined payment processing, Skillman Church of Christ could monitor its progress and adjust its strategies as needed. This partnership enabled it to focus on promoting its event, engaging with its community, and running a successful summer fundraising campaign
As a result, Skillman Church of Christ successfully raised $40,000 for their 2024 Summer Camp while saving $2,000 in fees through Zeffy's platform!
From traditional methods such as bake sales and trivia nights to unique ideas like peer-to-peer funding, every church can consider these options to collect some extra funds.
Seeking inspiration from these ideas and adapting them to your unique needs can help you create an impactful campaign that gathers higher donations and support your fundraising goals.
An online free fundraising platform can help you execute and manage these fundraising campaigns more effectively. With its user-friendly interface and powerful suite of tools, such platforms can simplify the process of creating, promoting, and tracking your church's fundraising efforts.
