30+ Effective fundraising ideas for schools (2024)
Fundraising ideas

30+ Effective fundraising ideas for schools (2024)

July 30, 2024

Here it is, Zeffy’s 30 fundraising ideas for schools. It’s a long list of tips and resources to help your school plan its next fundraiser and raise funds.

We’ve compiled 30+ of the best school fundraising ideas for every student level from elementary to college, and we’re confident that you’ll find at least one idea here to help your school raise funds for your cause.

Looking specifically for online fundraising ideas? We’ve got you covered.

Our top school fundraising ideas at a glance.

Let’s start with a few of the best school fundraising ideas that are all great ways to raise funds. There’s a lot to explore below, so take your time to browse or jump right to the best idea for your school level and fundraising goals.

Responsive Table
Fundraising ideas for your school Easy to set up Most profitable Creative and unique To raise money fast
Elementary school Recycling drive. Read-A-Thon or Dance-A-Thon. Petting zoo. Bake sale.
Middle school Photography contest. School merch. sale. Candy grams. Movie night.
High school Photo booth. Benefit concert. Community night. Car wash.
College Penny wars. Talent show. Human library. Peer-to-peer fundraising competition.

Getting started: The state of school fundraising

You’re likely here because you’re curious about how to get started with school fundraising or ready to take things to the next level with fresh ideas. As you're thinking about which idea would be best or find yourself torn between a few below, these current trends in school fundraising will help.

Schools are using new methods and tech to enhance fundraising. They are also using traditional and well-loved approaches with proven success.

The current state of school fundraising showcases a dynamic and evolving landscape. That makes it exciting to get involved and let your creativity shine.

School fundraising trends to help you stay competitive with the ideas you choose:

4 steps to choose the best school fundraising idea

If you're looking for more guidance before jumping into our list of ideas, check out these steps to choose the best school fundraiser.


1. Create and define your goals

When you think about the specific purpose for your school fundraiser, what are you raising money for? What would it look like to be successful? Who would show up, and how many people would give?

These are all questions you can ask yourself to ensure the fundraising idea you choose fulfills your vision. More importantly, you want to set financial goals to determine how much you can spend to make the profit you're hoping for.

A few things to consider include:

2. Understand your school community

Another important step in choosing the best school fundraising idea is to know what your community members (parents, neighbors, students, staff) will respond well to. You want to consider demographics like age and income levels and what has excited people in the past.

You could even send out a poll with your top 5 ideas and have your people choose their favorite.

 3. Evaluate resources

A fundraising idea might require a lot of supplies, space, and time, but it doesn't always mean you have to start from scratch. Consider where you may already have these resources or where they are available through the school's network.

It's helpful to take inventory of:

4. Plan and organize

Understanding the roles and responsibilities within your fundraising team and the timeline you want to adhere to will help you narrow down ideas for your fundraiser. If you want to turn things around quickly, you might need to stick to easier ideas.

Similarly, you may know you have plenty of time and can look at something more creative and elaborate to make the biggest impact possible.

Explore our best fundraising ideas based on your type of school.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash.

Browse our fundraising ideas based on your school year:

Elementary school students

Middle schools

High school students

College students

Or explore more fundraising campaign ideas:

Most profitable school fundraising ideas

Easy fundraising ideas for schools

Unique fundraising ideas for schools

Fundraising ideas to raise funds fast

Elementary school fundraising ideas.

Recycling drives are surprisingly profitable school fundraisers.

A recycling drive is an environmentally friendly way to raise money for your school community. There are two types of recycling drives you can organize during the school year:

Book fairs are an educational way for elementary schools to raise money.

There are two kinds of book fairs schools can encourage students to participate in:

Whichever approach you choose for your school fundraiser, there are a few tips to keep in mind:

Get creative with mini events at your book fair: a snack table, live readings by teachers of their favourite books, or a bookmark-making table.

A Read-A-Thon is a great elementary school fundraising idea.

When it comes to raising money for schools, there aren’t a ton of educational fundraising efforts that appeal to a wide range of students, ages, likes, etc. There might only be one: a Read-A-Thon.

A Read-A-Thon is a great fundraising idea. Here are a few tips to help you get started:

A petting zoo is a unique fundraiser for elementary schools.

We all know how excited young students—and, if we’re honest, most parents and teachers—get when there’s a petting zoo! That excitement makes it profitable and one of the top school fundraising ideas.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when planning your petting zoo school fundraiser:

A (insert holiday here) themed bake sale is a classic school fundraising idea.

A bake sale might not be the most ground-breaking school fundraising idea on this list, but it’s still a great one because, well, bake sales are very popular with everyone. Check out this article if you are looking for things to sell for a school fundraiser.

Here are a few tips to help get you started:

A lunch box auction is a fun event for elementary schools.

This is definitely a fun twist on classic fundraising campaigns. Most students will want a new lunch box every year.

So, instead of parents throwing away used lunch boxes, ask them to donate them for a lunch box auction to raise funds for your school and help meet your fundraising goals.

Middle school fundraising ideas.

Photography contests make great middle school fundraisers.

Students, teachers, and parents love taking pictures. Why not put those pictures to work by hosting a photography contest during the school year? Participants can submit their best pictures (for a small entry fee/donation) and win a week without homework, a new camera, or whatever!

A few things to keep in mind:

A school merchandise sale is a great way to raise money for your middle school.

Partnering with local artists or celebrities to create limited-edition merchandise is an excellent way to promote your school and boost school spirit while raising money.

You can offer the merchandise online for a limited time or produce a limited number of each piece.

Keep things interesting with a few tips to get you thinking outside the box:

Candy grams make for some delicious and entertaining school fundraisers.

Candy grams—AKA, personalized shout-outs—are messages sent via notes, carols, code, elf, ghost, whatever!

Each message is sent for the cost of a donation and can be related to a theme or holiday. (Halloween candy, chocolate eggs, carollers, etc.)

Movie nights can be fun/scary/sad ways to raise money for your middle school.

There’s nothing weirder or more taboo than being in school at night. Enjoy this by hosting a movie night at your kid’s or teen’s school.

Here are a few tips to help get you started:

Putting on a school play or talent show is a great fundraising idea for middle school students.

Putting on a school play or talent show can be an entertaining way up school spirit and it makes a great annual fundraiser. Sure, it’s a bit more work than your average school fundraising idea, but it’s a great way to build awareness and do something nice for your community.

Here are a few tips to help get you started:

Fundraising ideas for high schools.

Photo booths are easy high school fundraising ideas.

Photo booths are nostalgic and fun high school fundraising ideas. They can work as a stand-alone fundraiser or as an added activity at almost any event, such as a talent show or school merchandise sale.

Host a benefit concert to raise money for your high school.

A benefit concert might sound like an organizational nightmare, but it doesn’t have to be. The potential profitability can make the effort worthwhile.

If you’re like us, benefit concerts mean convincing some well-known group to come sing at your high school. That’s an option! But you can also reach out to high school students or local musicians and host an entirely local benefit concert.

A community night is a fun way to introduce students and their families to your high school.

A community night is a fair that takes place at your high school. It's a fun night that everyone is invited to, making raising funds easy.

Games, food, crafts, walking tours of the school that tell forgotten or famous stories, a photo booth, an eating contest, a community yard sale, the list of possibilities is as long as your creativity … and volunteer numbers.

Hosting a car wash to raise money for your high school is a pretty classic fundraiser.

There’s nothing wrong with the line-up of classic fundraising events. No one will complain about donating a few dollars to drive away with a sparkling clean car.

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn't explore a few other money-making possibilities to make it more memorable.

You can make your fundraising campaign memorable by:

Fundraising ideas for colleges and universities.

Penny Wars brings competition and fun to college campuses with an easy way to get people engaged and participating.

Penny Wars invites anyone to get involved cheaply and with minimal supplies. They’re easy to set up and foster community while raising funds quickly.

Here’s a look at the steps involved in organizing your Penny Wars:

Talent shows help bring in funds and create an opportunity for college students to get together.

Talent shows attract a large group of participants and even bigger audiences. The large spaces on college campuses allow for an impressive turnout that maximizes fundraising potential through ticket sales.

A few ways to make your talent show a success include:

Human libraries are a creative and unique college fundraising idea that fosters understanding of others while raising money.

A human library invites participants to come to explore people and their unique stories, knowledge, and backgrounds, just like a book. Participants can come to browse the human library and find a “book” (an interesting person) with whom to have one-on-one conversations. 

How to set up a human library:

If you’re wondering what a “book” might look like, here are a few examples:

Peer-to-peer fundraising challenges are engaging and unlock a sense of competition to raise more, even outside of the campus walls.

Peer-to-peer fundraising challenges invite individual participants or teams to create their fundraising pages, set a goal, and recruit support from their networks on and off campus.

How to create a peer-to-peer fundraising challenge at your college or university:

How to leverage tech to make it easy:

Free fundraising software like Zeffy can offer you everything you need to get your peer-to-peer fundraiser up and running. Technology supports fundraiser management and communication throughout the challenge.

Peer-to-peer technology can help you:

A dorm escape room challenge will leave people talking about how good your college fundraiser was and ready to get involved year after year.

Imagine transforming dorm rooms into themes of escape rooms full of puzzles students need to solve in teams to “escape” in a certain time period. The popular escape room concept pairs entertainment with testing your knowledge, making it an amazing and creative idea for your college. 

How to bring your dorm escape room challenge to life:

Deep dive into more creative college fundraising ideas

The most profitable school fundraising ideas.

A Dance-A-Thon is an active and fun way to get students and teachers involved in your school fundraising idea.

A-Thons (Read-A-Thon, Walk A-Thon, Dance-A-Thon, etc.) are profitable, fun, inclusive, educational fundraisers, and a Dance-A-Thon is among the best of them.

Here’s a look at the steps involved in organizing your Dance-A-Thon:

A pancake breakfast is are delicious and profitable school fundraising idea.

A delicious pancake breakfast always attracts a crowd. You can host one almost any time, for any reason. After all, who doesn’t like pancakes? Or, if you’re feeling wild, waffles!

Here are a few tips to help you collect donations:

A gift wrapping service around the holidays is a great school fundraising idea.

Every year, we all go through the stressful present-buying and wrapping spree. Why not transform some of that stress into a school fundraising idea by offering to wrap everyone’s gift for a small donation? You can even get custom wrapping paper or gift tags made.

Get started with these fundraising campaign ideas:

Raffles and 50/50 draws are quick fundraising campaigns that can raise a lot of money for your school.

Raffles can be hosted online or in person. Just make sure to check with local authorities about the raffle rules for nonprofit organizations in your area.

A few things to keep in mind:

Partnering with students and local artists to create custom school merchandise is a great school fundraising idea.

Partnering with students, teachers, local artists or celebrities to create limited-edition merchandise is an excellent way to promote your school and raise money. You can offer the merchandise online for a limited time or produce a limited number of each piece.

Keep things interesting with a few tips to get you thinking outside the box:

Host a benefit concert to raise money for your school.

A benefit concert might sound like an organizational nightmare, but it doesn’t have to be. And, the potential profitability can make the effort worth it.

If you’re like us, a benefit concert means convincing some well-known group to come sign at your school. That’s definitely an option! But, you can also reach out to local musicians and bands and host an entirely local benefit concert.

Easy school fundraising ideas.

Recycling drives are surprisingly easy (and profitable) school fundraisers.

A recycling drive is a en environmentally friendly way to raise money for your school.

There are two types of recycling drives you can organize as fundraisers:

Organizing a pet photography contest is an easy and great school fundraising idea.

Students, teachers, parents, everyone loves taking pictures of their pets. Why not put those pics to work by hosting a pet photography contest?

Participants can submit their best pics (for a small entry fee/donation) and win a day at a pet spa, a matching human/pet wardrobe, whatever!

A few things to keep in mind:

A photo booth is an easy school fundraising idea.

A photo booth is a nostalgic and fun fundraising idea for your school. It can work as a stand alone fundraiser or as an added activity at almost any event: a talent show, school merch. sale, etc.

Themed bake sales are delicious and easy ways to raise money for your school.

Choosing a theme for your next bake sale will add an extra layer of fun and creativity to your good old fashioned bake sale.

We've come up with a few themes to sweeten your school fundraiser ideas:

Washing cars is an easy way to raise money for your high school.

There’s nothing wrong with the line-up of classic fundraising events. No one will complain about donating a few dollars to drive away with a sparkling clean car.

But, that doesn’t mean you shouldn't explore a few other money-making possibilities to make it a little more memorable.

You can make your fundraising campaign memorable by:

Hosting a friends and family photo day is an easy way to raise money.

Family photo days are a memorable way to get members of your community to drop by and support your school.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when planning yours:

Showing a movie can be a fun/scary/sad way to easily raise money for your school.

There’s nothing weirder or more taboo than being in school at night. Take advantage of this by hosting a movie night at your school.

Here are a few tips to help get you started:

A dress down day motivates staff and faculty with the added benefit of raising money.

Teachers often dress nicely in less-than-comfortable clothes at school all year. Imagine how they’d feel if they could donate in exchange for permission to come to school on a certain day in jeans and a T-shirt. 

You can set your donation suggestion and announce the dress-down days in a faculty email, a school board meeting, or any other way that excites people to give back and get comfy.

Here are a few tips to help get you started:

Take the effort out of your fundraiser with a “no bake” bake sale.

When you don’t have time to bake or manage which students and parents are contributing what to your bake sale, consider a “no bake” bake sale. Instead of selling baked goods, you can gather donations of baking supplies and cookware to sell instead.

The value of a fun project to bring home and make with families adds a unique twist. The lack of perishable items can also extend the life of the fundraising idea so that you can host it over a week or series of days each month as donations come in.

Here are a few tips to help get you started:

Unique fundraising ideas.

A petting zoo is a unique fundraiser for schools.

We all know how excited young students (and most parents and teachers) get when there’s a petting zoo! And, that excitement makes it a profitable and unique elementary school fundraiser.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when planning your petting zoo school fundraiser:

Candy grams make for some delicious and entertaining school fundraisers.

Candy grams—AKA, personalized shout outs—are messages sent via notes, carols, code, elf, ghost, whatever!

Each message is sent for the cost of a donation and can be related to a theme or holiday. (Halloween candy, chocolate eggs, carollers, etc.)

Here are a few tips to help get you started:

A community night is a creative way to introduce the community to your school and raise some money while you’re at it.

A community night is basically a fair that takes place at your school. Think of it as a fun night that everyone’s invited too.

Games, food, crafts, walking tours of the school that tell forgotten or famous stories, a photo booth, an eating contest, the list of possibilities is as long as your creativity … and volunteer numbers.

We've made a list of a few things to keep in mind:

A podcast series is an innovative way to fundraise for your school.

It may sound daunting at first, but a podcast series is a great way to share stories, spread the word, encourage multiple voices and points of view, and connect with current and new audiences. The trick: ask for help.

A podcast can seem daunting, so we made a list to help get you started:

Puppy/kitten cuddling booth—AKA the best fundraising idea ever.

This fundraiser idea is really, REALLY good. It has everything you could ever want: cute puppies and kittens, stress relief, and an amazingly worthy cause.

Consider hosting yours during stressful times for students. (Exams, midterms, first week of school, etc.)

Here are a few tips to get you started:

Fundraising ideas to help your school raise money fast.

Raise money quickly with a penalty shootout peer-to-peer fundraiser.

This fundraising event is a bit more complicated to organize, but the pay off will be worth it.

A peer-to-peer shootout is a fun way to get opposing teams together, parents and students to participate in the game, and community members to come out for a good time!

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Host a (insert holiday here) themed bake sale to quickly raise money for your school.

A bake sale might not be the most ground-breaking idea on this unique fundraising ideas list, but it’s still a good fundraising idea because bake sales are great ways to raise money.

Here are a few tips to help get your fundraising idea started:

A movie night can be a fun/scary/sad way to easily raise money for your school.

There’s nothing weirder or more taboo than being in school at night. Take advantage of this by hosting a movie night at your kid’s or teen’s school.

And, don't be afraid to get a bit creative. Turn it into a picnic or a sleepover. Host a "predict the ending" lottery that students pay to enter.

Here are a few tips to help get you started:

A balloon pop (don’t worry we’ll explain in a minute) can raise money fast for your school.

Balloon pops are exciting and fun fundraisers for students of all ages, but particularly younger students.

All you have to do is fill balloons with small prizes or messages and sell them. Participants pop the balloons they’ve bought to find out what they’ve won!

A few things to keep in mind when you’re planning your balloon pop:

A gently used clothing sale is a creative way to fundraise for your school while doing some good for the planet.

Students are always growing and that means they outgrow their clothes in a matter of weeks or months, not years.

So, why not host a gently used clothing sale? Parents, teachers, and students can donate clothes that don’t fit them anymore (or that they just don’t like) and you can organize an afternoon of shopping and events. Plus, as an added bonus, you’ll be teaching students about the importance of reusing.

A few things to think about when planning your gently used clothing sale:

A community potluck is a great way to get the community involved with your school and raise money, fast.

Everyone loves a delicious potluck! It’s a great way to raise money fast and get together for a good time. Remember to check with your school’s cafeteria (they might want to participate).

A few things to think about when planning your community potluck:

Online tools and platforms to help you with your school’s next fundraiser.

When it comes to online platforms and tools to help your school plan and run it’s next fundraiser, there are a few options that stand out for their humanitarian or business-for-good angles.

Six online fundraising platforms to help your school:

You aren’t alone in planning a school fundraiser to remember. Technology is here to turn your ideas into modernized campaigns that delight students and keep things easy for everyone.

Zeffy: the only 100% free event ticketing and event management solution for nonprofits.

DonorsChoose: empowering and supporting public school teachers while they fund much-needed materials for their students.

PledgeCents: the quick and easy solution to community fundraising—including schools.

Qgiv: flexible tools to empower your nonprofit’s fundraising events.

Localist: an event management platform that’s great for community-focused nonprofits.

Humanitix: the humane ticketing platform with lower booking fees that all go to charity.

Get an in-depth look at the best fundraising platforms available.

What to look for in a fundraising software for schools:

Some Zeffy success stories: successful school fundraisers.

Community Music School of Santa Cruz

I run a very small non-profit that runs music camps for musicians ages 7 and up; we also put on music workshops and a few concerts each year. We’ve been in operation for over 30 years, with an annual budget of around $60K. When I became the director in 2018, I started looking for a low-cost donor management system. I found one that had a free version, which I used for several years. However, they eliminated the free version in early 2022, leaving me scrambling to find a suitable replacement where I could transfer my data. Enter Zeffy! What started as a way for me to track donations soon became a solution for much more: not only could we receive donations without any charges, we could also conduct our camp registration and concert ticket sales, too. Over the past 17 months, we’ve saved close to $2000 in fees that we’d normally pay to PayPal or Square. That is a big chunk of money for us!

I love the ability to quickly email people who’ve attended any one of our past events; it’s simple, and the “from” line in the customer’s email is our name, so there’s no confusion. I also appreciate the ability to embed the donation form or ticketing form into our website; it gives us a professional look. Finally, I couldn’t ask for better customer service. My questions are always responded to promptly, and the team always seems to welcome suggestion for future improvements.
- Susan, Community Music School of Santa Cruz

Shrewsbury Elementary PTO

This is our first year using an electronic form of payment. We hosted our first form last week and the feedback was incredible. Everyone is loving an electronic option and we can do away with the paper trail! Win win for both!
- Gilbert, Shrewsbury Elementary PTO

Tips for organizing your school’s next fundraising event.

Maybe you’re a checklist person and maybe you’re a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants person. If you’re a checklist person, this section’s for you. If not, we definitely recommend taking a look anyways.

A few additional things to keep in mind:

Our checklist isn’t meant to be set in stone. Use it as a guideline to get started:

(Oh, and it’s a good idea to check out any local rules and regulations. Especially when it comes to raffles, alcohol, and food!)

You can check out a detailed how-to guide in: How to organize a fundraising event for a nonprofit organization.

Bonus advice to take your event to the next level

Leverage local businesses for sponsorships and in-kind donations

Approach local businesses to sponsor the event or donate goods and services, depending on your needs. Offer your sponsors promotional opportunities, such as featuring their logos on school fundraising event materials or acknowledging them during the event. 

This reduces costs and builds a sense of community support and partnership.

Utilize student-generated content for promotion

Encourage students to create promotional materials such as posters, social media posts, or videos to increase engagement. Student-generated content provides authentic and relatable content that resonates with parents and the school community. 

You can also highlight student involvement in your promotions to showcase school spirit and creativity.

Include educational and interactive elements

Incorporate activities that align with your school’s mission, such as science experiments, art projects, or reading. Interactive elements, like DIY craft stations or student-led workshops, can enhance the experience and provide even more value, making the event even more appealing to attendees.

Add in a visual fundraising thermometer

Display a physical fundraising thermometer in a prominent location within the school and update it regularly to show progress towards the goal. You can also create a free fundraising thermometer to feature on your online donation page or campaigns. 

A visual representation can motivate students, staff, and parents to contribute and provide a tangible reminder of the collective effort and progress.

Appeal to different age groups

Remember that students and their families at all school levels can benefit from fundraising participation from a wide range of age groups. Plan a range of activities that cater to more age groups and interests so everyone can feel included. 

For example, you can create separate zones or times with age-appropriate games, challenges, and entertainment for young children, middle schoolers, high school students, college students, and parents.

Host an appreciation event

Saying thank you to donors is huge for relationship building. Organize a small appreciation event or assembly after the fundraiser to publicly recognize and thank participants, volunteers, and donors. 

Present certificates or small tokens of appreciation and share the results of the fundraising efforts. This fosters a sense of accomplishment and encourages future participation.‍

Ready to host your next school fundraiser?

So, you may feel super excited to try out a specific fundraising idea for your school, or maybe this list sparked a new idea you wouldn’t have thought of otherwise. This is the creative process we love and what keeps the work of fundraising for good, enjoyable, fresh, and new.

Remember, hosting your first or next fundraising event doesn’t have to be a daunting, impossible task. With a little creativity, a lot of help (just ask!), and a fundraising platform for your school (like, say, Zeffy), you can make your next fundraising event a success.

Explore the 9 best fundraising platforms for schools to raise even more this year

Written by
David Purkis

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Ready to get started for free?

