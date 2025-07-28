Delaware Raffle Laws for Nonprofits: The Latest Rules to Run a Compliant Event

If you’re considering running a raffle in Delaware to raise funds and increase engagement within your community, here’s everything you need to know. Raffles are legal in Delaware for qualified nonprofits as long as you follow a few key steps.
It’s daunting to dive right into raffle planning without clarification on who can run a raffle in the state of Delaware, which licenses are required, the cost of registration, how to sell tickets, and the rules that must be in place to avoid costly fines. That’s why we’ve got you covered with all of this information and the latest Delaware legislation below.
It can seem like a lot to stay on top of, but when you know how to host a successful raffle according to state guidelines, you can get to impact much faster and with confidence that you won’t hit snags along the way. This guide is here to help you breathe easier and know what to expect up front.
Let’s dive in!
Raffles are legal to run in Delaware for eligible organizations, which the state’s Board of Charitable Gaming determines. The organizations need to be based in or operate in the state.
Here are the various organizations that currently qualify to legally run a raffle event:
Important note: Your organization must also have federal tax-exempt status with the IRS (usually 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), or 501(c)(7)).
Eligible organizations also need to confirm with the state that their raffle proceeds go directly to their mission and purpose (outlined in nonprofit bylaws). That’s why raffles are not permitted to be held in Delaware by any for-profit businesses, political campaigns, or individuals outside of these requirements at this time.
Before you start designing tickets or spreading the word about your raffle, it’s important to determine whether your nonprofit needs a permit or not. If so, you’ll also need to know when to apply, what to gather so your application process is smooth, and what it’ll cost.
We’ll cover it all for you here.
Delaware law doesn’t require a permit for every raffle, which is helpful to know so you don’t waste time or money that may already feel scarce.
You do need a permit if:
You do not need a permit if:
Still unsure if you qualify or want to play it safe? We always recommend checking directly with the Delaware Board of Charitable Gaming. After all, it’s better to be confident and compliant than caught off guard.
If you do need a raffle permit, it must be obtained before you advertise your event even through a social media post or casual promotion. Next, we’ll review the process and timeline so you can plan ahead.
Delaware makes it relatively simple for eligible nonprofits to host a raffle, as long as you give yourself time and follow the steps closely. Here's exactly how to apply for a raffle license so you can fundraise with peace of mind.
Delaware uses an online system called DELPROS (Delaware Professional Regulation Online Services) to process raffle applications.
To get started:
Planning tip: DELPROS allows you 6 months to complete and submit a raffle permit application, so be sure to allocate enough time to avoid starting from scratch.
Get ready with everything you need to fill out your application by gathering these items and details ahead of time:
You’ll need to complete your application with a few uploads to DELPROS. Here’s what you’ll need to provide:
Important note: We’ll talk about the post-raffle reports that you’ll need to submit soon, but if you have any overdue reports from past raffle events in Delaware, your new application won’t be approved until they’re submitted.
Mail your $15 check or money order (made payable to the State of Delaware) to:
Division of Professional Regulation
Board of Charitable Gaming
861 Silver Lake Blvd., Suite 203
Dover, DE 19904
Once you submit your completed application and documents through DELPROS, the Board of Charitable Gaming will review it at their next scheduled meeting. The state of Delaware suggests applying within 60 days of your raffle to give the Board plenty of time to review.
At a minimum, you must apply at least 15 days before your raffle drawing. The good news is that you can check your application status at any time by logging into your DELPROS account and navigating to “View Application Status.”
Heads up: If your raffle date passes before the Board reviews and approves your application, you unfortunately can’t hold the event. In that case, your $15 fee is non-refundable, and you’d have to start the application process over, so it’s always a good idea to give yourself plenty of time to avoid the headache.
Once your permit is locked in, it’s time to run your raffle. We’ve broken down Delaware raffle rules by each stage of the process to bring your event to life.
As you define your raffle’s purpose, prizes, and logistics, keep in mind:
While Delaware doesn’t mandate a specific format for raffle tickets, your tickets should include clear, accurate details to help keep you organized and your participants informed. As for format, you can create digital raffle tickets that can be scanned with a QR code in person or printed at home, provided the sale occurs in person.
Here are a few best practices for what to include on your raffle tickets:
You’ll need a log or report of all tickets sold, along with their corresponding numbers, for your After Occasion Report post-raffle. That’s why managing your raffle in an online tool like Zeffy can save you time and money when you lean into zero-fee options.
This is your opportunity to engage with your community and raise funds, but the way you get tickets into the hands of participants matters according to Delaware raffle law.
Key rules:
Key rules for the day of your raffle event:
Once your raffle is over, you’re not quite done yet! The state requires documentation to ensure your event is run responsibly and in accordance with all of these rules. Within 15 days of your raffle drawing, you’ll need to submit a Raffle Event Report to the Delaware Board of Charitable Gaming.
This is a report where you’ll list out:
You can find and download the Raffle Event Report form here (on the Delaware Board of Charitable Gaming website).
Important reminders for your nonprofit:
Raffle permits are quite affordable. Each application costs just $15 per raffle, submitted with the application. There are no additional taxes or percentage-based fees collected by the state, regardless of how much you raise. At the same time, failure to apply properly or submit post-raffle documentation can result in fines or the loss of raffle privileges.
You’ll also want to think about the cost of your fundraising software to run your raffle. Luckily, Zeffy offers the only zero-fee option to manage your raffle, track the right reports, and view fundraising progress side by side with all other campaigns and donation channels.
With Zeffy, you can:
Hosting a raffle in Delaware is legal for qualified nonprofit organizations and a great way to engage your community and raise funds quickly. There are rules to follow, but once you take some time to review them here, you’ll be ready to make the most of your time and fundraising efforts.
And while the state of Delaware may not currently allow online raffles, you can still rely on tools like Zeffy to handle everything else from event management, donations, auctions, and payments, without incurring a single fee.