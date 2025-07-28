Delaware Raffle Laws for Nonprofits: The Latest Rules to Run a Compliant Event

If you’re considering running a raffle in Delaware to raise funds and increase engagement within your community, here’s everything you need to know. Raffles are legal in Delaware for qualified nonprofits as long as you follow a few key steps.

It’s daunting to dive right into raffle planning without clarification on who can run a raffle in the state of Delaware, which licenses are required, the cost of registration, how to sell tickets, and the rules that must be in place to avoid costly fines. That’s why we’ve got you covered with all of this information and the latest Delaware legislation below.

It can seem like a lot to stay on top of, but when you know how to host a successful raffle according to state guidelines, you can get to impact much faster and with confidence that you won’t hit snags along the way. This guide is here to help you breathe easier and know what to expect up front.

Let’s dive in!

Are raffles legal in Delaware?

Raffles are legal to run in Delaware for eligible organizations, which the state’s Board of Charitable Gaming determines. The organizations need to be based in or operate in the state.

Here are the various organizations that currently qualify to legally run a raffle event:

Charitable or religious nonprofits

Volunteer fire companies

Veterans’ organizations

Fraternal societies

Civic associations

Important note: Your organization must also have federal tax-exempt status with the IRS (usually 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), or 501(c)(7)).

Eligible organizations also need to confirm with the state that their raffle proceeds go directly to their mission and purpose (outlined in nonprofit bylaws). That’s why raffles are not permitted to be held in Delaware by any for-profit businesses, political campaigns, or individuals outside of these requirements at this time.

Delaware raffle permit requirements

Before you start designing tickets or spreading the word about your raffle, it’s important to determine whether your nonprofit needs a permit or not. If so, you’ll also need to know when to apply, what to gather so your application process is smooth, and what it’ll cost.

We’ll cover it all for you here.

When is a raffle permit required in Delaware?

Delaware law doesn’t require a permit for every raffle, which is helpful to know so you don’t waste time or money that may already feel scarce.

‍

You do need a permit if:

You’re charging more than $5 per ticket for a single drawing, OR

You’re charging more than $15 total for a series of drawings, OR

Your prize(s) have a combined retail value of $5,000 or more

You do not need a permit if:

Your raffle ticket is $5 or less, and your prize value is under $5,000

Still unsure if you qualify or want to play it safe? We always recommend checking directly with the Delaware Board of Charitable Gaming. After all, it’s better to be confident and compliant than caught off guard.

If you do need a raffle permit, it must be obtained before you advertise your event even through a social media post or casual promotion. Next, we’ll review the process and timeline so you can plan ahead.

How to apply for a raffle license in Delaware: A cheat sheet

Delaware makes it relatively simple for eligible nonprofits to host a raffle, as long as you give yourself time and follow the steps closely. Here's exactly how to apply for a raffle license so you can fundraise with peace of mind.

Step 1: Create or log into your DELPROS account

Delaware uses an online system called DELPROS (Delaware Professional Regulation Online Services) to process raffle applications.

‍

To get started:

1. Visit the DELPROS site

2. Click "Apply/Manage a License and Service Requests."

3. If you’ve never created an account before, click "Register" to create a user account.

4. If you already have an account, log in with your email and password.

Planning tip: DELPROS allows you 6 months to complete and submit a raffle permit application, so be sure to allocate enough time to avoid starting from scratch.

Step 2: Complete the raffle application

Get ready with everything you need to fill out your application by gathering these items and details ahead of time:

Your organization’s legal name, Delaware address, and IRS nonprofit status

Contact info for responsible officers

Date and location of the raffle drawing

Ticket price

A description of the prizes and their retail cash value (be as specific as you can to avoid delays in approval!)

The estimated number of tickets you plan to sell and the expected revenue

A $15 non-refundable check or money order





Step 3: Upload supporting documents

You’ll need to complete your application with a few uploads to DELPROS. Here’s what you’ll need to provide:

A copy of your Articles of Incorporation, Bylaws, or similar governing documents, showing your purpose/mission

Addendum A: Raffle Prizes & Values Record, a form listing each prize and its exact retail value

(If applicable) A Record Keeper Designation Letter (if your point of contact has changed since your last raffle application)

(If applicable) A signed letter from your national or parent organization, stating your local chapter is officially affiliated

(If applicable) A current IRS group exemption letter (within the past 12 months), if you're applying under a group status

(If applicable) When the raffle is being held somewhere other than your organization’s address:

A letter from the premises owner (on letterhead) A lease/rental agreement



Important note: We’ll talk about the post-raffle reports that you’ll need to submit soon, but if you have any overdue reports from past raffle events in Delaware, your new application won’t be approved until they’re submitted.

‍

Step 4: Mail your payment

Mail your $15 check or money order (made payable to the State of Delaware) to:

Division of Professional Regulation

Board of Charitable Gaming

861 Silver Lake Blvd., Suite 203

Dover, DE 19904

How long does raffle permit approval take?

Once you submit your completed application and documents through DELPROS, the Board of Charitable Gaming will review it at their next scheduled meeting. The state of Delaware suggests applying within 60 days of your raffle to give the Board plenty of time to review.

At a minimum, you must apply at least 15 days before your raffle drawing. The good news is that you can check your application status at any time by logging into your DELPROS account and navigating to “View Application Status.”

Heads up: If your raffle date passes before the Board reviews and approves your application, you unfortunately can’t hold the event. In that case, your $15 fee is non-refundable, and you’d have to start the application process over, so it’s always a good idea to give yourself plenty of time to avoid the headache.

Helpful Delaware raffle rules to keep in mind

Once your permit is locked in, it’s time to run your raffle. We’ve broken down Delaware raffle rules by each stage of the process to bring your event to life.

‍

Planning your raffle

As you define your raffle’s purpose, prizes, and logistics, keep in mind:

Each raffle requires its own permit, even if you’re running multiple raffles a year.

Only in-person raffles are allowed. Delaware does not permit online ticket sales or virtual drawings.

Raffle proceeds must go directly toward your charitable mission (as outlined in your bylaws).

If you’re using a donated venue, you must secure a letter of permission from the property owner.





Creating your raffle tickets

While Delaware doesn’t mandate a specific format for raffle tickets, your tickets should include clear, accurate details to help keep you organized and your participants informed. As for format, you can create digital raffle tickets that can be scanned with a QR code in person or printed at home, provided the sale occurs in person.

‍

Here are a few best practices for what to include on your raffle tickets:

Name of your nonprofit

Date, time, and location of the drawing

Ticket price

Description of each prize

A unique stub or serial number for tracking

Whether the ticket holder must be present to win

‍

You’ll need a log or report of all tickets sold, along with their corresponding numbers, for your After Occasion Report post-raffle. That’s why managing your raffle in an online tool like Zeffy can save you time and money when you lean into zero-fee options.

‍

Selling tickets

This is your opportunity to engage with your community and raise funds, but the way you get tickets into the hands of participants matters according to Delaware raffle law.

‍

Key rules:

Currently, online ticket sales are not permitted, so all purchases must be made in person.

You cannot start selling tickets until your permit is officially approved by the Board, which includes teasing it out on social media or promoting it in any way.

Volunteers and staff selling tickets need to understand:

The Delaware raffle rules are covered here Ticket price and prize details That purchases are final (no refunds)





You must sell tickets at fair market value, meaning no discounts, bonuses, or “buy one, get one” promotions are allowed.

‍

Conducting the drawing

Key rules for the day of your raffle event:

‍

Drawings must be random and fair, with no manipulation or preferential treatment.

What this means: All entries need to have an equal chance of winning. You can’t favor certain participants or adjust the process based on donations, connections, or ticket volume.

Example: Make sure the container you’re pulling raffle tickets from is well mixed before the drawing. Avoid having the same person draw each time, and don’t let anyone peek into the container while drawing a ticket. A fair approach might include having an impartial volunteer (not involved in selling or managing tickets) do the draw in front of attendees.

‍

Anyone involved in managing the raffle should not participate as a ticket buyer.

What this means: Individuals who are organizing, promoting, or drawing the raffle are not eligible to enter or win the raffle. This eliminates any perception of bias.

Example: If your treasurer is in charge of printing tickets and collecting money, they shouldn’t be buying a ticket “just for fun.” The same applies to the person who pulls the winning ticket or verifies the prize. Stay on the safe side and limit participation to those not involved in the raffle’s execution.

‍

Drawings must be held in person at the approved location on the date listed in your application.

What this means: You can’t switch to a virtual drawing or relocate the event to a new venue or date, even if it's due to weather, low attendance, or other convenience issues.

Example: If your application stated that the drawing would take place at your local community center on July 20th at 2 PM, that’s where (and when) it must happen. You can’t switch to a Zoom drawing or postpone it to the next day without submitting a new application (and paying the associated fee), and waiting for new approval.

‍

Prizes must be awarded as described, with no substitutions unless approved in advance.

What this means: The prize listed on the ticket or promotional material is what the winner should receive. You can’t change or downgrade the prize, even if circumstances change, unless it’s been pre-approved by the Board.

Example: If you promised a “$500 Visa gift card,” but you encounter budget issues or delivery delays, you cannot substitute it for a different prize (such as merchandise or a smaller-value card) without obtaining formal approval. Similarly, if a prize remains unclaimed, its value must still be donated to a charitable cause; it cannot be kept or reused.

‍

Submitting your report after the raffle

Once your raffle is over, you’re not quite done yet! The state requires documentation to ensure your event is run responsibly and in accordance with all of these rules. Within 15 days of your raffle drawing, you’ll need to submit a Raffle Event Report to the Delaware Board of Charitable Gaming.

‍

This is a report where you’ll list out:

Gross ticket sales

Total expenses

Value of prizes awarded

Net proceeds retained by the nonprofit

A short description of how the funds will be used

‍

You can find and download the Raffle Event Report form here (on the Delaware Board of Charitable Gaming website).

‍

Important reminders for your nonprofit:

Failing to submit your report on time may prevent you from hosting future raffles

Keep detailed records for your files (you may be audited or asked for documentation later)

Funds raised must be used for community-benefit purposes only, as per your bylaws

Helpful links & resources:

How much does it cost to host a raffle in Delaware?

Raffle permits are quite affordable. Each application costs just $15 per raffle, submitted with the application. There are no additional taxes or percentage-based fees collected by the state, regardless of how much you raise. At the same time, failure to apply properly or submit post-raffle documentation can result in fines or the loss of raffle privileges.

‍

Saving money with zero-fee fundraising

You’ll also want to think about the cost of your fundraising software to run your raffle. Luckily, Zeffy offers the only zero-fee option to manage your raffle, track the right reports, and view fundraising progress side by side with all other campaigns and donation channels.

‍

With Zeffy, you can:

Set up your raffle campaign

Manage communication to participants and invite existing supporters to attend

Set up automated emails to go out before and after the raffle event

Track ticket sales and participant information

Keep information consistent alongside all other fundraising campaigns you want to run

Final thoughts

Hosting a raffle in Delaware is legal for qualified nonprofit organizations and a great way to engage your community and raise funds quickly. There are rules to follow, but once you take some time to review them here, you’ll be ready to make the most of your time and fundraising efforts.

And while the state of Delaware may not currently allow online raffles, you can still rely on tools like Zeffy to handle everything else from event management, donations, auctions, and payments, without incurring a single fee.