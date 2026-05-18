How Zero-Fee Fundraising Works: The Model Behind 100% Free Platforms

Fees are a common obstacle when accepting donations online, but that doesn’t mean they have to be. Most nonprofits assume fees are just part of the deal without realizing how a few percentage points can chip away at your impact.

One moment, you might be celebrating that you just hit your $10,000 goal for the month, only to find out that after standard transaction fees, you see around $9,700 in your account. But what if the tools you rely on to bring in donations weren’t quietly taking a portion of every dollar?

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I would say to another nonprofit founder that platform fees are not the cost of doing business. It can go directly to your mission.

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Zero-fee fundraising not only exists—it’s becoming a donor expectation. According to Zeffy’s Donor Behavior Trends 2025 report, 70% of donors believe the full amount of their donation should go directly to the cause. That means hidden fees don't just affect your bottom line—they could impact donor trust and future giving.

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Looking for proof? See exactly which platforms deliver truly zero-fee fundraising — with a side-by-side comparison →

“100% of my donation to a nonprofit cause should be used toward that cause.”

“[Fundraising fees] make me feel like my money isn’t going to the cause directly.”

“When I see high fees, I feel like there is often no explanation as to why those fees are imposed, so I don’t feel inclined to give because of transparency.”

"If some platforms charge fees and others don’t for the same donation, I can’t help but wonder—how does the no-fee one make it work, and why are the others still charging?"

We’ll walk you through how to spot hidden fees (even on “free” platforms) so you can keep more of your donations and honor your donors’ trust.

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Here’s what’s ahead:

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What Is Zero-Fee Fundraising?

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zero-fee fundraising /ˈzɪə.rəʊ fiː ˈfʌnd.reɪ.zɪŋ/ noun 100% of donations go directly to your organization—no hidden costs, no exceptions, no fees period. No platform fees

No transaction fees

No upgrade fees

No strings attached

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The difference between “free” and zero-fee (yes, it matters!)

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Top 3 reasons why "zero-fee" beats "free": No donor tipping required

No hidden processing or upgrade fees

No loss in donor transparency or trust

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You’ve likely seen software and tools that advertise themselves as free fundraising platforms, and it makes sense that you’d want to trust that.

Here's how to spot something that's truly zero-fee (not just claiming to be free):

Zero-fee fundraising never makes donor tipping a requirement–it’s always optional for your supporters to help out if they want to (and ⅔ of donors do)

Zero-fee fundraising never passes costs onto you–if a donor declines the tipping option or doesn’t tip enough to cover the transaction fee, you don’t pay the difference

Zero-fee fundraising won’t charge you per transaction–you’re always covered!

Zero-fee fundraising doesn’t charge for features–no unexpected upgrade prompts or a “free version” that limits your fundraising potential

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Putting money back where it belongs: in the hands of nonprofits

With all the noise out there, it's hard to believe a truly zero-fee fundraising option exists. That's where Zeffy’s fundraising platform comes in.

Over 50,000 nonprofits trust Zeffy—not just because it sounds good, but because they’ve raised over $1 billion through the platform without paying a cent in fees. They’ve seen firsthand that they don’t have to settle for watching their hard-earned dollars disappear behind the scenes.

Every fee takes money away from your mission and puts it into the pockets of credit card companies and payment processors, and we're here to change that.

Zeffy is the only platform in North America that delivers this fully zero-fee model. It’s not a gimmick, it’s not temporary, and it’s not too good to be true—though many first-time users admit that’s what they initially thought (we get it!).

Nonprofits paid around $1.43 billion in transaction fees in 2024. As you keep reading, you’ll learn how you don’t have to.

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Understanding the Hidden Costs of “Free” Fundraising Tools

Let's talk about what "free" really means in the fundraising world. Many platforms get away with calling themselves free because creating an account costs nothing, but using the platform is a different story.

Free to start means you can create an account and access basic features, but as you accept donations, the fees start adding up.

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How fees add up and what to look out for

Here are the charges you may see as you start using a fundraising platform, even if signing up is free:

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Fee Cost breakdown What it means Processing fees 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction Applies to any transaction (donation, purchase, event ticket, or merchandise sale) Platform fees 1% and 8% of what you raise Some tools charge this, especially if donor tips are turned off Subscription fees $0-$200/month Ongoing monthly fee, regardless of how much you raise Upgrade fees Starts around $25, can go into hundreds Extra cost for premium features not included in free or basic plans

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These costs might seem small at first, but they add up quickly. For example:

A $50 donation processed through a standard provider with 2.9% + $0.30 in fees yields just $48.25 to your nonprofit.



For a $25 event ticket, fees from platforms like Eventbrite can reduce your take-home to around $21 per attendee.

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Take a look at what zero-fee fundraising could mean for your mission:

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Nonprofit Fundraising Fee Calculator How Much Are Fees Stealing

From Your Nonprofit? Annual Fundraising Amount Total donations you raise in a year (before fees) USD ($) Average Donation Size (Optional) Optional: Helps calculate how much you lose per donation. USD ($) Discover what you're losing We use a standard 5% industry fee to calculate your potential losses—typical for most fundraising platforms. You're losing $0 every year

to fundraising fees. Based on your average donation,

you're losing $0 per donation. With Zeffy, you'd keep that $0 to put back towards your mission. Start saving today Recalculate

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When your nonprofit loses money to fees, you have less to work with, and your projects, programs, and community feel the impact. You may have to charge more for donor events, increase merchandise pricing, or set more ambitious fundraising goals to counteract what you’re losing to fees.

This affects your reputation, donor relationships, and the pressure that your team feels. Either way, there’s something to sacrifice when hidden fees enter the picture. This isn’t just about percentages, but the cost to real-world progress your organization makes daily.

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Examples and comparisons of free fundraising options

To help clarify what nonprofits are paying, here’s a side-by-side comparison of some well-known platforms.

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Responsive Table Platform Platform Fee Processing Fee Is it Really Free? Zeffy 0% 0% Yes. Zeffy is the only platform that covers both platform and processing fees, without requiring tipping, and still gives you access to all features needed for successful fundraising. GoFundMe 0% Verified charities: 2.2% + $0.30 per donation

Personal/individual campaigns: 2.9% + $0.30

Both add an optional donor tip at checkout

For larger nonprofits, GoFundMe Pro (formerly Classy) is a separate, custom-priced platform No. Verified charities still pay processing fees on every donation (2.2% + $0.30); personal campaigns pay 2.9% + $0.30. Donor tips are optional and shown at checkout — they're how GoFundMe funds the platform. Donorbox Free plan: Between 2.95% and 3.95% for feature use

Pro plan: $150/month + between 1.75% and 2% for feature use

Premium plan: Custom quote required + between 1.75% and 2% for feature use Stripe card or digital wallet transactions: 2.2% + 30¢

Paypal: 1.99% + 49¢

Stripe bank transfer: 0.8% (capped at $5 per transaction) No. Nonprofits always pay processing fees even with the "free" plan, and additional platform fees, which increase as you need more features. RallyUp Free plan: No platform fees when donor tips are enabled

Flex plan: Fees range between 2.9% and 6.9% based on features

Enterprise plan: Custom pricing required Up to 2.9% + $0.49 No. Even the free plan requires transaction fees that take a cut of each donation, and scaling on the platform will cost you upgrade fees. Eventbrite Publishing events is free, with ticketing fees around 3.7% + $1.79 per sold ticket (which you can pass to donors)

Pro plan: Starting at $7.50/monthly with nonprofit discount

Eventbrite Ads: Cost based on daily budget 2.9% It depends. Setting up an event with no-cost tickets, or passing ticketing fees onto supporters is an option to avoid costs. To use ads or email marketing features, you’ll need to pay additional fees.

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Why are nonprofits charged fees?

The reality is that most platforms make money by quietly passing fees on to you, your donors, or both. Fees exist to cover the cost of digital payment processing.

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When a donor gives online, their gift passes through several layers:

A merchant service provider (e.g., Stripe or PayPal) processes the payment and charges a transaction fee of ~2.2%



The credit card company takes a cut for handling the card and fraud risk of ~1%



The fundraising platform may also charge a platform fee of ~3%

💡Did you know

Fundraising platforms like Zeffy that process over $100M of monthly donations have the leverage to talk about rates with payment processors like Stripe.

The difference with other platforms? Some will negotiate to get lower rates but still charge nonprofits the full cost per transaction, so they can keep the rest as profit. Zero-fee fundraising is about passing the savings back to nonprofits so they never pay a thing.

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A better way: Zero fees, zero compromises with Zeffy

With Zeffy, there’s no tipping trick, fine print, or feature lockouts.

How it works: Zeffy relies entirely on optional tips from your donors. When they donate through any Zeffy form, donors can choose whether to contribute to Zeffy or not.

On average, two out of three donors leave us a tip, which is enough to cover costs for the entire community of nonprofits leaning on Zeffy while leaving extra to re-invest in making the platform better. Donors are never forced to tip, and nonprofits are not on the hook to pay if they don’t.

You will always take away 100% of your donations to do what that money was intended for. This isn’t just a savings tool, it’s a strategic advantage. And donors love it too, knowing that every dollar they give goes directly to the cause they care about.

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Why Zero-Fee Fundraising Actually Matters

1. Donor trust: It’s earned, not assumed

Today’s donors are paying attention, researching before they give, and noticing the fine print during the donation experience. Discovering that 3–5% of their donation goes to a platform instead of your cause can create doubt and mistrust.

Why it matters: Zeffy’s 2025 Donor Behavior & Giving Trends Research Survey found that 40% of donors said they walked away because they didn’t feel their donation was used effectively, didn’t know where it went, or were turned off by high platform fees.

That doubt can break the bond you’ve worked hard to build, especially if you’re in a growing stage. Zero-fee fundraising guarantees a strong message to send donors on every campaign and donation opportunity: "Your full gift goes where you intended—to make a difference."

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40% of donors said they walked away due to high platform fees or lack of transparency.

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2. Higher net proceeds lead to a bigger impact

Nonprofits face constant pressure to prove their efficiency while doing more with less. When fundraising is your main expense, losing 5-10% to platform fees significantly impacts your mission. Zero-fee fundraising means:

$500 raised is actually $500

A $1,000 campaign funds the whole program you envisioned, not 95% of it

You don’t need to over-ask donors to cover fees for you

You can predict and budget with accuracy

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Here’s what that looks like in action:

Farming4Hunger saves over $3,000 a year with Zeffy, which they reinvest in overhead and the ability to serve more meals, stock food pantries, and run its cook trailer.

Cincinnati Song Initiative saved $2,340 in fees with Zeffy to expand into a thriving main stage for classical music, three podcasts, a digital education program, and airfare for multiple renowned artists.

Si Se Puede saved $7,031 in fees with Zeffy to eliminate the choice between growing its robotics program and paying rent.

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Nonprofit leaders are overworked, underpaid, and expected to do more with less. What they need isn't just more funding—it's the right tools to make every dollar count. When organizations keep more of what they raise, they can focus entirely on their missions.

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3. Transparency leads to better donor retention

Donors who know their entire gift is making an impact are far more likely to give again. Transparency on where their money goes can build respect for your organization, so donors feel like partners in your mission and less like a transaction.

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Emotional connection was the strongest motivational driver for increased giving this year, beating urgency, impact, and even transparency.

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Our survey shows that platforms that charge fees (even small ones) contribute to:

Lower donor confidence

Reduced lifetime giving

Fewer recurring gifts

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On the flip side, zero-fee giving platforms have seen increased donor satisfaction and stronger long-term support. When donors feel good, they come back.

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4. Empowerment for small nonprofits

If you’re a grassroots team wearing too many hats and just need software you can trust from the start, zero fees mean something bigger:

You don’t have to choose between a good tool and values that drive strong donor relationships.

You don’t have to absorb hidden costs that make it even harder to keep the lights on.

You can say “yes” to more programs, care, and community with full confidence that they will not come with a price tag.





Zero fees aren’t just about saving money. They’re about showing up with integrity for your donors, community, and mission–and you deserve that.

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Real-World Examples: Zero-Fee in Action

Let’s look closer at the difference zero-fee fundraising makes for nonprofits like yours.

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Loose Ends: Finding a path to growth without the unnecessary cost

By being intentional about how donations are collected, Loose Ends went from two friends completing blankets and scarves for friends to a global effort with 28,000 volunteers across 65 countries.

As they scaled, the limitations of fee-heavy platforms like GoFundMe became clear. Donations were flowing in, but the fees on every transaction were eating into the funds Loose Ends had earmarked for growth.

“Saving on fees removes barriers to donations… Removing the barriers to donations has been a game changer.” — Masey Kaplan, Executive Director

Switching to Zeffy allowed Loose Ends to save $1,715 in fees, which they turned into an opportunity to hire their first part-time staff member and expand their impact.

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Nineveh Rising: Rebuilding communities without losing donations

Nineveh Rising also felt the impact of switching from GoFundMe to Zeffy, seeing a $2,742 cost savings by skipping fees. That’s huge for the organization that was founded in response to the devastation ISIS left in Iraq’s Nineveh Plains.

Every dollar expands their mission to rebuild long-term economic strength and preserve culture in the region. That’s why they tried six fundraising platforms, including Donorbox, GoFundMe, PayPal, and Network for Good, before finally finding a zero-fee option with Zeffy.

“GoFundMe Charity took $1,753, which could have funded an entire community soccer tournament.” — Ranna Salem, Co-Founder

More critically, platforms withheld key donor data, making it impossible to build long-term relationships with hundreds of supporters. Ranna shared, “We didn’t get emails for 687 donors. That meant we lost those connections as soon as the fundraiser ended.”

Switching to Zeffy changed everything and helped them raise $54,832, which they kept 100% of.

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Why Zero-Fee Isn’t the Industry Standard (Yet)

So why aren’t more platforms making the switch? This is a great question.

The answer is simple: most fundraising platforms make their money through fees. The "free" model is easy to market because those small percentage points seem insignificant—until they add up.

That's exactly why Zeffy is different. We’re funded entirely by optional tips from donors who believe in our work. It’s a sustainable model that’s already helped nonprofits save over $50 million, and we’ve processed over $1 billion in donations without charging a cent.

Our model proves that it’s possible and paves the way for a more equitable fundraising future.

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Zero-Fee Fundraising in Action: What to Do Next

1. Educate your donors

Show donors how their full gift directly supports your mission

Encourage fee-free giving methods like ACH transfers

Build trust through donor transparency

2. Advocate for change

Join nonprofits pushing for more equitable financial tools

Share your zero-fee success stories

3. Use free fundraising resources

Calculate your potential savings with our fee calculator

Download our free fundraising playbook with ready-to-use templates

4. Choose fundraising platforms wisely

Ask the right questions about hidden fees before committing

Consider the true cost of "free" platforms

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Frequently asked questions about zero-fee fundraising

Is zero-fee fundraising legit? Yes, zero-fee fundraising is 100% legit with Zeffy. It’s currently the only platform in North America that covers all transaction, platform, and processing fees, so nonprofits keep 100% of their donations.

Over 50,000 nonprofits use Zeffy to raise over $1 billion without paying a cent in fees. Sign up for Zeffy

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How does Zeffy make money if it’s 100% free? Zeffy makes money through optional donor contributions. When someone donates through Zeffy, they can leave a tip to support Zeffy directly.

Around two out of three donors choose to tip, and that’s enough to keep the platform running and improving. There’s no need to contribute; however, if your donors opt out, you’re never on the hook to cover the cost. Read our full approach to 100% free fundraising

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