Donor Management Software: 8 Best Options for Small Nonprofits in 2025

Donor management software helps small nonprofits stay on top of their goals, keep donor relationships, connect with new donor prospects, and retain loyal ones.

In this blog, we'll help you choose the right donor management software by comparing cost, pros, cons, and features of the 9 best solutions for small nonprofits.

What is donor management software?

Donor management software helps keep track of who donors are, how much money they've given, and what they're interested in. The donor database software also helps with communication by sending emails or newsletters for donor retention. It can even help organize events and monitor how well they're doing.

Essentially, the donor software ensures that everything runs smoothly across donor engagement efforts. It saves time and helps organizations make better decisions with all donor interactions.

Why does free donor management matter for small nonprofits?

Unfortunately, many donor management platforms charge hefty fees, whether they are for monthly subscriptions, transaction fees, or even additional costs for adding more users or growing your donor base. For small nonprofits — where every dollar counts — these costs can add up quickly.

Free donor management software can help small nonprofits focus on what matters most: making an impact.

Zeffy offers 100% free donor management tools, meaning there are no hidden fees, no extra costs as your donor base grows, and no limits on how many users or contacts you can have.

Top 8 donor management software for small nonprofits

What small nonprofits should look for in donor management software

Effective donor management is crucial for small nonprofits, especially those with limited resources. You need a simple, organized system that allows you to manage donor relationships, track contributions, and build strong connections—without getting overwhelmed by complex features or costly platforms.

Here are key features small nonprofits should look for in donor management software:

Core Donor Management and Communication Features

Donor profiles and history: Track key details like contact info, past donations, and engagement history. This helps personalize communications and ensures you understand each donor’s journey with your organization.



Donation tracking (recurring + one-time): Whether a donor gives once or commits to monthly support, tracking donations is critical. It helps you understand revenue trends and plan for the future.



Tags, filters, and segmentation (basic CRM functionality): Segment donors by attributes like donation size, frequency, or interests. This allows you to send tailored communications and increase engagement without a huge manual effort.



Automated, tax-compliant donation receipts: Automatically send receipts that comply with tax regulations—no need for manual processing, and donors appreciate the professionalism.



Email outreach / basic donor communication: Stay connected with your supporters through simple email communication—thank you notes, event invites, updates, etc.



Notes on donor interactions (for stewardship): Keep track of personal notes on donor interactions, ensuring a more personal, thoughtful approach to future communications and stewardship.





Built-in Fundraising Tools

Donation forms and landing pages: Create custom donation forms and landing pages that are simple to set up, mobile-friendly, and fully integrated with your donor database.



Peer-to-peer fundraising: Empower your supporters to fundraise on your behalf, helping you reach new donors and increase engagement without added administrative work.



Event registration and ticketing: Simplify event planning with easy-to-use event registration and ticketing options. Save time and avoid the need for external event software.



Fundraising activities: Incorporate fundraising auctions, raffles, or product sales directly into your platform—no need for a third-party service.



Tap-to-pay (POS) / mobile giving: Offer easy, instant giving through mobile devices with tap-to-pay or mobile giving options—especially important for in-person or virtual events.





Customer Support, Documentation, and Training

Customer support: Ensure the platform has accessible, responsive support via chat, email, or phone to help resolve any issues quickly.



Documentation: A good knowledge base or FAQ section will guide you through setup, troubleshooting, and optimization, so you don’t waste time searching for answers.



Training: Access to training resources, webinars, or tutorials will help you make the most out of your donor management software and ensure your team is up to speed.





Best donor management software for small nonprofits at a glance

Software Best for Built for small nonprofits? Highlight feature Is it free? Ease of use rating Zeffy All nonprofits looking for free donation management and fundraising software Yes All-in-one free solution to manage your donor database 100% free 4.8 Kindful Best for integrated donor and event management No Integration with Bloomerang $199+/month, plus 1% fundraising platform fee on all online transactions, and up to 2.2% + $0.30 in processing fees 4.3 Bloomerang Best for donor retention No Wealth screening Starting at $99/month, 1% platform fee, and processing fees up to 2.2% + $0.30 4.6 Classy Best for diverse integrations Yes Recurring donation management Custom quote required 3.9 Donorperfect Best for customization and advanced reporting No Automatic data refresh Custom quote required, starting at $99/month 4.6 Givesmart Best for donor and auction management Yes Custom fields and tags Custom quote required 4.5 Funraise Best for automation features No Donor portal app Custom quote required 4.6 Donorbox Best for basic donor management features Yes Custom alerts and notifications $0–$139+/month, 1.75% platform fee, up to 2.2% + $0.49 in processing fees 4.7

1. Zeffy - Best free donor management software for all nonprofits

Zeffy, trusted by 10,000+ nonprofits throughout North America and rated 4.8/5 stars on Capterra, is the only free, all-in-one donor management software and fundraising solution for nonprofits. Zeffy doesn't charge subscription or processing fees, unlike other donor management software platforms. This means 100% of your donations go towards your mission — and not a cent less.

Designed for any nonprofit looking to better their donor relationships — especially small and medium-sized nonprofits looking for a budget-friendly solution — Zeffy's free CRM is simple to use and incredibly effective. With prompt and helpful customer support and dozens of tools for and amplifying your fundraising efforts, Zeffy's 100% free platform can help you do more good for less.

Pros:

100% free

Integrate with other funding and event tools

Manage donors

Custom data reports

Import and export transactions and contacts

Segment and filter your contacts

Access and re-send receipts

Record and track offline donations

Send emails to your supporters via integrated email marketing

Create custom email lists to segment donors

Send pre-filled forms

Automate reminder emails

Track fundraising progress

Easy to use

Access a free support team

Cons:

Only available for registered nonprofits in the US and Canada

Best for:

Anyone looking for a free all-in-one nonprofits donor management software.

Zeffy pricing:

Zeffy is the only zero-fee fundraising platform for nonprofits. With Zeffy, your donors give $100, you get $100. With every other platform, they give $100, you get $97 or less.

Here's how it works:

When someone donates to your fundraising forms, they have the option (but are never obliged) to add a contribution to Zeffy. Only some give every time, and that's okay. Enough donors leave a contribution to cover overhead costs AND the fees of the thousands of nonprofits that fundraise on Zeffy.

‍

Zeffy's testimonial:

“Our tiny non profit needs to be able to use every dollar that is donated, and Zeffy is the ONLY one who lets us do that. Not only do they give us the full donation, their tools and webinars have made it very simple to add links and integrate it with our Social Media pages, our Website, and I need to repeat they are so easy to use. I have made a online raffel with huge sucess, I have added a store to our web page, and I cant wait to host an event, and I am not a techy person at all. I can't sing their praises enough!!” —Kristie H.

2. Kindful - Best donor management platform for integrated donor and event management

Kindful is a donor management software that makes it easy to manage comprehensive donor information, organize fundraising campaigns, and manage events all in one place. It's user-friendly and allows nonprofits to customize the platform to fit an organization's needs. Some users say the reports are tricky to figure out, but overall, it's excellent for nonprofits looking for a tool that does it all.

‍

Pros:

User-friendly interface for tracking donations

Integrated approach to amplify fundraising

Integration with Bloomerang to manage relationships

‍

Cons:

Learning curve

It doesn't offer as many CRM features compared to competitors

Price

‍

Best for:

Nonprofits seeking an integrated solution combining donor management with fundraising and event management.

‍

Pricing:

Starting at $99/month, 1% platform fee, and processing fees up to 2.2% + $0.30

‍

3. Bloomerang - Best donor management platform for large nonprofits focused on donor retention

Bloomerang is a popular go-to donor management software for nonprofits that want to track supporter relationships and donor interactions. It's designed to help nonprofits create better relationships with supporters through targeted communications and comprehensive donor data.

It's easy to use and provides comprehensive reports to help organizations understand their donors better. Just remember that the price might be a bit high for smaller nonprofits. But if you're all about building strong relationships with your donors and have the budget, Bloomerang could be the perfect fit.

Pros:

Robust reporting features

Interactive dashboard

Constituent timelines

Donor engagement meter

Wealth screening

Segmentation

Donor communications

Volunteer management

Cons:

Price

Best for:

Large nonprofits need a donor CRM that helps boost donor retention.

‍

Pricing:

$79–$1299+ /month, 1% platform fee, and processing fees up to 2.2% + $0.30

‍

4. Classy - Best donor management platform for diverse integrations

Classy is a popular fundraising tool and donor management software among nonprofits of all sizes. The platform is not only a powerful donor management software solution, but it also helps nonprofits run exciting campaigns and events effortlessly.

Plus, it looks sleek and works well with other tools you might use. Remember that it might be a bit pricier, so it's often best for larger nonprofits that want to organize more significant events and campaigns.

Pros:

Integrations and open API

Recurring donation management

Secure

Built-in campaign and event management

Robust reporting tools and analytics

Marketing automation

Filtering, segments, and giving histories

Peer-to-peer fundraising tools

‍

Cons:

Price

Learning curve

‍

Best for:

Large nonprofits looking for an all-in-one solution that offers diverse integrations.

‍

Pricing:

Custom quote required

‍

5. Donorperfect - Best donor management platform for customization and advanced reporting capabilities

DonorPerfect is an incredibly customizable donor management software. Nonprofits can make it work exactly how they want it to. Because of this, the platform is excellent for nonprofits with specific needs.

But it might take a bit of time to get used to. If you're all about having a tool that fits your unique requirements and gives you detailed reports, DonorPerfect could be your perfect match.

Pros:

Advanced batch entry

Open API

Automatic data refresh

Integrated payment processing

Integrated marketing and engagement tools

Event and fundraising features

‍

Cons:

Price

Learning curve

Interface

‍

Best for:

Nonprofits seeking a customizable solution with advanced reporting capabilities.

‍

Pricing:

Custom quote required, starting at $99/month

‍

6. Givesmart - Best donor management platform for donor and auction management

Givesmart is an excellent donor management software for multitasking. That platform can help nonprofits with online fundraising efforts, managing donors, running events, and even auctions! It's super easy to use, but it might cost a bit more, especially for smaller nonprofits.

Pros:

Reporting and analytics

Custom fields and tags

Easy activity tracking

Integration with event and fundraising tools

‍

Cons:

Price

Learning curve

Limited customization

‍

Best for:

Small nonprofits seeking an all-in-one solution for all your data, communications, and auction management.

‍

Pricing:

Custom quote required

‍

7. Funraise - Best donor management platform for automation features

Funraise's donor management software makes fundraising fun and easy with intuitive software tools. It's not just about managing donors; it helps you raise money online and plan events with style.

It's simple to use, with great features that help you set up custom fundraising campaigns. While it may be more expensive for more prominent nonprofits, it's perfect for those who want a modern tool that's easy to navigate and helps automate tasks.

Pros:

Donor portal app

Custom segmentation

Household management

Activity tracking

Detailed donor profiles

Easy data migration

Integrates with salesforce

Automated tasks and supporter communications

‍

Cons:

Price

Limited free plan

Poor mobile optimization

‍

Best for:

Nonprofits seeking a modern, user-friendly donor engagement platform with robust automation features.

‍

Pricing:

Custom quote required

‍

8. Donorbox - Best donor management platform for basic donor management features

Donorbox is an easy-to-use donor management software for nonprofits, especially organizations that rely on online donations. It's simple, affordable, and perfect for smaller nonprofit organizations.

While it might have some of the fancy features of more significant tools, it's excellent for managing donors and collecting donations online. If you're a small nonprofit looking for a straightforward and budget-friendly option, Donorbox could be just what you need.

Pros:

Custom donor communication tracking

Custom alerts and notifications

Donation receipts

Recurring donation management

Access to other fundraising and event features

‍

Cons:

Price

Limited free plan

Additional fees per member

Costly add-ons like a data migration fee

‍

Best for:

Smaller nonprofits need a donor relationships platform with basic features.

‍

Pricing:

$0–$139+/month, 1.75% platform fee, up to 2.2% + $0.49 in processing fees

The best donor management software for small nonprofits

Small nonprofits wear a lot of hats—with limited staff, tight budgets, and big goals. Managing donors shouldn’t add to the overwhelm. That’s why Zeffy was built specifically for organizations like yours.

With zero platform fees, an intuitive donor CRM, and built-in fundraising tools, Zeffy takes the complexity out of donor management. It’s simple to use, easy to integrate with your existing tools, and supported by a team that understands the unique challenges small nonprofits face.

Donor management software FAQ

What type of donor data is most helpful to track? Some examples of donor data you can track with a donor management tool include: Donor names: Personalize outreach and strengthen donor relationships for better engagement and retention Payment data & preferences: Understand donation habits (amounts, frequency, methods) to tailor future requests and optimize fundraising Frequency of donations: Track how often donors give to identify loyal supporters and target lapsed donors for re-engagement Email interactions and communications: Monitor email engagement to improve content and timing, ensuring better communication with donors Event engagement: Analyze ticket sales and event participation to assess impact and cultivate more substantial connections with active donors Tax receipts: Ensure compliance and provide donors with easy access to tax documents, fostering trust and transparency

How can donor management support fundraising efforts? Donor management helps strengthen relationships with donors by tracking their giving history and preferences, enabling personalized outreach and targeted campaigns. It streamlines communication, recognizes donor contributions, and provides data-driven insights to optimize fundraising strategies.

By segmenting donors and identifying potential major gift supporters, donor management enhances engagement and operational efficiency, ultimately driving more significant and more consistent donations.

‍