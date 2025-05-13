Donor Management Software: 8 Best Options for Small Nonprofits in 2025

Donor management software helps small nonprofits stay on top of their goals, keep donor relationships, connect with new donor prospects, and retain loyal ones.
In this blog, we'll help you choose the right donor management software by comparing cost, pros, cons, and features of the 9 best solutions for small nonprofits.
Donor management software helps keep track of who donors are, how much money they've given, and what they're interested in. The donor database software also helps with communication by sending emails or newsletters for donor retention. It can even help organize events and monitor how well they're doing.
Essentially, the donor software ensures that everything runs smoothly across donor engagement efforts. It saves time and helps organizations make better decisions with all donor interactions.
Unfortunately, many donor management platforms charge hefty fees, whether they are for monthly subscriptions, transaction fees, or even additional costs for adding more users or growing your donor base. For small nonprofits — where every dollar counts — these costs can add up quickly.
Free donor management software can help small nonprofits focus on what matters most: making an impact.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management tools, meaning there are no hidden fees, no extra costs as your donor base grows, and no limits on how many users or contacts you can have.
Effective donor management is crucial for small nonprofits, especially those with limited resources. You need a simple, organized system that allows you to manage donor relationships, track contributions, and build strong connections—without getting overwhelmed by complex features or costly platforms.
Here are key features small nonprofits should look for in donor management software:
Zeffy, trusted by 10,000+ nonprofits throughout North America and rated 4.8/5 stars on Capterra, is the only free, all-in-one donor management software and fundraising solution for nonprofits. Zeffy doesn't charge subscription or processing fees, unlike other donor management software platforms. This means 100% of your donations go towards your mission — and not a cent less.
Designed for any nonprofit looking to better their donor relationships — especially small and medium-sized nonprofits looking for a budget-friendly solution — Zeffy's free CRM is simple to use and incredibly effective. With prompt and helpful customer support and dozens of tools for and amplifying your fundraising efforts, Zeffy's 100% free platform can help you do more good for less.
Pros:
Cons:
Best for:
Anyone looking for a free all-in-one nonprofits donor management software.
Zeffy pricing:
Zeffy is the only zero-fee fundraising platform for nonprofits. With Zeffy, your donors give $100, you get $100. With every other platform, they give $100, you get $97 or less.
Here's how it works:
When someone donates to your fundraising forms, they have the option (but are never obliged) to add a contribution to Zeffy. Only some give every time, and that's okay. Enough donors leave a contribution to cover overhead costs AND the fees of the thousands of nonprofits that fundraise on Zeffy.
Zeffy's testimonial:
“Our tiny non profit needs to be able to use every dollar that is donated, and Zeffy is the ONLY one who lets us do that. Not only do they give us the full donation, their tools and webinars have made it very simple to add links and integrate it with our Social Media pages, our Website, and I need to repeat they are so easy to use. I have made a online raffel with huge sucess, I have added a store to our web page, and I cant wait to host an event, and I am not a techy person at all. I can't sing their praises enough!!” —Kristie H.
Kindful is a donor management software that makes it easy to manage comprehensive donor information, organize fundraising campaigns, and manage events all in one place. It's user-friendly and allows nonprofits to customize the platform to fit an organization's needs. Some users say the reports are tricky to figure out, but overall, it's excellent for nonprofits looking for a tool that does it all.
Pros:
Cons:
Best for:
Nonprofits seeking an integrated solution combining donor management with fundraising and event management.
Pricing:
Starting at $99/month, 1% platform fee, and processing fees up to 2.2% + $0.30
Bloomerang is a popular go-to donor management software for nonprofits that want to track supporter relationships and donor interactions. It's designed to help nonprofits create better relationships with supporters through targeted communications and comprehensive donor data.
It's easy to use and provides comprehensive reports to help organizations understand their donors better. Just remember that the price might be a bit high for smaller nonprofits. But if you're all about building strong relationships with your donors and have the budget, Bloomerang could be the perfect fit.
Pros:
Cons:
Best for:
Large nonprofits need a donor CRM that helps boost donor retention.
Pricing:
$79–$1299+ /month, 1% platform fee, and processing fees up to 2.2% + $0.30
Classy is a popular fundraising tool and donor management software among nonprofits of all sizes. The platform is not only a powerful donor management software solution, but it also helps nonprofits run exciting campaigns and events effortlessly.
Plus, it looks sleek and works well with other tools you might use. Remember that it might be a bit pricier, so it's often best for larger nonprofits that want to organize more significant events and campaigns.
Pros:
Cons:
Best for:
Large nonprofits looking for an all-in-one solution that offers diverse integrations.
Pricing:
Custom quote required
DonorPerfect is an incredibly customizable donor management software. Nonprofits can make it work exactly how they want it to. Because of this, the platform is excellent for nonprofits with specific needs.
But it might take a bit of time to get used to. If you're all about having a tool that fits your unique requirements and gives you detailed reports, DonorPerfect could be your perfect match.
Pros:
Cons:
Best for:
Nonprofits seeking a customizable solution with advanced reporting capabilities.
Pricing:
Custom quote required, starting at $99/month
Givesmart is an excellent donor management software for multitasking. That platform can help nonprofits with online fundraising efforts, managing donors, running events, and even auctions! It's super easy to use, but it might cost a bit more, especially for smaller nonprofits.
Pros:
Cons:
Best for:
Small nonprofits seeking an all-in-one solution for all your data, communications, and auction management.
Pricing:
Custom quote required
Funraise's donor management software makes fundraising fun and easy with intuitive software tools. It's not just about managing donors; it helps you raise money online and plan events with style.
It's simple to use, with great features that help you set up custom fundraising campaigns. While it may be more expensive for more prominent nonprofits, it's perfect for those who want a modern tool that's easy to navigate and helps automate tasks.
Pros:
Cons:
Best for:
Nonprofits seeking a modern, user-friendly donor engagement platform with robust automation features.
Pricing:
Custom quote required
Donorbox is an easy-to-use donor management software for nonprofits, especially organizations that rely on online donations. It's simple, affordable, and perfect for smaller nonprofit organizations.
While it might have some of the fancy features of more significant tools, it's excellent for managing donors and collecting donations online. If you're a small nonprofit looking for a straightforward and budget-friendly option, Donorbox could be just what you need.
Pros:
Cons:
Best for:
Smaller nonprofits need a donor relationships platform with basic features.
Pricing:
$0–$139+/month, 1.75% platform fee, up to 2.2% + $0.49 in processing fees
Small nonprofits wear a lot of hats—with limited staff, tight budgets, and big goals. Managing donors shouldn’t add to the overwhelm. That’s why Zeffy was built specifically for organizations like yours.
With zero platform fees, an intuitive donor CRM, and built-in fundraising tools, Zeffy takes the complexity out of donor management. It’s simple to use, easy to integrate with your existing tools, and supported by a team that understands the unique challenges small nonprofits face.
