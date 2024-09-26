Foundation Grants for Nonprofits: How to Get the Funding You Need

Foundation grants are essential for nonprofit funding, providing crucial resources for organizations to achieve their goals. These grants, offered by charitable foundations, support a wide range of impactful projects and programs.
While donations and government funding are important, foundation grants often offer more substantial and targeted support. However, the right foundation grants can be challenging.
With many opportunities available and complex application processes, identifying the best fit for your nonprofit takes careful planning and research. We’ll explain foundation grants, highlight nine leading foundations offering grants, and walk you through the application process to improve your chances of securing funding.
These grants are financial resources provided by various types of foundations, such as private foundations, which individuals or families typically establish to support causes they care about. They also include corporate foundations funded by businesses and community foundations that pool resources from local donors to support regional initiatives.
Each type of foundation has its own focus and funding priorities, but all aim to support meaningful causes through grants.
Nonprofits can apply for these grants to help fund their projects. The grants can be used for a wide range of purposes, like starting new programs, expanding services, covering operational costs, supporting research, building organizational capacity, or financing capital campaigns. Each grant may have specific focus areas depending on the foundation’s priorities.
The Walmart Foundation provides quarterly grants ranging from $250 to $5,000 to local nonprofits for community-based projects. These grants focus on four areas: health and wellness, education, workforce development/economic opportunity, and environmental sustainability.
To be eligible for these grants, nonprofit organizations must:
Applications are accepted and reviewed thrice a year, with adjusted deadlines from:
The W.K. Kellogg Foundation focuses on several key areas, including children and youth, education, economic development, health, social inclusion, and food security.
The foundation is dedicated to advancing social justice and equity by supporting initiatives that improve the well-being of children, families, and communities, addressing systemic inequalities, and creating equitable opportunities for all.
Applications can be submitted year-round, as there are no specific deadlines or grantmaking cycles.
The Home Depot Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations for the new construction or rehabilitation of permanent supportive housing for veterans. Grant amounts typically range from $100,000 to $500,000.
The grant cycles for 2024 have concluded. Final determinations for these cycles were made in April and August 2024, respectively. The normal three-cycle review schedule will resume in 2025.
Her Village Grants support female entrepreneurs who prioritize social impact in their business products or practices. This foundation awards grants to focus on working on social challenges, improving existing systems, or giving back intentionally through a combination of profit and purpose.
There are two application cycles per year: applications open in January and July, and grants are awarded in the spring and fall.
The Silicon Valley Community Foundation focuses on three core impact areas—advancing financial stability, early childhood development, and housing. Additionally, through the Community Action Grants Program, it supports organizations that foster creativity and build community power.
The application process for the 2024 cycle closed in September. Check the website for application details for 2025.
Grants by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are awarded to nonprofits working on global poverty, disease, and inequity. While most proposals are by invitation only, there are occasional opportunities through requests for proposals (RFPs).
They may issue Requests for Proposals (RFPs) at any time. To stay updated on potential RFP opportunities, regularly check the grant opportunities.
Some foundation grants are available only in certain states or regions. These grants are designed to meet the specific needs of those areas.
Georgia’s Own Foundation, a part of Georgia’s Own Credit Union, awards approximately 25 grants annually to nonprofits that support local communities and various causes.
Grant range: Usually between $200 and $5,000, with larger grants occasionally available during special events like their annual Golf Challenge.
The Atlanta Women’s Foundation works to improve the lives of women and girls by funding local nonprofits. Their goal is to help women and girls live safe, independent, and fulfilling lives through strategic grants.
Grant range: Offers grants ranging from $200 to $5,000. The foundation offers various grant programs, including its "Breaking Barriers, Building Women" Economic Empowerment Program. Grant amounts can vary based on the specific program and the needs of the applicant organizations.
For over 30 years, the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia has been connecting donors with important causes. They work to strengthen the community by supporting various projects like local education programs, health and wellness initiatives, and environmental conservation efforts through philanthropy.
Grant Range: Varies based on project scope and needs
Grants are a great way for nonprofits to raise funds and should be part of your fundraising plan. As you look for the best grants, also think about using simple and creative campaigns to raise extra funds. Check out our other resources on grant writing and fundraising strategies that can further support your journey to secure sustainable funding for your mission.
A diversified approach, combining grants with other fundraising methods, ensures financial stability and broadens your organization's support base.
Zeffy also offers a 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits - we cover all your software and transaction costs.
Looking for government-funded opportunities? Explore our guide on government grants. Learn about their benefits, top programs, and where to find them.
Get your guide to securing grants for nonprofits. Learn how to find grants, how to choose the best options, and a list of the top 2024 grants for nonprofits.
ChatGPT can do a lot of things, and helping nonprofit grant-writers with their grant applications is one of them, and knowing the right prompts can help.