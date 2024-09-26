Foundation Grants for Nonprofits: How to Get the Funding You Need

Foundation grants are essential for nonprofit funding, providing crucial resources for organizations to achieve their goals. These grants, offered by charitable foundations, support a wide range of impactful projects and programs.

While donations and government funding are important, foundation grants often offer more substantial and targeted support. However, the right foundation grants can be challenging.

With many opportunities available and complex application processes, identifying the best fit for your nonprofit takes careful planning and research. We’ll explain foundation grants, highlight nine leading foundations offering grants, and walk you through the application process to improve your chances of securing funding.

9 top foundation grants for nonprofits in the US

What are foundation grants?

These grants are financial resources provided by various types of foundations, such as private foundations, which individuals or families typically establish to support causes they care about. They also include corporate foundations funded by businesses and community foundations that pool resources from local donors to support regional initiatives.

Each type of foundation has its own focus and funding priorities, but all aim to support meaningful causes through grants.

Nonprofits can apply for these grants to help fund their projects. The grants can be used for a wide range of purposes, like starting new programs, expanding services, covering operational costs, supporting research, building organizational capacity, or financing capital campaigns. Each grant may have specific focus areas depending on the foundation’s priorities.

Top 9 foundation grants for nonprofits to explore

1. Walmart Foundation

The Walmart Foundation provides quarterly grants ranging from $250 to $5,000 to local nonprofits for community-based projects. These grants focus on four areas: health and wellness, education, workforce development/economic opportunity, and environmental sustainability.

Eligibility criteria:

To be eligible for these grants, nonprofit organizations must:

Create a Spark Good account to begin the application process Complete the Deed verification process prior to submitting an application. Access to Deed verification and the online application are available through the applicant's Spark Good account

When to apply?

Applications are accepted and reviewed thrice a year, with adjusted deadlines from:

March 1 – July 15

Aug. 6 – Oct 15

Nov. 1 – Dec 31

2. W.K. Kellogg Foundation

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation focuses on several key areas, including children and youth, education, economic development, health, social inclusion, and food security.

The foundation is dedicated to advancing social justice and equity by supporting initiatives that improve the well-being of children, families, and communities, addressing systemic inequalities, and creating equitable opportunities for all.

Eligibility criteria:

Nonprofits aligned with the foundation’s focus areas can apply at any time The foundation places a strong emphasis on strategic partnerships, meaning that not every aligned nonprofit may be considered for funding

When to apply?

Applications can be submitted year-round, as there are no specific deadlines or grantmaking cycles.

3. Home Depot Foundation - Veteran Housing Grants Program

The Home Depot Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations for the new construction or rehabilitation of permanent supportive housing for veterans. Grant amounts typically range from $100,000 to $500,000.

Eligibility criteria:

Nonprofit organizations that have maintained good standing with the Internal Revenue Service for at least five years Organizations that have a current operating budget of at least $300,000 and provide audited financial statements from the past three years Applicants who have prior experience in developing or managing properties specifically for veterans Organizations that have a 15+ year stake in the ownership of their development projects Organizations that are active in the Continuum of Care or have participated in local efforts to end homelessness in their community

When to apply?

The grant cycles for 2024 have concluded. Final determinations for these cycles were made in April and August 2024, respectively. The normal three-cycle review schedule will resume in 2025.

4. Her Village Grants (Boundless Futures Foundation)

Her Village Grants support female entrepreneurs who prioritize social impact in their business products or practices. This foundation awards grants to focus on working on social challenges, improving existing systems, or giving back intentionally through a combination of profit and purpose.

‍

Eligibility criteria:

Nonprofits that provide women with skills and resources to start and sustain businesses through entrepreneurship-focused programs or services. Women who show a strong and consistent dedication to driving positive change through businesses with significant and effective social impact, tackling issues like:

Poverty and hunger

Sustainability and the environment

Strong communities

When to apply?

There are two application cycles per year: applications open in January and July, and grants are awarded in the spring and fall.

5. Silicon Valley Community Foundation

The Silicon Valley Community Foundation focuses on three core impact areas—advancing financial stability, early childhood development, and housing. Additionally, through the Community Action Grants Program, it supports organizations that foster creativity and build community power.

‍

Eligibility criteria:

Awards grants under the Community Action Grants program through an open Request for Proposals (RFP) This application is open to organizations engaged in the following focus areas:

Arts and culture

Environment

Faith and neighborhoods

Health

Local journalism

Movement- and power-building

When to apply?

The application process for the 2024 cycle closed in September. Check the website for application details for 2025.

6. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Grants by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are awarded to nonprofits working on global poverty, disease, and inequity. While most proposals are by invitation only, there are occasional opportunities through requests for proposals (RFPs).

Eligibility criteria:

Nonprofits that are aligned with the foundation’s priorities, including focusing on global health improvements, poverty alleviation, and expanding educational opportunities 501(c)(3) organizations and other tax-exempt organizations identified by their staff are eligible to apply for grants.

‍

When to apply?

They may issue Requests for Proposals (RFPs) at any time. To stay updated on potential RFP opportunities, regularly check the grant opportunities.

Foundation grants for nonprofit organizations by location

Some foundation grants are available only in certain states or regions. These grants are designed to meet the specific needs of those areas.

7. Georgia’s Own Foundation

Georgia’s Own Foundation, a part of Georgia’s Own Credit Union, awards approximately 25 grants annually to nonprofits that support local communities and various causes.

Grant range: Usually between $200 and $5,000, with larger grants occasionally available during special events like their annual Golf Challenge.

8. Atlanta Women's Foundation

The Atlanta Women’s Foundation works to improve the lives of women and girls by funding local nonprofits. Their goal is to help women and girls live safe, independent, and fulfilling lives through strategic grants.

Grant range: Offers grants ranging from $200 to $5,000. The foundation offers various grant programs, including its "Breaking Barriers, Building Women" Economic Empowerment Program. Grant amounts can vary based on the specific program and the needs of the applicant organizations.

9. Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia

For over 30 years, the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia has been connecting donors with important causes. They work to strengthen the community by supporting various projects like local education programs, health and wellness initiatives, and environmental conservation efforts through philanthropy.

Grant Range: Varies based on project scope and needs

How to get foundation grants for your nonprofit

Application process

First, nonprofits need to find foundations that match their mission by looking for those that fund the type of work they do.

Once you've found a good match, you'll need to fill out a grant application, which will requestr details about your nonprofit, the project requiring funding, and how you plan to use the grant funds.

Some foundations may also ask for a detailed proposal.

Selection process

After you submit your application, the foundation will review it based on how well your project fits with their goals, the potential impact of your work, and your nonprofit’s past successes.

The process can be competitive, so it’s important to make a strong case for why your nonprofit deserves the funding.

Approval and funding

If your application is approved, the foundation will inform you of the grant amount and the expected disbursement date.

The funds are usually given out in stages, and you may need to provide updates on your project’s progress.

Final thoughts on foundation grants for nonprofits

Grants are a great way for nonprofits to raise funds and should be part of your fundraising plan. As you look for the best grants, also think about using simple and creative campaigns to raise extra funds. Check out our other resources on grant writing and fundraising strategies that can further support your journey to secure sustainable funding for your mission.

A diversified approach, combining grants with other fundraising methods, ensures financial stability and broadens your organization's support base.

Zeffy also offers a 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits - we cover all your software and transaction costs.

Foundation grants for nonprofits FAQs

What is the difference between a foundation and a nonprofit? Foundations provide financial support to other nonprofits, focusing on specific causes like education or health. They have defined priorities guiding their grants to projects with significant impact potential. Nonprofits implement programs and services directly to help individuals or communities. They rely on a mix of donations, grants, and fundraising events to sustain operations and advance their mission.

Are there different types of grants for nonprofits? Yes, there are different types of grants for nonprofits in the U.S., including government grants (federal grants, state grants, local grants), foundation grants (private grants, community grants, corporate grants), federated fund grants (like United Way), and donor-advised funds. Each type serves different purposes, such as funding specific programs, general operations, or capacity-building efforts.