How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
2025 GoFundMe Reviews: What Nonprofits Are Saying
Nonprofit software

2025 GoFundMe Reviews: What Nonprofits Are Saying

March 20, 2025

GoFundMe is a popular fundraising platform. Both individual fundraisers and nonprofits can use the simple and accessible tool to raise funds, but how do you know if it's right for you?

Let's dive into GoFundMe reviews highlighting strengths, considerations, pricing, and more s you can decide if GoFundMe or another fundraising site is right for you.

What sets GoFundMe apart from other platforms?

People are drawn to GoFundMe for:

Check out the best crowdfunding platforms for nonprofits.

GoFundMe reviews

Now, let's see exactly what organizations enjoy and dislike about GoFundMe with real and verified reviews.

GoFundMe pros 

Cause awareness

“I recently started a nonprofit and am working to fundraise for my cause. Go Fund Me is a great way to reach members in the community who may or may not know about your cause. Talking about finances and raising funds can be an awkward conversation among friends and family. Go Fund me allows you to promote your nonprofit in easy, convenient ways. They give you promotional graphics to use and they provide great behind the scenes management features.” - Lauren F.

Easy set up

“Easy to set up funding campaigns for small organizations.” - Romeu P.

Personalization

“The best part about GoFundMe is you can pick on your particular issue that you have to let the donors know what you need help with. It gives it more humanistic feeling. I also like that they're able to see other people comment which makes it more Personal” - Brytwauna T.

What is the disadvantage of GoFundMe?

Customer support

“The robot service chat was not helpful but i went on a live chat. That person was very polite but unable/unwilling to speak to me via phone so that i could be lead through the process to access/transfer funds. Instead i had to maneuver through multiple windows online and 1 1/2 hours later no success.” - Brad

Complex payment policies

“Their payments policies are obscure, confusing, and arbitrary. They are holding our money, making random refunds, and not paying out funds on time. I will never use these guys again.” - Matt B.

Reputation

“The association between GoFundMe which is typically for individuals seeking funding for something, and nonprofits is not a positive association. The name GoFundMe Charity doesn't sound very good either. We never received one donation through them with all of our donors preferring to donate through PayPal.” - Amanda C.

Fees

“I was not a fan of the fees associated. I feel like there should be reduced charge for nonprofits using the platform to raise money for their cause.” - Meghan G.

Pricing

GoFundMe doesn't charge a platform fee for personal or nonprofit fundraisers, but processing fees for each donation are 2.9% + $0.30. Donors can leave optional tips to keep the platform free.

GoFundMe has a 4.1 /5 value for money rating on Capterra. While GoFundMe is often advertised as a free fundraising tool, platform fees are passed onto your organization and can deduct significant money from fundraising totals. 

Zeffy ensures you are using a free tool, which means absolutely no hidden fees (no transaction or platform fees).

Give Zeffy's 100% free fundraising platform a try.

Features

GoFundMe has a 4.2 /5 features rating on Capterra.

Customer support

GoFundMe has a customer service rating of 3.9/5 on Capterra. 

Why this nonprofit chose to ditch GoFundMe

Loose Ends, a nonprofit helping grieving families complete unfinished textile projects, initially used GoFundMe, but when high fees hit, they decided to look elsewhere. The organization found Zeffy's free platform (no transaction or platform fees). It increased donor participation, grew operations, hired staff, expanded its volunteer network, and saved over $1,700.

Did you know
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause.
No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Sign up for free

The best GoFundMe alternatives

It's good to keep your options open. If GoFundMe doesn't meet your needs right now, or you need more help reaching your fundraising goal, consider these GoFundMe alternatives:

Zeffy

Zeffy  stands apart in the crowded fundraising platform market with its revolutionary approach: 100% free fundraising for nonprofits. Unlike competitors that charge platform fees, transaction fees, or monthly subscriptions, Zeffy charges absolutely nothing. This means every dollar donated through Zeffy can go directly to your mission when donors opt to cover the payment processing fees.

Highlight features: 

See exactly how Zeffy compares to GoFundMe.

Spotfund

Spotfund is an easy-to-use platform for personal fundraising campaigns, with no fees for setup or transactions.

Highlight features: 

See how Zeffy compares to Spotfund with a full breakdown here.

Bonfire

Bonfire is best for product-based fundraising, offering custom apparel sales without upfront costs.

Highlight features: 

Read our full breakdown of all the best GoFundMe alternatives.

Get a 100% Free Alternative to GoFundMe with Zeffy.
Sign up to fundraise today.

Zeffy, the best GoFundMe alternative

Looking for a GoFundMe alternative that puts more money toward your mission? Zeffy stands out as a completely free online fundraising platform designed specifically for nonprofits like yours. Unlike GoFundMe, which charges 2.9% plus $0.30 per donation, Zeffy charges absolutely zero platform or processing fees—meaning 100% of every donation can go directly to your cause when donors opt to cover the credit card fees.

Beyond the cost savings, Zeffy offers valuable features that GoFundMe doesn't provide, including free event management tools, automatic tax receipts, and easy-to-setup recurring donation options.

Ready to save thousands in fees?
Sign up for Zeffy today.

GoFundMe Reviews FAQs

Yes, GoFundMe is widely trusted and used for personal and nonprofit fundraising efforts. Some people worry about scams and brand reputation, but the Trust & Safety team is in place to protect against risk.

GoFundMe takes a 2.9% + $0.30 processing fee. For a $100 donation, you’d receive $96.80 after fees.

GoFundMe doesn't charge a platform fee for nonprofit organizations. However, there are payment processing fees of about 2.9% plus $0.30 per donation. This means if someone donates $100, your nonprofit will receive about $96.80 after fees.

While GoFundMe is popular, it does have some disadvantages:

  • Fees: GoFundMe charges payment processing fees (2.9% + $0.30 per donation), which reduces the total amount received
  • Competition: Your campaign competes with thousands of others for attention
  • Trust concerns: Some donors worry about scams on crowdfunding platforms
  • Limited nonprofit features: Lacks specialized tools that nonprofit-specific platforms offer
  • Withdrawal delays: It can take 2-5 business days to receive funds

    • Zeffy is an excellent alternative for nonprofits, offering:

  • Zero platform fees (100% of donations can go to your cause when donors cover fees)
  • Nonprofit-specific features like event management and automatic tax receipts
  • Recurring donation options for sustainable funding

    • Not 100%. When someone donates through GoFundMe:

  • The campaign organizer receives the donation minus payment processing fees
  • For a $100 donation, about $96.80 goes to the recipient after fees
  • Additional features like tipping may further reduce the amount if donors opt in

    • The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

    Sign up for free
    Written by
    Jessica Woloszyn

    Keep reading :

    No items found.

    Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

    Sign up for free
    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

    Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

    Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

    Sign up for freeLearn more

    Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

    Get fundraising ideas

    Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

    Find your grant

    Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

    Start your nonprofit

    Ready to get started for free?

    Sign up for free
    Solutions
    Features
    COMPANY
    Fundraising Tips
    Support

    © 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

    Start fundraising
    Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
    Sign up and start fundraising for free today
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    Question
    Cost :
    $
    $$
    Effort :
    1
    23
    Fun :
    ★★

    Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

    Quick wins for you:

    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

    See our Guide for Mission Statements

    How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
    $1,715
    saved
    1
    new hire
    2500+
    finished textile projects
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Always Say Thanks
    Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.