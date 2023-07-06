How does Zeffy work? Get to know our feature request page.

Wait. Zeffy has a feature request page? Yes we do. And we use it too. So, how does it work? Well, here’s a bit of a TL;DR:
Nonprofit organizations that use Zeffy's 100% free fundraising platform request a feature they’d really like Zeffy to offer.
Other nonprofit organizations up-vote the feature requests they really want to see Zeffy work on.
Zeffy looks at the most-requested features, our short and long-term goals and capabilities and chooses which features we’re going to implement.
We get to work and keep the nonprofit organizations involved up-to-date on our progress by labelling which features we’re working on. (Under review, Planned, In Progress, Complete.)
In short, Zeffy’s feature request page is how we know what features we should work on next and how the nonprofit organizations that use our platform know what's coming. And we take it seriously.
Zeffy’s feature request page works because we actually use it. We listen to the wants and needs of our organizations and we keep them up-to-date so they know which features we’re looking into (Under Review), which features we’ve added to our to-do list (Planned), which features we’ve started working on (In Progress), and which ones we’ve finished (Completed).
We’ve purposefully made it simple and transparent because we know that the people that understand which features and tools will actually be useful are the nonprofit organizations that use our platform—and that means we need them to want to tell us what they want and trust that we’re actually going to listen.
At Zeffy, everything we do we do for the nonprofit organizations that use our platform. The world needs a lot of help right now, and we want to do our part by helping nonprofit organizations do theirs by not charging them any fees—not even credit card transaction fees. Canny helps us do that by letting the nonprofit organizations that use our platform tell us how we’re doing and how we can improve. We chose Canny because:
You can visit Zeffy's feature request page here.
We asked Rowan, Zeffy’s Product Manager, for a little help with this section. (Thanks Rowan!)
We have 2458 users on Canny (the site that hosts our feature request page). This includes nonprofit organizations who have made requests, commented or upvoted on existing requests and Zeffy team members.
There are 611 active requests, but this is constantly evolving. We keep an eye on the number of feature requests and read every request that we get and categorize it internally to help us prioritise every request.
Our main priority is to build features that will have a positive impact on the most nonprofit organizations. To determine this, we rely on a few different factors:
Good question! We started using Canny less than two years ago, and since then we've completed 125 feature requests. Some feature requests are bigger and more complex than others, but we usually release 2-3 times a week and each release will contain 1 or more features along with some maintenance, performance and bug fixes.
To show you how well this process works and how far Zeffy has come, here’s a list of a few of the features we’ve released thanks to your requests on our feature request page. (There are some really useful ones.)
If you’re interested, you can see all our completed feature requests in our roadmap section under “Complete”.
