Company news

How does Zeffy work? Get to know our help centre.

August 15, 2023

Zeffy has a lot of free fundraising tools for nonprofits: event management and ticketing, donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, membership, eCommerce, the list goes on. Knowing how to use them all is asking a lot.

We created our help centre to answer all your FAQs and provide you with quite a few step-by-step guides. Really, if you’ve got a question, chances are the answer is already in our help centre. Don’t get us wrong, we love hearing from you! But, if you’re in a rush or like to figure things out on your own, our Help Centre is here to help. And, using it is as easy as asking it a question. How does it work? Here’s a bit of a TL;DR:

Step one:

Go to https://support.zeffy.com/ or get there by clicking on “Documentation” in the footer at the bottom of any the pages on our website.

Step two:

Click on the category that best describes your question:

Or, type your question in the “Search for answers” box at the top of the page.

Step three:

Select the question that comes closest to what it is you’d like to know, read the step-by-step answers, and watch the how to video! (Not all our FAQs come with a how to video, but a lot of them do!)

That’s it! It’s as easy as that. And, of course, if you don’t find the answer you’re looking for, reach out to us and we’ll help you find it! (And, we’ll add your missing question to our Help Centre so everyone can learn from it.)

The 10 most popular questions our nonprofit organizations search for:

Some of the most searched terms:

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.