How does Zeffy work? Get to know our help centre.

We created our help centre to answer all your FAQs and provide you with quite a few step-by-step guides. Really, if you’ve got a question, chances are the answer is already in our help centre. Don’t get us wrong, we love hearing from you! But, if you’re in a rush or like to figure things out on your own, our Help Centre is here to help. And, using it is as easy as asking it a question. How does it work? Here’s a bit of a TL;DR:
Go to https://support.zeffy.com/ or get there by clicking on “Documentation” in the footer at the bottom of any the pages on our website.
Click on the category that best describes your question:
Or, type your question in the “Search for answers” box at the top of the page.
Select the question that comes closest to what it is you’d like to know, read the step-by-step answers, and watch the how to video! (Not all our FAQs come with a how to video, but a lot of them do!)
That’s it! It’s as easy as that. And, of course, if you don’t find the answer you’re looking for, reach out to us and we’ll help you find it! (And, we’ll add your missing question to our Help Centre so everyone can learn from it.)
Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofit organizations. How does Zeffy work? Our feature request page is a big part of it.
