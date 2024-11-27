How to start a nonprofit in Georgia in 13 steps [2024 guide]

Starting a nonprofit in Georgia is an exciting and rewarding experience, but it also requires a lot of effort and work.
If you're looking to start a nonprofit in Georgia but don't know where to begin, we've got you covered. In this blog, we'll explain exactly how to do it — from choosing your name and applying for tax-exempt status to starting your fundraising efforts from scratch.
When considering starting a nonprofit in Georgia from scratch, it can be hard to know where to begin. When deciding to take on the endeavor, it is important to get clear on a few fundamental things, including:
Once you’ve determined your organization’s core mission and goals, it’s time to name your nonprofit. Not only is this step in the process important for marketing and branding purposes, but it’s also a crucial part of the legal process of starting a nonprofit in Georgia.
When deciding on your organization’s name, be sure to choose a name that:
You’ll also need to include the “corporation,” “incorporated,” “company,” “limited,” or their abbreviations. Once you've entered your name, you’ll need to search for it on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website to ensure that it hasn’t already been taken by another entity in the state.
Identifying an Incorporator and a Board of Directors is not only a strategic decision that can help make your nonprofit a success, but it's a required one in Florida.
Nonprofits must recruit one Incorporator who will be responsible for signing the Articles of Incorporation. And, you must assemble a board of at least one director who will help guide your nonprofit through strategic decision-making. However, it's important to note that the federal government prefers that nonprofits have at least three board members who are at least 18 years old, though they do not have to reside in the state.
Appointing a registered agent is a vital step when forming a nonprofit in Georgia. In essence, a registered agent acts as a reliable point of contact for legal matters. This designated individual receives important documents and official correspondence on behalf of your nonprofit, such as legal notices and tax forms.
The registered agent must be located in Georgia and available during regular business hours to receive legal correspondence and communication.
One of the most crucial steps in starting a nonprofit in Georgia is filing the Articles of Incorporation with the Georgia Secretary of State. By filing this application you'll officially establish your nonprofit as a legal entity.
This document typically includes your nonprofit's name, purpose, duration (which is usually perpetual), initial registered agent, and other basic information required by the state. You can file online or by mail (which costs around $100).
In order to File the Articles of Incorporation, you'll also need to to file a Transmittal Information Form.
You'll also want to reference georgia nonprofit corporation code when filing as well.
Once you've filed the Articles of Incorporation, nonprofits in Georgia must also publish the intent of incorporation within one business day.
It typically costs $40 for each publication.
Next, your Georgia nonprofit must file an initial report, within 90 days of filing the Articles of Incorporation. In order to remain compliant in the state of Georgia, you'll need to file this annually as well.
In Georgia, like in other states, nonprofits are required to obtain an EIN, or federal Employer Identification Number from the internal revenue service. An EIN is like your organization's social security number. It's used for tax purposes, including opening bank accounts, hiring employees, and applying for tax-exempt status.
Next, you'll need to call a meeting with your board to draft bylaws that align with your mission and comply with Georgia nonprofit laws.
Bylaws are the rules and procedures that govern how your nonprofit operates. They outline the structure of your organization, the responsibilities of the board and officers, how meetings will be conducted, and how decisions will be made.
When creating your bylaws, be sure to:
If you intend to seek donations in Georgia as part of your fundraising strategy — as most nonprofits do — you'll need to officially register as a charity with the Georgia Secretary of State, which costs $35.
It's important to note that this doesn't necessarily cover games of chance. Typically, nonprofits must apply for additional permits for raffles, bingos, etc.
Once you’ve filed all of the appropriate forms and established the necessary regulatory foundation for your nonprofit, it’s time to start fundraising.
First, build a fundraising plan that outlines your goals, strategies, and tactics. Plus, be sure to consider how you’ll cultivate donor relationships. Then, Put your fundraising plan into action by launching campaigns, events, and appeals to solicit donations and support. Keep track of your fundraising efforts and evaluate their effectiveness over time.
As a legal nonprofit in the state of Georgia, you’ll need to remain compliant with federal and state rules and regulations throughout the year. This includes:
WBS Charity Foundation is a Georgia-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting military veterans and their families. This beloved nonprofit is supported by an enormous community that comes together through both in-person and online events.
In order to fund its mission and programs and make the world a better place, WBS needed an innovative, user-friendly solution for easily accepting donations online. However, in their search for a platform that would help them do this, they found that most custom donation form builders were expensive and charged costly processing fees. That is until they found Zeffy, an entirely free donation platform for nonprofits.
With Zeffy, WBS was able to create a custom donation form in just a few clicks and embed it right on their website. They were also able to offer supporters the option to give one time or monthly and receive an automatic donation receipt for their records.
With Zeffy, WBS was able to continue doing what it does best without worrying about costly monthly or processing fees. In fact, this Georgia nonprofit has raised +$84,300 and saved over $4,000 in fees since using Zeffy.
