How to start a nonprofit in Maryland in 12 steps + downloadable checklist included!

Want to start a nonprofit in Maryland but don't know where to begin?
In this blog, we'll help you launch your very own charity in the state — from understanding how to choose a name to obtaining an EIN.
When considering starting a nonprofit in Maryland from scratch, it can be hard to know where to begin. When deciding to take on the endeavor, it is important to get clear on a few fundamental things, including:
Once you’ve determined your organization’s core mission and goals, it’s time to name your nonprofit. Not only is this step in the process important for marketing and branding purposes, but it’s also a crucial part of the legal process of starting a nonprofit in Maryland.
When deciding on your organization's name, be sure to choose a name that:
Then, once you’ve found a name, ensure that it’s not already in use by another organization in Maryland by searching on the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation website.
It’s also important to note that the name of your Maryland nonprofit must include “Company", "Corporation,"; Incorporated"; or "Limited" (all of which can be abbreviated).
In the state of Maryland, organizations can be one of three types of nonprofit entities:
Identifying an Incorporator and a Board of Directors is not only a strategic decision that can help make your nonprofit a success, but it's a required one in Maryland.
Appointing a registered agent is a vital step when forming a nonprofit in Maryland. In essence, a registered agent acts as a reliable point of contact for legal matters. This designated individual receives important documents and official correspondence on behalf of your nonprofit, such as legal notices and tax forms.
The registered agent must be located in the state of Maryland and available during regular business hours.
One of the most crucial steps in starting a nonprofit in Amryalnd is filing the Articles of Incorporation using the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation website. In doing so, you'll officially establish your nonprofit as a legal entity in the state.
When filing, you'll need to include essential information such as the organization's name, purpose, duration, registered agent, and initial directors. You'll also need to pay the required filing fee, which ranges from $100 - $150, depending on your organization and selected add-ons.
In Maryland, like in other states, nonprofits are required to obtain an EIN, or a federal Employer Identification Number. An EIN is like your organization's social security number. It's used for tax purposes, including opening bank accounts, hiring employees, and applying for tax-exempt status.
To get an EIN, you can apply online using the IRS Form SS-4 on the IRS website or submit it by mail. The application process is free, and you'll receive your EIN shortly upon approval.
Once you've established your Incorporator and your Board of Directors, it's time to host a meeting.
At this leadership meeting, you'll develop bylaws that outline the internal rules and procedures that govern your nonprofit's operations. Though these differ from organization to organization, they often outline officer descriptions and roles, conflict of interest policies, and more.
In essence, these rules will serve as the foundation for how your nonprofit will function.
Once you've created your bylaws, you'll need to apply for both federal and state tax exemption.
Next, you'll need to register for charitable solicitation with the Maryland Secretary of State in order to accept charitable contributions as a tax exempt entity.
It's important to note that charitable organizations that that received less than $25,000 in the previous fiscal year must file the Exempt Organization Fund Raising Notice.
Organizations that receive more than $25,000 must file the Registration Statement, or COR-92
Once you’ve filed all of the appropriate forms and established the necessary regulatory foundation for your nonprofit, it’s time to start fundraising.
One of the best ways to start your nonprofit, and begin bringing in funds and connecting with donors, is by using a free all-in-one donation platform, designed specifically for charities. Unlike other platforms, Zeffy offers free marketing and engagement tools, event ticketing and management, raffle and auction tools, and so much more — without charging nonprofits a cent.
So not only can nonprofits start fundraising in minutes, but they don’t have to pay any upfront, monthly, or hidden fees, ever. In fact, over 10,000 nonprofits use and love Zeffy for its powerful but simple —and always free—software designed to help make the world a better place.
As a legal nonprofit in the state of Maryland, you'll need to remain compliant with federal and state rules and regulations throughout the year. This includes:
Boys and Girls Christian Home Ministries, Inc. is a Maryland-based organization dedicated to providing nutritional and educational resources to poor and vulnerable children. Since its beginnings, the Boys and Girls Christian Home Ministries has been determined to break the cycle of poverty with love, care, and stability to help children learn and grow.
Like most nonprofits, Boys and Girls Christian Home Ministries needed an innovative solution for raising money and expanding their reach in order to support their programs. In particular, their small team needed a solution that was simple, powerful, and easy to use, and could be customized to fit their unique brand. That meant that they needed a donation form that they could embed right on their website, and would allow donors to give any way they wanted to.
To address these challenges, Boys and Girls Christian Home Ministries used Zeffy's donation form, a user-friendly and customizable online fundraising tool. With Zeffy, Boys and Girls Christian Home Ministries was able to seamlessly accept donations right from its website, tailor the donation form to reflect its branding and messaging, and offer donors multiple ways to give.
Not only did Zeffy fit their fundraising needs, but it also helped them save thousands in fees. Unlike other platforms, Zeffy is completely free to use and does not charge any upfront or processing fees. This means that every gift donors gave to Boys and Girls Christian Home Ministries went straight to the cause.
Since using Zeffy, Boys and Girls Christian Home Ministries has raised $312,820 and saved over $15,000 in fees
Ready to start making an impact in your community? Learn how to start a nonprofit using these steps, plus discover how you can do it all for free with Zeffy.
Wondering how much it costs to start a nonprofit? Learn how to get up and running for free with our top tips, tools, and resources.