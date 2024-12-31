How to Setup a Monthly Giving Program for Your Nonprofit

For nonprofit fundraising, consistency is key to making a lasting impact. While year-end campaigns and special events drive significant support, your organization's ongoing programs need reliable funding throughout the year. Monthly giving programs provide this stability.

By engaging donors in regular, automated giving, your nonprofit can build a foundation of predictable support. These programs stabilize your funding and create deeper connections with supporters who become increasingly invested in your long-term success.

In this comprehensive guide, we’ll share proven strategies to launch and grow a monthly giving program that strengthens your mission's financial sustainability.

Table of contents

What is a monthly giving program?

Difference between recurring donations and monthly giving programs

7 steps to launch a monthly giving program

6 best practices to make your monthly giving program a success

Monthly giving examples for inspiration

Final thoughts on monthly giving programs

FAQs on monthly giving program

What is a monthly giving program?

A monthly giving program is a recurring donation system where supporters contribute a set amount to your nonprofit every month. It works like a subscription – donors join your program, pick a donation amount that fits their budget, and have it automatically deducted from their accounts every month.

With a solid monthly giving program in place, your nonprofit can enjoy the following benefits:

Better financial capacity: Secure reliable, year-round funding, helping you create a strong financial foundation to maintain your essential services

Create lasting relationships through regular engagement, keeping donors connected to your work throughout the year

Higher average donation: Receive more than one-time donations - $24 monthly ($288/year) compared to one-time gifts of $115 annually, based on M+R benchmarks 2023 data

Stronger community: Nurture a loyal donor base that's committed to your organization and actively participates in its growth

Donor convenience: Process donations automatically each month without any manual action required from donors with reliable fundraising software

What’s the difference between recurring donations and monthly giving?

Monthly giving is a type of recurring donation, but they serve different purposes. Recurring donations are made on a regular schedule - monthly, quarterly, or annually - depending on donor preferences.

As its name suggests, monthly giving is a specific type of recurring gift in which contributions are made each month. Many organizations prefer monthly giving programs as they provide consistent support.

7 steps to launch a monthly giving program

Step 1: Set clear financial targets for your monthly program

Step 2: Create a specific branded monthly program page

Step 3: Add the giving option to your website and donation page

Step 4: Create multiple giving levels

Step 5: Choose a strong online donation management system

Step 6: Promote the program across channels

Step 7: Create a donor retention strategy

1. Set clear financial targets for your monthly program

Start by clarifying why your nonprofit needs a monthly giving program – is it to ensure stable funding for specific projects, support ongoing community services, or meet operational costs like staff salaries?

Start by identifying your organization's specific monthly funding needs. For example, if your nonprofit needs $2,000 monthly to cover essential operating costs like rent and utilities:

Break this down into achievable donor targets (e.g., 200 donors × $10 monthly)

Or mix different giving levels (e.g., 80 donors × $25 monthly)

This approach helps you:

Set clear financial goals based on real operational needs

Determine how many donors you need at each giving level

Track progress toward your monthly funding requirements

2. Create a specific branded monthly program page

Start by designing a dedicated webpage for your monthly giving program that matches your nonprofit's overall style. Give your program a unique identity that makes donors feel they’re a part of something special.

Choose a meaningful name that reflects your work and resonates with donors. Design a distinctive logo to make your program easily recognizable across all communications.

Share stories and photos of your current monthly donors to showcase their ongoing support. Demonstrating people’s trust in your cause can inspire more supporters to join your monthly giving program.

For example, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre Wellington launched a monthly program using Zeffy’s 100% free recurring donations feature. They added a personal touch to the donation form by incorporating their logo and an impact video to give a clearer idea to their supporters.

3. Add the giving option to your website and donation page

Add a prominent 'Monthly Donor Program' button on your homepage that:

Stands out visually next to your regular 'Donate' button

Links directly to a dedicated monthly giving page

Includes a brief description like 'Join our monthly donor family' or 'Become a monthly supporter'"

Add the program page link to your donation page or include monthly giving options directly on your online donation form.

Highlight monthly giving when asking for donations by:

Showing what gifts do: Explain briefly how monthly donations help your work.

Explain briefly how monthly donations help your work. Making it the lead option: Put monthly giving first, but keep one-time giving visible with clear opt-out steps.

Put monthly giving first, but keep one-time giving visible with clear opt-out steps. Offering a switch at checkout: When someone picks a one-time gift, show them how a smaller monthly gift could do more over time. Add a choice to shift to it at the checkout.

For instance, Atlas Youth Outreach offers a monthly giving option, which states the impact of recurring contributions. At the same time, donors can still opt for one-time giving, which is offered right beside it.

4. Create multiple giving levels

Make monthly giving easily accessible by offering suggested monthly donation amounts. Instead of just asking for money, show donors the tangible impact that their monthly gift will have: "A $100 donations ensures 25 young men will get a tie because of your support."

For example, Tied Together’s donation form offers four giving levels and describes the impact of the higher gifts. This approach helps donors understand how their regular support helps young American boys develop a positive and confident personality.

Create 3-4 thoughtful giving levels, starting small ($10-50 range) to make regular giving accessible. Each tier should tell a specific impact story – whether it's feeding shelter pets, funding after-school programs, or providing medical supplies.

When donors can visualize their monthly impact, they're more likely to commit for the long term.

5. Choose a strong online donation management system

Setting up a successful monthly giving program needs a reliable online donation system to process regular gifts. A good donation platform allows you to create donation pages, process recurring donations, and accept multiple payment methods.

Here are some of the features to look for in your donation management system:

Automatic monthly payment processing

Real-time alerts about successful donations and payment issues

Official tax receipts that comply with IRS requirements for charitable giving

Automated card expiration handling and renewal reminders

Custom thank-you receipts that are sent instantly

Annual consolidated tax receipts for monthly donors showing their total yearly contribution

Easy-to-set monthly amounts with impact descriptions

Donor management dashboard

Simple recurring gift cancellation options

6. Promote the program across various channels

Create engaging emails for your current one-time donors that showcase the monthly program's benefits, featuring a clear call to action that directs them to your program page.

Use your social media platforms to amplify your monthly giving message. Share compelling impact stories that demonstrate how consistent support drives sustained change.

Integrate monthly giving options into your regular appeals while highlighting both convenience and impact. Create a narrative that connects monthly contributions to ongoing transformation in your community.

7. Create a donor retention strategy

Securing monthly donors is just the beginning, and the success of your program depends on a strong retention plan that keeps your donors engaged.

Show your donors the tangible difference their monthly contributions make to keep them connected with your mission. Share detailed impact reports, give donors exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses into your work, and highlight compelling success stories that their consistent support helps make possible.

Remember to celebrate giving anniversaries and thank donors when they reach key milestones.

6 best practices to make your monthly giving program a success

1. Reach out to your existing donors

Convert your current donors into monthly supporters – they already trust your mission but may need the right nudge. Use your donor database to identify those who:

Have given at least twice in the past year, showing they're comfortable with multiple gifts

Already donate through multiple channels (online, mail, events) - making automatic monthly gifts more convenient for them

Have given annually for several years and might want to switch to convenient monthly giving

Make smaller donations multiple times yearly and could benefit from consistent giving

Some donors may hesitate due to concerns about long-term commitment or the visibility of their impact. Address these with clear impact tracking and customized giving levels.

Segment your prospective monthly donors and create personalized appeals for each group. Connect through targeted emails or make personal phone calls – direct conversations often create stronger connections than written messages alone.

2. Track and measure monthly giving program results

Periodically assess the health of your monthly giving program by tracking key metrics like donor retention rate, average monthly gift size, and total recurring revenue. Look out for patterns – which appeals bring in the most monthly donors? What giving level is most popular?

Use your program data to identify both opportunities and potential issues in your monthly giving strategy. Understanding when and why donors adjust their giving helps you strengthen retention through targeted improvements.

Regular analysis of donor patterns and feedback ensures your program stays relevant while maximizing long-term support.

3. Offer incentives to your monthly givers

Encourage signups for your recurring giving program by offering meaningful perks to donors in return for their support. These can cover:

Exclusive nonprofit merchandise that lets them proudly show their connection to your cause

Special access to events where they can see their impact firsthand and meet your team

Members-only resources like webinars, impact reports, and mission-related publications

Recognition on your donor wall to celebrate their ongoing commitment

Early access to volunteer opportunities and special programs

Birthday messages from the people or communities their monthly gifts help support

Encourage active donor involvement by offering these perks in meetups or events.

4. Write your monthly giving case of support

People care about solving problems, not just giving money monthly. Your case for support – the core message on your monthly giving page – should focus on why monthly giving matters for your nonprofit's work.

Start with an urgent need, such as children facing hunger or seniors facing loneliness, and show how monthly donations create reliable, lasting solutions.

Paint a picture like, "Every month, 200 local children need emergency food support. Your monthly gift of $30 ensures one child never goes hungry." Share real stories and photos showing monthly gifts in action. Build trust by adding statistics like "85% of monthly donations go directly to feeding programs."

Make joining easy – explain automatic payments and how donors can adjust their gift anytime. End your case of support with a warm invitation: "Join our monthly giving family and transform lives every month."

5. Consider creating and adding a video

Try engaging donors with a compelling video that highlights your work and mission. Professional Beauty Association's video does this well by sharing the experiences of its members, videos from its events, and commitment to future goals.

Embed - Professional Beauty Association

When creating your video, keep it brief – within a minute or two. Include stories from the people you help to create an emotional connection with your supporters.

Feature current donors sharing their giving stories, followed by scenes of your work making a difference. End your video with a clear call-to-action that highlights both impact and simple giving options.

Remember to add captions and a voiceover to make your video easily accessible. Then, share it everywhere – your donation page, social media, and email campaigns.

6. Build a sense of community

Give your monthly donors an exclusive space to connect – whether through a private social media group or a dedicated forum – to cultivate a stronger sense of belonging.

Share special updates, host virtual meetups, and celebrate giving milestones together. Use quick polls and surveys to gather their thoughts, showing you value their opinions in shaping your work. This dedicated space helps build strong bonds between donors who share your passion and vision.

Monthly giving examples for inspiration

1. charity: water: The spring

The mission of charity: water is to help everyone in the world get clean drinking water. Their monthly giving program, "The Spring," mirrors the hope of this water-focused mission while turning it into action.

Through their monthly giving page, supporters learn about the organization's journey and see how monthly gifts directly power their water projects.

What’s to like about the program?

Compelling storytelling and powerful imagery make new members feel instantly connected to the global water movement

Different giving amounts with clear outcomes give prospective donors an idea of how their donation will make a difference

Testimonials from current supporters add credibility to the program and build trust, encouraging other donors to participate

Stats showing how Spring members have helped provide clean water in 17 countries explain the real impact of monthly gifts

2. The Red Cross: Champions

The Red Cross aims to help prevent and alleviate human suffering in emergencies. Their monthly giving program uses the organization's recognizable branding to attract support and build trust.

By naming monthly donors "Red Cross Champions," the program places supporters as first responders to offer timely aid.

‍

What’s to like about the program?

Recognizes donor commitment with thoughtful gifts like a welcome tote bag, making supporters feel valued from day one

Shows donors exactly how their monthly gifts help – from providing emergency relief during disasters to ensuring a steady blood supply for patients in need

Builds trust through authentic stories from current monthly givers who share how their regular support creates a lasting change

Addresses common questions through a detailed FAQ section, helping potential monthly donors feel confident about their monthly commitment

Final thoughts on monthly giving programs

Monthly gifts empower your nonprofit with stable funding, helping you stay focused on your mission despite unexpected challenges.

When building your giving program, design it with your ideal supporters in mind. Make it easy for them to give by creating multiple giving levels and ensuring the process is convenient.

FAQs on monthly giving program

Should you set a monthly minimum giving amount? You don't need to set a specific amount when starting your organization's monthly giving campaign. Most nonprofits typically allow donors to contribute as little as $5 to $10 per month to reach a wider audience. They usually have monthly giving tiers of $10, $25, and $50, but they remain flexible. The key is finding a balance between making the program accessible and ensuring its costs don't outweigh the donations received.

How do you measure the success of your monthly giving program? Measuring the success of your organization's monthly giving program requires tracking both donor engagement and financial metrics. A successful program will grow your donor base and ensure consistent revenue while maintaining strong relationships with your current donors. Key metrics to measure success include: Donor retention rate

Average monthly donation amount

Program growth rate (new recurring donors joining)

Total monthly revenue

Lifetime donor value

Attrition rates By watching these numbers, you can see if your program is working, understand how loyal your donors are, and spot areas you need to improve for long-term growth.