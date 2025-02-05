Building Strategic Partnerships: A Guide for New Nonprofits

When your nonprofit has established its foundation, strategic partnerships can amplify your impact. Here's how to approach collaborations thoughtfully and effectively.
The right partnerships can:
Before seeking partnerships, ensure you have:
Pro Tip: Don't rush into partnerships. A strong foundation makes you a more attractive partner.
Sample outreach message:"We noticed [specific alignment] between our organizations. Our work in [your focus area] could complement your efforts in [their focus area]. Could we schedule a brief call to explore potential collaboration?"
For each partnership, define:
As your partnerships grow:
Remember: The best partnerships grow organically from shared values and complementary strengths. Focus on building relationships before rushing into formal agreements.
Pro Tip: Use your early partnership successes to attract and engage more strategic partners as your organization grows.
The key is to start with manageable collaborations that can demonstrate value quickly, then build upon those successes to create lasting, impactful partnerships.
