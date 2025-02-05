How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Building Strategic Partnerships: A Guide for New Nonprofits
How to start a nonprofit

Building Strategic Partnerships: A Guide for New Nonprofits

February 5, 2025

When your nonprofit has established its foundation, strategic partnerships can amplify your impact. Here's how to approach collaborations thoughtfully and effectively.

Why Partnerships Matter Now

The right partnerships can:

Timing Is Everything

Before seeking partnerships, ensure you have:

Pro Tip: Don't rush into partnerships. A strong foundation makes you a more attractive partner.

Partnership Types to Consider

1. Community Partnerships

2. Service Partnerships

3. Impact Partnerships

The Smart Approach to Partnership Building

Phase 1: Research (2-3 Weeks)

Phase 2: Initial Contact (1-2 Weeks)

Sample outreach message:"We noticed [specific alignment] between our organizations. Our work in [your focus area] could complement your efforts in [their focus area]. Could we schedule a brief call to explore potential collaboration?"

Phase 3: Start Small (First Month)

Building Win-Win Relationships

For each partnership, define:

Avoiding Common Pitfalls

Don't:

Growing Your Partnerships

Month 1-3:

Month 4-6:

Looking Ahead

As your partnerships grow:

Remember: The best partnerships grow organically from shared values and complementary strengths. Focus on building relationships before rushing into formal agreements.

Pro Tip: Use your early partnership successes to attract and engage more strategic partners as your organization grows.

The key is to start with manageable collaborations that can demonstrate value quickly, then build upon those successes to create lasting, impactful partnerships.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Michel Ferry

Keep reading :

Nonprofit guides
How to Get Corporate Sponsors for Your Small Nonprofit Organization (2025)

Grassroots nonprofit? Discover proven strategies to secure corporate sponsorships even with limited resources.

Read more
Nonprofit life
15 Top Philanthropic Companies That Donate to Nonprofits [2025]

Discover the best companies to approach for grants and sponsorships. Explore the types of nonprofits they typically donate to and the giving programs they conduct.

Read more
Nonprofit guides
How to ask for sponsorship for a nonprofit organization.

How you ask for sponsorship is the same whether your nonprofit is looking for a local business to sponsor your peer-to-peer campaign or for a corporate sponsor.

Read more

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.