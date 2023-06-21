How to ask for sponsorship for a nonprofit organization.

You have an opportunity to present your upcoming fundraising event to a new potential corporate sponsor. This is great news! Nonprofit corporate sponsorship can help you take your next fundraising event to the next level—think word of mouth, swag, bigger budgets, etc. So, you’re naturally excited to share all the good work your nonprofit organization is doing and hope that they will be just as excited as you are.

But (we know, there’s always a but), you have no idea where to start. Don’t worry, we’re here to help. How to get sponsorships for nonprofits is the same whether you’re looking for a local business to sponsor your peer-to-peer campaign, or looking for a corporate sponsor for your next fundraising event.

In this article, we’re going to go over how to get sponsorship for a nonprofit organization.

Be prepared. Or: getting corporate sponsorships for nonprofits is easier than you think.

Before you start pitching your fundraising event all willy-nilly, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Do your research! Know who you're presenting too. AKA: do your research. Yes, you know what their sponsorship will mean for your nonprofit, but what's in it for them? How will sponsoring your nonprofit's event help them reach their target audience, business goals, etc.?

Come prepared. A well thought out sponsorship proposal, a well-written nonprofit sponsorship letter, and a one-page leave behind will show them you're invested in your cause and re-assure them that sponsoring your nonprofit is a smart investment.

Be organized! Present the information about your nonprofit organization and event in a way that is clear and easy to understand. The benefits for your potential sponsor should be front and centre. Oh, and end with a strong call to action.

Be open! Be ready and willing to answer any questions and don't be surprised if they say "we need to think about it". Becoming a corporate sponsor is a big deal and it is probably going to take some time and negotiation.

What to include in your nonprofit sponsorship packages.

Sponsorship presentations that end in longterm partnerships often start with a well-written and smartly structured proposal that is customized on your organization and the business you are approaching.

A sponsorship proposal will usually include:

1. A brief reminder of your nonprofit organization’s mission.

This is where you highlight your nonprofit organization and include the tangible actions that will be taken thanks to your sponsor’s contribution.

2. The basics on your fundraising event.

Go over the essential details about your fundraising event:

The name of the event.

The date, time, and location.

The goal (monetary and mission related).

3. Introduce yourself and your volunteers.

Take a moment to introduce yourself and anyone else who is helping you organize your fundraising event.

4. Agenda for your sponsorship presentation.

Provide a quick overview of the main points you will cover in your presentation so your audience knows what to expect.

5. In-depth description of your fundraising event.

Take a deep dive into your event. Explain why you are hosting the event and what your ultimate fundraising goals are and why. If this is a recurring event, share the fundraising totals and achievements of previous years.

6. The sponsorship package options.

Present your sponsorship package options in a way that highlight the benefits for your potential sponsor. Include the sponsorship levels you are offering, the opportunities they will have to use their logo on promotional materials, if they will be mentioned in media coverage during the event, will they get a table at the event, etc.

And, be open to negotiation or creating a unique package for your potential sponsor.

7. A strong call to action and a leave behind.

Be sure to leave your contact information behind. Remember to include the web page for your event, social media accounts for your nonprofit, and your email address and phone number.

And, if you have the time, leave a leave-behind behind.

After your sponsorship proposal, follow-up with a thank you.

After you’ve made sure your potential sponsors know how their sponsorship will make a positive impact, say thank you. Say it in person and then say it again in a thank you letter.