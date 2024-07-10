Top 18 Nonprofit Management Software Solutions

Nonprofit organizations constantly seek ways to maximize impact while minimizing costs. Nonprofit management software can be a game-changer, streamlining operations from fundraising to volunteer coordination.

This guide explores the top nonprofit management software solutions for 2024, designed to help your organization operate more efficiently and effectively.

Top 18 picks for best nonprofit software for fundraising

Key features to look for in nonprofit management software

Donor relationship management functionalities

Your software should help you keep track of everyone involved with your nonprofit. This includes donors, volunteers, and event attendees. Look for features that let you store contact info, track donations, and manage events all in one place.

Fundraising and financial tools

A reliable software solution will help you raise funds and manage your finances easily. It should let you create online donation forms, run fundraising campaigns, and apply for grants. You should also look for software that can help you budget and keep track of expenses.

Tools for communication and outreach

Communicating with supporters is key for any nonprofit. Choose software that helps you send emails, manage social media, and reach people on their phones. This way, you can keep everyone updated and involved.

Data management and analytics

Your software should help you make sense of all the information you collect. Look for tools that create easy-to-understand reports and work well with other programs you use. Make sure it keeps your data safe and follows the required data privacy rules and regulations.

User experience and support

Pick software that's not too complicated to learn. It should be flexible enough to fit your specific needs. Good customer support is also important, so you can get help when you need it.

By checking for these features, you can find software that helps your nonprofit grow and achieve its goals.

Best all-in-one nonprofit management software

1. Zeffy: The only 100% free all-in-one nonprofit software

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising software with a range of comprehensive tools to simplify your nonprofit operations.

Create custom donation forms, launch peer-to-peer campaigns, and host online auctions effortlessly. The platform also includes event ticketing features, handling everything from ticket sales to registration, streamlining your fundraising events from start to finish.

Pros and cons

Nonprofit Mangement Software Pros Cons 100% free - always!

Customizable fundraising pages

Supports different payment options

Automated emails and tax receipts

Makes the donation experience quick and easy Available only to nonprofits in the USA and Canada

Pricing

100% free. No hidden charges, such as processing or platform fees.

2. Qgiv

Qgiv offers a modern, personalized, and intuitive fundraising and giving experience. It provides tools for creating peer-to-peer campaigns, donation websites, and text fundraising appeals. The platform also allows users to set fundraising goals and offers strong reporting tools.

Pros and cons

Nonprofit Mangement Software Pros Cons Fundraising thermometers to paste on your fundraising pages, website, and newsletter

Integrations with popular payment processors

Good customer support service

Clear and detailed reports on fundraising campaign data Expensive for small and medium-sized nonprofits

Extra charges to access basic fundraising features like peer-to-peer fundraising, text fundraising, and auctions

Customization options for campaign pages can have certain limitations

Pricing

Qgiv has a free version, but it charges a processing fee of 3.95% + $0.30 per transaction, along with platform fees at $159 - $700 /month. The most popular plan is Giving Essentials, which starts at $25/ month.

3. Fundraise Up

Fundraise Up is an online fundraising platform that drives conversions through AI and ML. It analyzes donor behavior to suggest ideal donation amounts.

The platform features built-in upsells to boost donors' lifetime value. Fundraise Up makes it quick and easy to create campaign pages and accept funds from supporters worldwide.

Pros and Cons

Nonprofit Management Software Pros Cons AI-driven personalization to increase donor retention and recurring gifts

Automated follow-ups and tailored messaging

Global giving features with support for 22 languages and dialects

Create branded campaign pages optimized for conversions via ML Steep learning curve for users on its unique AI-driven features

Higher pricing tiers for access to advanced tools

More focused on donor experience, limiting fundraising abilities

No comprehensive support for event management and peer-to-peer campaigns

Pricing

Get the pricing by contacting their sales team.

Best nonprofit software for donor management

4. Zeffy

Zeffy’s donor management tool is the perfect solution for nonprofits focused on building stronger relationships with supporters. It is designed with features that help you segment donors based on their capacity and interest, allowing you to personalize your outreach efforts.

With Zeffy, you can improve the donor conversion rate using pre-filled forms with donation amounts in your fundraising campaigns. These forms reduce decision fatigue and provide clear options.

Pros and cons

Nonprofit Mangement Software Pros Cons 100% free - always!

Access to donor engagement and giving history for optimizing future communications with supporters

Segment your donor contacts with specific tags and export data for custom emailing

Identify new donors and lapsed donors

Send pre-filled donation forms customized for each donor

Directly send emails to your donors from Zeffy’s dashboard Only available for registered nonprofits in the USA and Canada

‍

Pricing

100% free, no hidden costs.

5. Bloomerang

Bloomerang is a donation management tool that helps nonprofits organize their supporters’ records. It optimizes engagement through features like gift tracking, wealth screening, and detailed reporting.

Bloomerang assigns generosity and engagement scores to each supporter. This shows how engaged they are and how likely they are to support again. The tool also identifies when donors haven't contributed in a while so organizations can re-engage lapsed donors.

Pros and cons

Nonprofit Management Software Pros Cons Keep up with every interaction of supporters with your organization

Interactive dashboard to access donor data

Segment donors based on first-time, at-risk, and major givers for targeted communications

Available as a mobile application for on-the-go donor management No integration with Facebook and Instagram

Lack of customization

Extra charges on phone support

No free demo without speaking to a sales professional

Pricing

Bloomerang's pricing plan depends on the number of donor records. It has seven paid plans:

Grow at $83/ month (1,000 contacts)

Standard at $125/ month (1,000 contacts)

Standard at $250/ month (5,000 contacts)

Standard at $383/ month (15,000 contacts)

Standard at $499/ month (25,000 contacts)

Standard at $642/ month (40,000 contacts)

Standard at $775/ month (60,000 contacts)

6. NeonCRM

NeonCRM is a cloud-based customer relationship management solution designed for nonprofits. It tracks donors and relationships with an interactive dashboard and customizable fields.

NeonCRM helps you focus on what really matters. With its engagement timeline, you can easily spot your biggest supporters and focus on providing a tailored experience, potentially increasing their long-term contributions.

Pros and cons

Nonprofit Management Software Pros Cons AI-driven personalization to increase donor retention and recurring gifts

Access to a customizable donor database

Location tools to uncover niche donor segments within your community

Enhances donor relationships with personalized outreach Higher pricing compared to other donation management software

A steeper learning curve for nonprofits with limited experience with CRM tools

Pricing

Neon CRM has three plans. The costs for these plans increase as nonprofits enter higher revenue bands:

Essentials: $99/ month

$99/ month Impact: $199/ month

$199/ month Empower: $399/ month

Best nonprofit software for fund management

7. DonorSearch

DonorSearch is a comprehensive prospect research and wealth screening tool. It assists you in identifying potential donors with the capacity to give and affinity for your specific cause.

DonorSearch offers valuable insights into your donors' giving history and financial capacity. It combines data from your own donor records and broader charitable giving databases to provide you with a clearer picture of each donor's potential.

With these insights, you can craft more targeted and effective fundraising strategies.

Pros and cons

Nonprofit Management Software Pros Cons Develop perfect outreach lists based on financial, demographic, and interest categories

Use AI to zero in on your prospects list by segmenting and identifying top prospects

Enrich existing donor data by adding vital demographic details

Connects with over 40 CRM and fundraising tools Expensive for small and medium-sized nonprofit organizations

May offer irrelevant information from low-quality profiles as well

‍

Get the pricing by contacting their sales team.

‍

8. WealthEngine

WealthEngine helps your nonprofit identify and manage wealth indicator information about your prospects. This wealth management software uses scores and ratings to organize your data. It identifies and corrects errors in your donor database, ensuring you have access to up-to-date and accurate donor information.

With WealthEngine, you can personalize your outreach based on different categories such as net worth, donation history, investable assets, giving capacity, and more.

‍

Nonprofit Management Software Pros Cons Create a supporter list based on giving capacity, location, organization goals, and much more

Get access to comprehensive donor profiles to raise funds

Maximize conversions by reaching out to donors interested in your cause

Create personalized campaigns to enhance donor retention Donor information is not always accurate

The complete contact information of the donor is often missing

No mentions of nonprofits where the donor contributes

Pricing

Get the pricing by contacting their sales team.

9. iWave

iWave is another wealth screening and prospect research tool that helps you narrow down and focus on potential donors. It’s an easy-to-use tool with customizable scoring systems to rank prospects based on their giving capacity and likelihood to support your cause.

The platform offers valuable donor information to enhance the organization's fundraising events.

‍

Nonprofit Management Software Pros Cons Segment prospects into a prioritized list based on different markers

Enrich your donor pipeline with access to a ready-made prospects list built for you

Get access to comprehensive donor profiles

Modeling and analytics tools for greater precision and accuracy May include outdated information about donors

May offer irrelevant information about donors

Need for better filter features across searches

Expensive for nonprofit organizations

‍

iWave is a subscription-based online platform offering three plans:

Starter: $3,745.00

$3,745.00 Professional: Upon Request

Upon Request Premium: Upon Request

Best nonprofit software for volunteer management

10. VolunteerHub

VolunteerHub streamlines volunteer management from start to finish. This user-friendly platform helps you recruit, engage, and coordinate volunteers effectively.

Organize information, schedule events, and track contributions all in one place. It keeps communication clear and provides detailed reports on volunteer hours and impact.

‍

Nonprofit Management Software Pros Cons Optimizes recruitment process with self-registration forms accessible through any device

Create opportunity-specific landing pages to attract and inform volunteers

Simplifies communication by sending automated emails and texts to volunteers A slight learning curve for users

Lack of customization in landing pages and volunteer forms

‍

Plus: $143/month for up to 1,000 volunteers

Pro: $288/month for up to 2,500 volunteers

Enterprise: Contact for pricing for more than 2,500 volunteers

‍

VolunteerLocal is a cloud-based solution that helps organize, manage, and communicate with volunteers. You can create custom event signup forms to collect essential information on your volunteers.

The platform allows your volunteers to sign up as individuals or in groups. It also tracks hours and offers advanced reporting, offering a comprehensive view of each volunteer.

‍

Nonprofit Management Software Pros Cons Runs background checks on your applicants

Sends and schedules automated reminders to share with volunteers

Offers the option of self-scheduling and administrative-scheduling

Create unlimited fields in forms to collect volunteer information Outdated UI design

Reporting and analytics features are inadequate

‍

Discover Plan: $200/event

$200/event Grow Plan: $800/event

$800/event Enterprise Plan: $3,000/event

12. SignUpGenius

SignUpGenius is a platform for nonprofits that offers several volunteer opportunities. It can handle complex scheduling needs while allowing volunteers to sign up for events in a few clicks.

Gain access to hundreds of eye-catching and pre-built signup forms to reduce the time spent recruiting volunteers. SignUpGenius allows you to add custom questions on these forms to gather needed volunteer information.

‍

Nonprofit Management Software Pros Cons Offers a free trial to nonprofits

No need for sign-in or registration for people to sign up for slots

Flexible signup options to accommodate various nonprofit event types and volunteer roles

Allows you to manage volunteer communication from one platform Featured templates are a bit outdated

The “share” URLs for signups are long

The scheduling feature is a bit tedious

‍

Silver: $11.99/month

$11.99/month Gold: $29.99/month

$29.99/month Platinum: $59.99/month

$59.99/month Enterprise: Contact sales

Best nonprofit software for grant management

13. GrantHub

GrantHub makes it easy for your nonprofit organization to identify potential grant opportunities. The platform offers a centralized dashboard to manage all your grant applications and details from one place. This keeps everyone in the loop and maximizes funding and program success.

GrantHub helps you develop strong proposals and build long-term relationships for future funding.

‍

Nonprofit Management Software Pros Cons Keeps team members organized on grant applications to maintain deadlines

Simplifies the application process with AI-powered resources and tools

Custom reports to optimize your nonprofit’s grant pipeline and program performance

Offers a calendar to keep track of important dates and prospects Lack of integration abilities

Sources funder data only from GuideStar and no other sources

‍

Pre-Award Grant Management: $95/month

$95/month Pre- and Post-Award Grant Management: $349/month

‍

Blackbaud Grantmaking software offers support to nonprofits and corporations with grant management. It helps you identify which grants are suitable for your nonprofit and then complete the application from its dashboard.

Blackbaud allows you to manage, track, and analyze their application status. The system generates reports and charts to share information on grants with stakeholders.

‍

Nonprofit Management Software Pros Cons Automated capabilities and customizable workflows to save time on a grant application

Identify and recommend grant opportunities that you’re most likely to win

Superior reporting tools to dig deeper into grant data for informed decisions on future funding

Comprehensive financial and grant tracking and compliance Expensive for nonprofit organizations

Better suited for corporations dealing with grantmaking

‍

Get the pricing by contacting their sales team.

‍

Grantify is a comprehensive grant management platform designed for nonprofits and organizations seeking funding. It streamlines the entire grant process, from identifying suitable opportunities to submitting polished applications.

Through its intuitive dashboard, users can manage multiple grant applications, track their status, and analyze success rates. Grantify offers tools to craft compelling proposals, provides real-time feedback, and generates detailed reports to keep stakeholders informed.

The platform aims to simplify grant acquisition and increase funding success rates for its users.

‍

Nonprofit Management Software Pros Cons Craft compelling and compliant applications

Offers valuable feedback throughout the application process

Customizable templates for grant applications

Interactive dashboard to track application progress, feedback, and deadlines Slight learning curve

Initial setup and training can take time

‍

Get the pricing by contacting their sales team.

‍

16. Zoho Expense

Zoho Expense features everything your nonprofit needs to keep track of expenses. It allows you to create projects for each charity program to attribute expenses. Using its comprehensive analytics feature, you can examine the spending for each project.

Zoho Expense also automates expense reporting and integrates with leading accounting software, such as Zoho Books, QuickBooks Online, and more.

‍

Nonprofit Management Software Pros Cons Advanced customization abilities and multicurrency support

Easy to use and available with a free plan

Create more than 25 reports based on your spending, credit cards, and more Limited to only three users on the free plan

The mobile application tends to lag at times

‍

Zoho Expenses offers general pricing plans at different rates:

Free : For small organizations (up to 3 users)

: For small organizations (up to 3 users) Standard plan : $4.00 per active user/month (billed annually)

: $4.00 per active user/month (billed annually) Premium plan : $7.00 per active user/month (billed annually)

: $7.00 per active user/month (billed annually) Enterprise plan: Custom pricing plan options are available upon contact.

Zoho Expenses is available to nonprofits at a discounted price. Get the pricing by contacting their sales team.

‍

FreshBooks is an easy-to-use expense management solution designed for small to mid-size nonprofits. With intuitive expense tracking, invoicing, and financial reporting features, organizations can streamline administrative tasks, enhance cash flow management, and gain meaningful insights into their financial health.

You can categorize spending within the software to divide your funds and strategically reduce expenses.

‍

Nonprofit Management Software Pros Cons Features extensive expense tracking tools

Track project profitability and accounts payable

Ability to track restricted funds

Multicurrency support Not designed in particular for nonprofit needs

Extra charges to add a new member

‍

Lite plan: $159.60year

$159.60year Plus plan: $277.20/year

$277.20/year Premium Plan: $504/year

$504/year Select plan: Pricing available on demand

‍

Expensify is a cost-effective option for small nonprofits. Its free plan provides unlimited receipt tracking and expense management. It also provides one-click receipt scanning and credit card transaction import.

With multilevel approval workflows, you can customize your expense policy rules and flag expenses that need a leader's approval. Expensify customizes expense categories based on nonprofit teams, departments, or projects.

‍

Nonprofit Management Software Pros Cons Smart scan technology to upload invoices and receipts quickly

Automates the entire expense tracking project to manage spending on different projects

Custom reporting and multicurrency support

Keeps finances organized by integrating with your accounting software Slightly complicated to understand and operate for beginners

‍

Free Plan

Collect: Starting at $5/user/month

Starting at $5/user/month Control: Starting at $9/user/month

Final thoughts on management software for nonprofits

Choosing the right software can transform your nonprofit's operations, helping you achieve more with less. The right tools can turn complex tasks into simple processes, freeing up time and resources for your core mission.

When selecting a platform, consider both functionality and long-term financial impact. Look for solutions that align with your specific needs and budget.

Zeffy empowers nonprofits with a comprehensive, cost-free solution. From donor management to event ticketing, this all-in-one platform helps you do more for your cause.

Ready to elevate your nonprofit's impact? Explore Zeffy's no-cost platform and dedicate more resources to what truly matters: your mission.

FAQs on management software for nonprofit organizations

How much do nonprofits spend on software? Nonprofits typically use 2-4% of their annual revenue for technology. This can vary depending on the organization's size and specific requirements. Some larger nonprofit organizations with more complex projects will spend a higher percentage. Using free software like Zeffy (100% free always) allows nonprofits to significantly reduce overhead costs freeing up more resources for their core mission.

Does your nonprofit organization need project management software? Project management tools can significantly boost your organization's efficiency by: Breaking down big goals into manageable tasks

Estimating timelines and budgets

Identifying potential risks

Automating routine tasks

Supporting data-driven decision-making with robust analytics These features help nonprofits save time and money while achieving goals more effectively.