Iowa Raffle Laws for Nonprofits: Are Raffles Legal? [2025]
Raffle laws

Iowa Raffle Laws for Nonprofits: Are Raffles Legal? [2025]

March 20, 2025

Raffles are an exciting and easy way to raise money for your nonprofit, but navigating Iowa’s raffle rules can feel overwhelming. The last thing you want is to run into legal issues that could derail your fundraiser.

That’s where this guide comes in! We’ll walk you through everything you need to know—from getting the correct permits to handling taxes and keeping proper records—so you can focus on raising funds and making an impact. Let’s dive in!

What’s ahead:

How to run a legal raffle in Iowa

Fundraising raffles are legal in Iowa with a valid license. Raffles aren’t a one-size-fits-all in the state however and raffle laws differ by the size of the event or fundraiser for a charitable organization. 

Raffle categories are based on the value of cash or merchandise prizes:

A raffle license is awarded by the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, & Licensing for qualified organizations interested in:

Most charitable gaming activities and nonprofit organizations hosting events for charitable purposes will be approved by Iowa raffle laws.

What are the different types of raffles allowed in Iowa?

raffle-prizes

Learn about unique raffle prize ideas to boost your fundraising potential.

Iowa raffle laws for nonprofits

Iowa Code 2025, Section 99B governs raffles, outlining the following key rules and other regulations we’ll talk to in this article:

Do you need a gambling license for a raffle in Iowa?

Yes, you do need a gambling license to conduct a raffle in Iowa unless your organization qualifies for a very small raffle exemption.  (≤ $1,000 total value or ≤ $5,000 in donated merchandise)

Here are the raffle permit options for qualified organizations:

License Type Cost Raffles Allowed Duration Notes

14-Day License

$15

One large raffle per year

14 days

90-Day License

$40

One large raffle per year

90 days

180-Day License

$75

One large raffle per year

180 days

One-Year Licence

$150

Eight large raffles per year

1 year

Each raffle must be in a different county

Two-Year Licence

$150

Eight large raffles per year

2 years

Same as the One-Year License, but for a longer duration

Very Large Raffle License

$100

Required if raffle value exceeds $100,000

Matches One- or Two-Year License

Must be purchased in addition to a One- or Two-Year License

Learn more from the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, & Licensing (DIAL) here.

What to know about online raffles in Iowa

Iowa raffle laws allow nonprofit organizations to use online raffle software under the following regulations:

Successful online raffle example: Iowa Savages 7v7

Iowa-savages-online-raffle-example

The Iowa Savages 7v7 is a nonprofit example of a well-run online raffle that allows participants to have fun while supporting team fees, travel expenses, and player development. Using Zeffy’s 100% free raffle platform, every cent went right to the cause and was easily tracked for reporting.

Here’s what we loved:

Step-by-step guide to apply for an Iowa raffle license

Step 1: Determine your organization’s eligibility

Before applying, ensure your organization qualifies as a charitable, community or nonprofit organization permitted to conduct raffles under Iowa law.

Step 2: Choose the correct license type

Depending on your raffle's scale and duration, Iowa offers different license durations and types. Consider where you fall, consulting with the state to ensure you fill out the correct application and don’t hit any snags.

Step 3: Gather required information

Step 4: Complete the online application

Step 5: Submit and await approval

How to legally run a raffle: Common mistakes to avoid

Organizations can make costly mistakes when hosting a raffle, even with the best intentions. Here are some of the most common errors and how to avoid them:

1. Failing to obtain a license before you sell tickets

Iowa law requires all qualified organizations to obtain a raffle license before selling any tickets or advertising the event. Beyond the 30-day approval window, consider adding a buffer month so you can get started selling and raising as much as possible with your promotional window.

2. Misreporting prize values

Raffles must follow strict prize value limits based on the type of license obtained. That said, as long as you accurately document the retail value of all cash and merchandise prizes, you are in the best position to stay compliant. 

3. Hosting prohibited raffle types

Certain types of raffles are illegal in Iowa, including:

Stick to approved raffle formats, ensuring the winner is chosen randomly and notified promptly after your drawing. If you have any questions, you can always contact DIAL and ask ahead of time instead of placing yourself at risk for fines after the raffle concludes.

4. Worrying about reporting after the raffle

Iowa requires organizations to track and report raffle revenue, expenses, and prize distribution. For very large raffles, organizations must submit a report within 60 days of the drawing and pay 1% of gross receipts for a state audit.

This process can feel stressful and daunting if you don't think ahead. We suggest using raffle software or a database that records all ticket sales, prizes awarded, and financial transactions in one place with someone dedicated to updating it throughout.

Final tips for a successful raffle in Iowa

FAQs: Iowa Raffles

You need a raffle license in Iowa. Organizations can apply with the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, & Licensing.

The cost ranges from $15 for a 14-day license to $150 for a two-year license.

  • Charitable Gaming application
  • State of Iowa Sales Tax Permit Number
  • Proof of nonprofit status

    • Grab our complete guide to start a 501(c) organization

    In Iowa, raffle laws designate that if nonprofit organizations get approval and obtain a valid raffle permit, they may be able to sell tickets online for their charitable gaming activities. It's best to check in with the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, & Licensing.

    Read more here

    You can promote a raffle online in Iowa, using channels like your website, social media, email, and others to attract supporters to your raffle form or in-person sale. This is a great way to attract your donors and expand your community.

    Grab these 8 actionable strategies for nonprofit digital marketing.

    Written by
    Jessica Woloszyn

