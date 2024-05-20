How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
The Ultimate Guide to Nonprofit Tax Filing (2024)
The Ultimate Guide to Nonprofit Tax Filing (2024)

May 20, 2024

Filing taxes can be stressful — especially if you’re a new nonprofit. But the process can become pretty simple and standard over time with the right tips and tricks. 

In this blog, we’ll cover everything there is to know about nonprofit taxes, including how and when to file them, and what happens if you don’t.

Do nonprofit organizations file tax returns?

Before we jump into more of the granular details, let’s cover the basics.

Just like for-profit businesses, nonprofits are required to file tax returns. However, the type of tax return nonprofits are required to file differs.

Nonprofits with tax-exempt status from the IRS, like 501(c)(3) organizations, must file a specific 990 form. These forms typically ask for information about the organization’s financial activities and governance.

Most nonprofit organizations have to file one of the following, depending on their structure and income:

How to prepare a nonprofit tax return

How do I file a nonprofit tax return?

While every form is a bit different, completing each one usually involves the same process:

1- Determine the correct form: Identify which version of Form 990 your nonprofit must file based on its size and activities.

2- Gather information: Collect all necessary financial and operational data, including revenue, expenses, assets, liabilities, program details, governance structure, and compensation information.

3- Complete the form: Fill out the appropriate Form 990 with all of the required information.

4- Review and sign: Review the completed form for errors or omissions. Ensure it's signed by an authorized individual, typically an officer or director.

5- Submit to the IRS: Depending on the form type and IRS requirements, you can file the form electronically or by mail. Electronic filing is required for some forms.

6- Keep records: Retain a copy of the filed form and all supporting documents for your nonprofit's records.

What kind of tax return does a nonprofit file?

Nonprofit organizations use different versions of Form 990 to file their annual returns with the IRS. To determine which form your nonprofit should file, visit the IRS website for more information.

In general, though, there are a few common types of tax returns for nonprofit organizations:

Form 990

What is the IRS Form 990?

The IRS Form 990 is the most common kind of nonprofit tax return. Filed annually, Form 990 provides a comprehensive overview of an organization's financial status, operations, governance structure, and compliance with tax laws. It’s important to note that the information in Form 990 is also public information — once it’s filed, anyone in the public can view it online.

Sometimes, nonprofits use their tax filing as an opportunity for donor stewardship and marketing. Many organizations take the findings of their Form 990 and generate their own annual report for the public. 

Why is filing Form 990 important?

Aside from maintaining tax-exempt status, filing a Form 990 is crucial for maintaining your organization’s reputation. Filing shows donors and your community your dedication to transparency. 

How to file your nonprofit’s Form 990

Filing your nonprofit's Form 990 with the IRS requires a few key steps:

1- Determine the correct Form 990: There are several versions of Form 990, depending on your nonprofit's size and activities. These include:

2- Collect necessary information: Gather financial statements, records of revenue and expenses, governance details, program information, and any other relevant data.

3- Fill out the form: Complete the appropriate Form 990, and make sure all sections are filled out accurately.

4- Review and approve: Have your board or an authorized officer review the form to ensure it's correct and complete.

5- File the form: Depending on your form and size, you may need to file electronically or by mail. Follow the IRS instructions for your specific form.

6- Keep records: Retain a copy of the filed form and supporting documents for your records. 

What Is the due date of IRS Form 990?

The due date for filing IRS Form 990 depends on your nonprofit's fiscal year:

Best practices for filing your nonprofit taxes

Filing your nonprofit taxes can feel intimidating, but with the right tips and tricks, it can become a simple and routine part of your business operations. For the most seamless experience possible, consider:

Nonprofit tax filing FAQs

Not filing your nonprofit taxes can lead to a few consequences:

  • Poor donor relationships and grant opportunities: Not filing your nonprofit taxes can lead to some pretty severe reputational damage. Donors, grant-making organizations, and other stakeholders often use Form 990 to assess a nonprofit's accountability and transparency. Without that, funders might not trust your organization, making it harder to secure donations and grants.
  • Penalties: Nonprofits that miss the filing deadline for Form 990, 990-EZ, or 990-PF face financial penalties, too. According to the IRS, If an organization fails to file a required return by the due date (including any extensions of time), it must pay a penalty of $20 a day for each day the return is late. The same penalty applies if the organization does not give all the information required on the return or does not give the correct information.
  • Loss of status: The most severe consequence of failing to file is losing tax-exempt status. If a nonprofit fails to file the required Form 990, 990-EZ, or 990-N for three consecutive years, the IRS automatically revokes its tax-exempt status. 

    • If an organization’s return is incomplete or the wrong return for the organization, the IRS will send it back with one of the following letters: 

  • Letter 2694C Returning Form 990 due to Missing Information 
  • Letter 2695C Returning Form 990-EZ due to Missing Information 
  • Letter 2696C Missing Information Request to Process EO Return

    • In response, your nonprofit organization will need to follow the instructions noted, and Include a reasonable cause explanation of why you didn't initially submit all the required information with your return.
    To avoid further penalties, send the corrected return and your reasonable cause statement within 10 days of the date of the letter.

