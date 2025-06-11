How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Choosing the Right Online Auction Software in 2024
Nonprofit software

Choosing the Right Online Auction Software in 2024

June 11, 2025

Online auctions are a powerful tool for nonprofit organizations—but the success of these events largely depends on the auction software used to facilitate them. The right online auction software can streamline the bidding process, enhance participant engagement, and maximize your fundraising efforts.

This guide will walk you through the essential features and considerations to look for in online auction software—from user-friendly interfaces to comprehensive item management, we'll cover everything you need to know to choose the best software for your next online auction event.

What is online auction software?

Online auction software is a digital tool for creating, managing, and executing online auctions. 

These platforms allow organizations to host auctions where participants can place bids on items or services from anywhere in the world—plus, they help automate many aspects of the auction process.

Core features of online auction software:

What are the benefits of an auction software?

Online auction software offers numerous advantages for nonprofits, helping them maximize their fundraising efforts and streamline event management. Online auction software helps: 

Top online auction software

Zeffy

Zeffy is a 100% free online fundraising platform that helps nonprofits launch auctions, track donor information, process payments, and more—for free. Unlike other fundraising software, Zeffy is a true all-in-one solution that offers a full suite of tools. From event ticketing to membership management, Zeffy is the only platform that helps you raise more funds and doesn’t take a cent of what you earn.  

Pricing:  

Zeffy is completely free. When someone makes a donation on your online fundraising form, they have the option (but are never obliged) to give to Zeffy. Not everyone gives every time, and that's okay. Enough donors leave a contribution to cover every fee—so nonprofits aren’t charged a cent.

Features:

OneCause

OneCause is a comprehensive fundraising platform designed specifically for nonprofits. It offers a suite of tools for online auctions, mobile bidding, and event management.

Price:

Nonprofits must request a demo in order to receive pricing options.

Features:

Qgiv

Qgiv offers a comprehensive suite of fundraising tools, with strong auction capabilities to support online and mobile auctions.

Price:

Costs start at $25/month 

Features:

Handbid

Handbid specializes in mobile and online auctions, providing a seamless bidding experience for participants.

Pricing:

Handbid pricing starts at $1,396

Features:

BiddingOwl

BiddingOwl offers a cost-effective solution for nonprofits looking to host online auctions.

Price:

BiddingOwl charges a 5% performance fee

Features:

What should you look for in silent auction software?

Selecting the right silent auction software is critical for ensuring a successful fundraising event. Here are key features and considerations to look for:

Launch your online auction for free with Zeffy 

Preparing for and executing an effective and fun online auction for your nonprofit can feel burdensome. But with the right rules, procedures, best practices, and tools, your nonprofit can ensure that every online auction is a massive success.

By using free online auction software like Zeffy, your nonprofit can make participating in your auction simple and fun with mobile bidding, automated bidding notifications, easy checkout, and so much more. Plus, nonprofits can take advantage of Zeffy’s free marketing and engagement tools to communicate rules ahead of time via email and follow up to say thanks at the end.

Written by
François de Kerret

Keep reading :

Nonprofit guides
How to Start a Nonprofit Silent Auction in 9 Steps [The 2024 Guide]

With our 2024 guide, you can learn to host a winning silent auction in 9 steps. This will maximize fundraising, engage donors, and streamline event planning for your nonprofit.

Read more
Nonprofit guides
Bid for a Cause: Charity Auction Strategies

Learn effective charity auction strategies in our comprehensive guide. Discover how to plan, promote, and run successful online and live auctions to maximize your nonprofit’s fundraising potential."

Read more

