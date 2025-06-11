Choosing the Right Online Auction Software in 2024

Online auctions are a powerful tool for nonprofit organizations—but the success of these events largely depends on the auction software used to facilitate them. The right online auction software can streamline the bidding process, enhance participant engagement, and maximize your fundraising efforts.

This guide will walk you through the essential features and considerations to look for in online auction software—from user-friendly interfaces to comprehensive item management, we'll cover everything you need to know to choose the best software for your next online auction event.

What is online auction software?

Online auction software is a digital tool for creating, managing, and executing online auctions.

These platforms allow organizations to host auctions where participants can place bids on items or services from anywhere in the world—plus, they help automate many aspects of the auction process.

Core features of online auction software:

User registration and authentication: Secure and straightforward sign-up processes for bidders and sellers.



Auction creation: Tools to list items, set starting bids, reserve prices, and auction timelines.



Bidding: Real-time bid tracking, automatic bid increments, and notifications for outbid alerts.



Payment processing: Integration with payment gateways to handle transactions securely.



Reporting and analytics: Insights into auction performance, bidder activity, and financial summaries.



Customizable interface: Options to brand the auction site according to the host’s preferences.

What are the benefits of an auction software?

Online auction software offers numerous advantages for nonprofits, helping them maximize their fundraising efforts and streamline event management. Online auction software helps:

Cast a wider net: Auction software helps nonprofits reach supporters worldwide, increasing the potential number of bidders.



Decrease costs and effort: Online auction software reduces the need for physical venues, staff, and logistics, lowering event costs and efforts. Plenty of auction platforms also automate many administrative tasks, freeing up staff to focus on other priorities.



Enhance fundraising: Real-time bidding wars can drive up final bid amounts, and maximizing revenue and secure payment options make it easy for participants to pay promptly.



Collect and analyze data: Auction software usually collects valuable data on bidder behavior and preferences, helping nonprofits tailor future campaigns. They also provide analytics on auction performance, aiding in the evaluation of fundraising strategies.



Impress donors: Engaging elements like live chats, supporter feeds, and more can enhance the auction experience.

Top online auction software

Zeffy

Zeffy is a 100% free online fundraising platform that helps nonprofits launch auctions, track donor information, process payments, and more—for free. Unlike other fundraising software, Zeffy is a true all-in-one solution that offers a full suite of tools. From event ticketing to membership management, Zeffy is the only platform that helps you raise more funds and doesn’t take a cent of what you earn.

Pricing:

Zeffy is completely free. When someone makes a donation on your online fundraising form, they have the option (but are never obliged) to give to Zeffy. Not everyone gives every time, and that's okay. Enough donors leave a contribution to cover every fee—so nonprofits aren’t charged a cent.





Features:

Custom auction forms: Add images, minimum bid increments, starting prices, descriptions of what you’re auctioning, and more.



Fully branded experience: Make your forms yours by adding your logo, colors, and a banner.



Easy payment: Automatically collect payments once the auction has closed.



Simple bid and sales tracking: Monitor who is bidding on which items during the event, View items that have no bids, and follow how much your auction has raised.



Exciting user experience: Our forms are optimized for phone use, making it simple to bid anytime, anywhere. Display your auction QR code at your event, leading directly to your online form.



All-in-one fundraising platform: Zeffy offers nonprofits access to much more than online auction software. With Zeffy, organizations can access custom donation forms, CRM tools, and so much more—for free.

OneCause

OneCause is a comprehensive fundraising platform designed specifically for nonprofits. It offers a suite of tools for online auctions, mobile bidding, and event management.

Price: ‍

Nonprofits must request a demo in order to receive pricing options.

Features:

Mobile bidding: Allows participants to bid from their smartphones, ensuring they can stay engaged from anywhere.

Event management: Integrates event ticketing, registration, and donor management.

Auction tools: Supports silent, live, and online auctions with real-time updates and notifications.

Fundraising thermometer: Visual display of fundraising progress to motivate donors.

Qgiv

Qgiv offers a comprehensive suite of fundraising tools, with strong auction capabilities to support online and mobile auctions.

Price:

Costs start at $25/month

Features:

Online and mobile auctions: Supports both online and mobile auctions with easy-to-use interfaces.

Bidder management: Tools to manage bidder registration and track participation.

Item catalog: Detailed item catalog with images, descriptions, and bidding information.

Max bidding: Allows bidders to set maximum bids, automating the bidding process.

Outbid notifications: Automatic notifications to inform bidders when they have been outbid.

Auction reports: Detailed reporting on auction performance, including bid history and final sales.

Handbid

Handbid specializes in mobile and online auctions, providing a seamless bidding experience for participants.

Pricing:

Handbid pricing starts at $1,396

Features:

Mobile bidding app: Dedicated mobile app for bidding, ensuring easy access and engagement.

Online and live auctions: Supports both online and live auctions with real-time updates.

Item management: Tools to create and manage auction items, including detailed descriptions and images.

Bid notifications: Instant notifications to keep bidders informed about their bid status.

BiddingOwl

BiddingOwl offers a cost-effective solution for nonprofits looking to host online auctions.

Price:

BiddingOwl charges a 5% performance fee

Features:

Item catalog: Detailed item catalog with images, descriptions, and starting bids.

Outbid notifications: Automated notifications to inform bidders when they have been outbid.

Auction reports: Basic reporting on auction performance and bidder activity.

Payment processing: Secure payment options for auction winners.

What should you look for in silent auction software?

Selecting the right silent auction software is critical for ensuring a successful fundraising event. Here are key features and considerations to look for:

Ease of use: The software should have an intuitive, easy-to-navigate interface for both administrators and participants.



Mobile compatibility: Ensure the software works seamlessly on mobile devices, allowing participants to bid from their smartphones or tablets.



Item tracking: Track the status and bidding history of each item.



Real-time bidding: Ensure the software provides real-time updates so participants can see the current highest bid instantly.



Automatic bid increments: The software should automatically increase bids by a predefined amount.



Max bidding: Allow participants to set a maximum bid amount, with the system automatically increasing their bid up to that limit.



Outbid notifications: Send automatic notifications to participants when they have been outbid.

Integrated payments: The software should support multiple secure payment methods, including credit cards, PayPal, and other payment gateways.



Seamless checkout: A streamlined checkout process for auction winners.



Auction reports: Detailed reports on bidding activity, item performance, and overall auction success.



Branded auction pages: Ability to customize auction pages with your nonprofit’s branding, including logos, colors, and themes.



Customer support: Access to reliable customer support via phone, email, or live chat and availability of training materials, tutorials, and onboarding assistance to help you get started.



CRM integration: Ability to integrate with your existing CRM system for seamless donor management.



Scalability: Ensure the software can handle the size of your auction, whether you have a few items or hundreds.



Affordability: Consider the cost of the software, including any transaction fees, and ensure it fits within your budget.

Launch your online auction for free with Zeffy

Preparing for and executing an effective and fun online auction for your nonprofit can feel burdensome. But with the right rules, procedures, best practices, and tools, your nonprofit can ensure that every online auction is a massive success.

By using free online auction software like Zeffy, your nonprofit can make participating in your auction simple and fun with mobile bidding, automated bidding notifications, easy checkout, and so much more. Plus, nonprofits can take advantage of Zeffy’s free marketing and engagement tools to communicate rules ahead of time via email and follow up to say thanks at the end.

