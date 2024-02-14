The Ultimate Guide to Selling Raffle Tickets Effectively

It's crucial for nonprofits to offer fun and creative ways to give so that supporters don’t become bored or uninterested. Raffles, in particular, a great way to mix things up and bring funds into your organization. But, they require lots of work and strategy. Not to mention the right tools.

In this blog, we'll show you how to price and sell raffle tickets effectively, from leveraging social media to creating ticket bundles. Alternatively, you can check our guide on how to make raffle tickets.

How to price raffle tickets to maximize sales

Pricing raffle tickets to maximize sales involves finding a balance between affordability for participants and generating enough revenue to meet your fundraising goals. While there isn’t one exact way to go about pricing your tickets, there are a few key things to keep in mind.

1. Know your audience

When pricing raffle tickets, it’s crucial to understand exactly who you’re trying to sell to. Your target audience will help determine exactly how much to charge, or how little.

While understanding everything about your audience isn’t necessary, nonprofits should consider factors like:

Income level

Willingness to spend money

Philanthropic interests

The perceived value of the prizes being offered

Age demographics

Specific interests

For example, if your audience skews mainly older, around the ages of 40-60, it’s probably not wise to offer raffle prizes like roller skates.

2. Consider prize value

Another crucial part of pricing raffle tickets involves evaluating the value of the prizes being offered in the raffle.

Higher-value prizes (like experiences or vacations), for example, may justify higher ticket prices. Smaller prizes (like baskets or baked goods) may warrant lower prices.

Be sure of course, be sure that each item price is comparable to the actual price of the prize. By offering a sort of discount on the raffle price, participants will feel motivated to buy a raffle ticket, rather than buy the item on their own.

3. Calculate fundraising goals

When deciding how to price raffle tickets, nonprofits will also have to consider how much money they need to raise through the raffle. To figure out your fundraising goal, consider upcoming programs or initiatives that need funding, operational costs, or other needs.

Then, divide this goal by the number of tickets you plan to sell to establish a baseline ticket price.

4. Factor in costs

After determining your baseline, it’s time to consider other costs associated with running the raffle. The price of your tickets should cover these costs while still leaving room for profit.

While every nonprofit is different, some of these costs might be related to:

Purchasing prizes

Printing tickets

Marketing expenses

In-person event expenses (venue, food and drink, etc)

Staff time/salaries

Incidental costs

5. Consider discounts

While nonprofits can certainly sell all raffle tickets for one flat price, it’s wise to include some discounted options. Reduced pricing can help upsell tickets, and ultimately help generate more profit.

Some discount options might include:

Bulk discounts: Encourage larger purchases by offering discounts for buying multiple tickets. For example, you could offer a discount for purchasing a bundle of five or ten tickets.



Ticket packages: Create ticket bundles that include entry into multiple raffles. Or bundles that offer bonus entries for purchasing larger quantities.





Create ticket bundles that include entry into multiple raffles. Or bundles that offer bonus entries for purchasing larger quantities. Specific promotions: Offers discounted tickets for those who buy a ticket within a certain time frame, or purchase through a specific channel (social media, email, etc.).

Pro tip: Offer discounted prices to those who post about your event on social media and tag 2-5 of their friends!

6. Do your research

In addition to figuring out your own pricing, check out similar raffles or fundraising events in your area to get an idea of the typical ticket prices. This can help you gauge what your target audience is willing to pay.

Your research might include assessing:

Raffles in your area

Raffles conducted by organizations with similar missions

The standard price of raffle items

Typical discounts offered for similar products/purchases

How to sell raffle tickets

Once you’ve determined your ideal audience, set goals, and considered necessary costs, it’s time to promote and advertise your raffle.

There are multiple ways to spread the word about your event. Depending on your audience, expenses, and existing resources, some channels for promotion might include:

Online

Social media: One of the best ways to promote a raffle is through social media channels. Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are all good options, depending on your audience.

Advertisements: Invest in paid ads to target your audience. Use several channels, including social media ads.

Pop-up and pre-filled forms: Create mobile-friendly forms that allow participants to purchase raffle tickets easily. Add additional, custom questions, to gather more information from supporters that can help inform your fundraising activities. This might include information about how they found your event, their interests, etc.

Dedicated event page: Design a dedicated event page to provide information about the raffle. Include details such as prize descriptions, ticket prices, deadlines, and how to purchase tickets.

Email

Mass email marketing: Create a targeted email marketing campaign for your organization's mailing list. In it, promote the raffle and provide a direct link or instructions on how recipients can purchase tickets online. Plus, be sure to send email reminders leading up to the event, too.

Personalized email outreach: Send emails to individual contacts or supporters, inviting them to participate in the raffle. Include a link to purchase tickets and highlight the benefits and impact of participating.

Referral programs: Implement a referral program where email recipients can forward the message to their contacts, encouraging them to purchase raffle tickets. Offer incentives such as discounts or bonus entries for referrals.

In-person

Sell in high-traffic areas: Set up booths or tables in areas such as shopping centers to sell your custom, printed raffle tickets. Make sure to obtain permission from the property owner or event organizer before doing so. And, offer tap-to-pay options for easy ticket sales.

Sell at events: Capitalize on other events you’re running by selling raffle tickets. Whether you’re hosting a gala or a walkathon, offer attendees a chance to participate further.

Create flyers and posters: Print paper advertisements for your raffle and post them in areas like coffee shops, schools, and other popular places.

Create free, custom raffle tickets with Zeffy →

Pro tip: Tap into peer-to-peer fundraising by creating raffle-related social media challenges. Encourage participants to share the content with their networks to increase visibility.

11 tips to promote your raffle and boost ticket sales

Selling raffle tickets requires continual effort. To increase sales for your raffle ticket, be sure to follow these tips:

Create sales incentives

Prizes: Offer rewards for top sellers, such as gift cards or prizes.



Perks: Offer additional incentives like VIP experiences, or exclusive rewards for top ticket buyers.



Early bird deals: Get people excited to buy tickets early by offering them discounts or special perks if they buy within a certain time.

Get creative

Host countdown campaigns: Build excitement leading up to the raffle by running countdown campaigns on social media and email newsletters. Share daily or weekly updates, sneak peeks of prizes, and reminders about upcoming deadlines to keep participants engaged.



Collaborate with influencers: Partner with influencers or bloggers in your niche to promote your raffle to their audience. Their endorsement can help expand your reach and attract new participants.



Host virtual events: Organize virtual events such as live streams, webinars, or Q&A sessions to promote the raffle. Use these opportunities to answer questions, showcase prizes, and generate excitement.

Tap into your network

Engage past participants: Reach out to past supporters — using donor management software — and invite them to join your raffle. Offer exclusive discounts or early access to tickets as a token of appreciation for their continued support.



Partner with local businesses: Ask them to display posters, flyers, or donation boxes in their establishments. Consider offering incentives such as recognition on promotional materials in exchange for their support.



Lean on board members and volunteers: Encourage trusted stakeholders to promote the raffle within their personal and professional networks. Provide them with the necessary materials, such as social media graphics and email templates for easy sharing.

Communicate

Provide clear information: Clearly communicate the details of the raffle, including the ticket price, prizes, and drawing date. Make sure potential buyers understand the value proposition of purchasing a ticket.



Show social proof: Develop compelling content such as videos or testimonials to showcase the raffle prizes and the cause they support.



Create connection: Use storytelling to connect emotionally with your audience and inspire them to participate.

Use the right tech

With the right tools, your nonprofit can streamline and enhance your raffle ticket selling. With free online raffle platforms like Zeffy, you can create personalized forms and tickets and promote your event — all in one place as well as:

Accept all payment types: Encourage raffle ticket sales by offering a variety of payment methods so supporters aren’t deterred from purchasing. From in-person card readers to accepting mobile payments like Apple and Google Pay and all credit cards.



Use QR codes: Sell raffle tickets on printed posters and flyers with unique QR codes. That way, supporters can easily purchase tickets right from their phones.





Take advantage of automations: To promote your raffle well, it’s crucial to stay in touch with supporters. Automate and customize reminder emails, create custom lists, and follow up at any time.

How to host a raffle in 9 easy steps

When preparing to do a raffle, be sure to follow these simple steps:

Understand legal requirements: Research raffle rules in your jurisdiction. This may include obtaining permits, adhering to gambling laws, and complying with tax regulations.



Define goals and objectives: Decide how much money you aim to raise, what cause or project the funds will support, and the timeline for hosting the raffle.

Decide the type and format of the raffle: Hosting an online raffle vs an in-person raffle requires different things. For in-person, secure a suitable venue for the event. Consider factors such as capacity, accessibility, and amenities. Plus, be sure to consider what format the raffle will be in (i.e. 50/50 raffle).





Select prizes: Consider offering a variety of raffle prizes to cater to different interests and preferences. Ensure that the value of the prizes aligns with your fundraising goals.



Determine ticket prices: Determine the price of raffle tickets based on factors such as the value of the prizes, your fundraising goals, and the budget of your target audience.



Set up automatic tax receipts: Be sure to send supporters automated purchase receipts for their records.



Create and disseminate marketing materials: Develop posters, flyers, social media graphics, email newsletters, and press releases. Then, promote them online and in person.



Train staff and volunteers: Ensure staff and volunteers understand their roles and responsibilities

Follow up: After the raffle has ended, be sure to thank attendees for their support.

The fee-free raffle that brought in over $3,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin was eager to move more of their efforts online, a place where most of today’s fundraising is happening — raffles and lotteries included.

They needed to find an online fundraising platform with the right tools, and none of the cost.

The solution: Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform.

Using Zeffy’s QR and ticket generator and marketing tools — and fee-free fundraising — Big Brothers Big Sisters of St.Thomas-Elgin was able to raise around $3,000 with their West Jet Gift of Flight raffle.

Combined with their other fundraising initiatives, they now raise around $20,000 a year using Zeffy.

Read the full case study →

Host a successful raffle for free with Zeffy

When it comes to selling raffle tickets and bringing in more money for your cause, it’s essential to pick the right platform. Nonprofits use Zeffy, designed to help charities do more for less. In fact, with Zeffy, nonprofits have raised over $200M, equalling $10M in fees saved.

From QR generation to detailed reports, Zeffy lets you create unlimited tickets, track purchases, and send automatic receipts — and so much more. Unlike other platforms, Zeffy believes that nonprofits should have equal access to the best fundraising technology.

That’s why are entirely fee-free.

Start selling your raffle tickets online for free →

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I sell both online and in-person raffle tickets?

Yes, you can sell raffle tickets in two ways: online and in-person.

Online means selling them on the internet, maybe through your website or social media. In-person means selling them face-to-face, like at local businesses in your neighborhood.

How do you sell raffle tickets effectively?

To sell raffle tickets well:

Explain clearly what the raffle is for and what valuable prizes a raffle winner can expect.

Use posters or online posts to show people about the raffle.

Make sure the ticket price is fair and offer discounts if you buy more.

Ask friends or family to help sell tickets, and remind people to buy them before time runs out.

Can you sell tickets on Instagram or Facebook?

Yes, you can! You can use Instagram or Facebook to tell people about the raffle and give them a link to buy tickets online. For example, you can create posts or stories promoting the raffle and include a link to purchase tickets through your website or a dedicated ticketing platform.

Additionally, you can use Facebook's fundraising tools to collect donations or sell tickets directly on the platform.

How to sell raffle tickets for school?

