Home
/
Blog
/
Understanding Restricted Funds in Nonprofits
Nonprofit guides

Understanding Restricted Funds in Nonprofits

July 22, 2024

What is a restricted fund?

A restricted fund refers to a specific type of fund that has limitations or restrictions on how the money can be used. These restrictions are typically imposed by donors, grantors, or the nonprofit organization itself for specific purposes. 

Why are restricted funds important?

Honoring donor intent

Restricted funds ensure that nonprofit organizations respect and fulfill the specific intentions of donors. Donors often contribute funds with a particular purpose in mind, such as supporting a specific program, project, or initiative. 

By adhering to these restrictions, nonprofits demonstrate integrity and build trust with donors, encouraging continued support and potentially larger donations in the future.

Accountability and transparency

Managing restricted funds requires clear accounting, reporting practices, and accounting management (typically handled by an accounting software). Nonprofits must track and report how these funds are used, ensuring transparency in financial operations. 

This accountability not only meets legal and regulatory requirements but also fosters trust among stakeholders, including donors, board members, and the public.

Strategic resource allocation

Restricted funds enable nonprofits to allocate resources strategically according to donor priorities or grant requirements. This targeted allocation helps organizations focus on key programs or initiatives that align with their mission and strategic objectives. It ensures that funds are used efficiently and effectively to achieve measurable outcomes and maximize impact in the community or cause area.

Financial stability and sustainability

By diversifying funding sources through restricted funds, nonprofits can enhance financial stability. Donor-restricted contributions and grant funds provide predictable revenue streams for specific purposes, helping organizations plan budgets and manage cash flow more effectively. 

This stability supports long-term sustainability and resilience against economic fluctuations or funding uncertainties.

Impact measurement and evaluation

Restricted funds facilitate clearer measurement and evaluation of programmatic impact. Nonprofits can track how resources allocated from restricted funds contribute to achieving outcomes and fulfilling organizational goals. 

This data-driven approach not only informs decision-making but also demonstrates the effectiveness of programs to stakeholders, enhancing credibility and attracting further support.

How Are Restricted Funds Designated?

Restricted funds in nonprofit organizations are designated through various processes to ensure that donor intentions or grant requirements are honored. They’re often designated by:

Types of Nonprofit Restricted Funds

There are lots of different types of restricted funds that nonprofits should be aware of—from temporary restricted to permanently restricted.

Temporary restricted funds

Temporary restricted funds refer to funds that donors or grantors restrict for specific purposes, but the restrictions are expected to be lifted after a certain time or upon completion of specified conditions. Temporary restricted funds are:

Example: A donor contributes funds to a nonprofit for a research project with the condition that the funds must be used within two years. Once the research project is completed and the funds are spent accordingly, they are no longer restricted and can be used for other purposes.

Permanent restricted funds

Permanent restricted funds, on the other hand, are funds that are subject to restrictions imposed by donors or by legal requirements that stipulate the principal amount remains intact, and only the income generated from investments can be used for specified purposes:

Example: A donor establishes an endowment fund where the principal amount is invested, and only the interest or earnings from investments can be used annually to fund scholarships. The principal amount remains intact, ensuring the fund continues to support scholarships indefinitely.

Restricted Fund Management for Nonprofit Organizations

Restricted fund require lots of management on the nonprofit side including:

Segregation of funds

Fund balances and designations

Financial statements

Compliance and reporting

Internal policies

Nonprofit Statement of Financial Activities Template

FAQs

Endowment funds: Donors establish endowments where the principal amount is invested, and only the income generated from investments can be used to support designated programs or initiatives, such as scholarships or research.

Capital campaign contributions: Funds raised specifically for capital projects, such as building renovations, construction, or equipment purchases, are restricted to capital expenses rather than operational costs.

Scholarship funds: Funds designated for scholarships to support students based on academic achievement, financial need, or specific fields of study.

Restricted funds in nonprofits are designated for specific purposes as stipulated by donors, grantors, or legal requirements. They must be used solely for these specified purposes and are segregated in financial records to ensure compliance. In contrast, unrestricted funds can be used at the organization's discretion for operational expenses and strategic initiatives without external restrictions.

Written by
François de Kerret

