Understanding Restricted Funds in Nonprofits

What is a restricted fund?

A restricted fund refers to a specific type of fund that has limitations or restrictions on how the money can be used. These restrictions are typically imposed by donors, grantors, or the nonprofit organization itself for specific purposes.

Why are restricted funds important?

Honoring donor intent

Restricted funds ensure that nonprofit organizations respect and fulfill the specific intentions of donors. Donors often contribute funds with a particular purpose in mind, such as supporting a specific program, project, or initiative.

By adhering to these restrictions, nonprofits demonstrate integrity and build trust with donors, encouraging continued support and potentially larger donations in the future.

Accountability and transparency

Managing restricted funds requires clear accounting, reporting practices, and accounting management (typically handled by an accounting software). Nonprofits must track and report how these funds are used, ensuring transparency in financial operations.

This accountability not only meets legal and regulatory requirements but also fosters trust among stakeholders, including donors, board members, and the public.

Strategic resource allocation

Restricted funds enable nonprofits to allocate resources strategically according to donor priorities or grant requirements. This targeted allocation helps organizations focus on key programs or initiatives that align with their mission and strategic objectives. It ensures that funds are used efficiently and effectively to achieve measurable outcomes and maximize impact in the community or cause area.

Financial stability and sustainability

By diversifying funding sources through restricted funds, nonprofits can enhance financial stability. Donor-restricted contributions and grant funds provide predictable revenue streams for specific purposes, helping organizations plan budgets and manage cash flow more effectively.

This stability supports long-term sustainability and resilience against economic fluctuations or funding uncertainties.

Impact measurement and evaluation

Restricted funds facilitate clearer measurement and evaluation of programmatic impact. Nonprofits can track how resources allocated from restricted funds contribute to achieving outcomes and fulfilling organizational goals.

This data-driven approach not only informs decision-making but also demonstrates the effectiveness of programs to stakeholders, enhancing credibility and attracting further support.

How Are Restricted Funds Designated?

Restricted funds in nonprofit organizations are designated through various processes to ensure that donor intentions or grant requirements are honored. They’re often designated by:

Donor Intent: Donors specify restrictions on their contributions through written agreements or terms communicated to the nonprofit. These agreements outline how the funds should be used, such as for a specific program, project, or operational expense.



Grant requirements: Foundations, government agencies, or other grant-making entities provide grants with specific terms and conditions. These agreements stipulate how the funds can be used, including programmatic goals, reporting requirements, and any restrictions on expenditures.

Board designation: Nonprofit boards of directors may designate funds for specific purposes based on strategic planning or organizational priorities. These resolutions formalize the board’s decision to restrict funds for certain programs, projects, or initiatives.



Legal restrictions: Certain legal frameworks or regulations may impose restrictions on how nonprofit funds are used. For example, endowment funds may be subject to legal restrictions regarding investment income distribution or preservation of the principal amount.



Internal policies and procedures: Nonprofits establish internal policies and procedures to ensure compliance with donor restrictions and grant requirements. These policies govern the acceptance, management, and use of restricted funds in alignment with organizational values and mission.

Types of Nonprofit Restricted Funds

There are lots of different types of restricted funds that nonprofits should be aware of—from temporary restricted to permanently restricted.

Temporary restricted funds

Temporary restricted funds refer to funds that donors or grantors restrict for specific purposes, but the restrictions are expected to be lifted after a certain time or upon completion of specified conditions. Temporary restricted funds are:

Purpose-specific: Donors or grantors impose restrictions on how the funds can be used, such as for a particular program, project, or operational expense.



Time-bound: Restrictions on temporary restricted funds are typically limited by time constraints. Once the conditions or time period specified by the donor or grantor are fulfilled, the funds become unrestricted.

Example: A donor contributes funds to a nonprofit for a research project with the condition that the funds must be used within two years. Once the research project is completed and the funds are spent accordingly, they are no longer restricted and can be used for other purposes.

Permanent restricted funds

Permanent restricted funds, on the other hand, are funds that are subject to restrictions imposed by donors or by legal requirements that stipulate the principal amount remains intact, and only the income generated from investments can be used for specified purposes:

Principal preservation: The principal amount of permanent restricted funds is held in perpetuity, with restrictions on its use to ensure long-term sustainability.



Income usage: Nonprofits can use the income generated from investing the principal amount to support designated programs, projects, or operational expenses.





Example: A donor establishes an endowment fund where the principal amount is invested, and only the interest or earnings from investments can be used annually to fund scholarships. The principal amount remains intact, ensuring the fund continues to support scholarships indefinitely.

Restricted Fund Management for Nonprofit Organizations

Restricted fund require lots of management on the nonprofit side including:

Segregation of funds

Separate accounts: Nonprofits maintain separate accounting records for restricted funds to distinguish them from unrestricted funds. This segregation ensures that restricted funds are tracked separately and used in accordance with donor intentions or grant agreements.



Chart of accounts: Nonprofits may use a dedicated chart of accounts or coding system to classify transactions related to restricted funds, making it easier to identify and report on these funds separately.

Fund balances and designations

Fund balance classification: Nonprofits classify fund balances into categories such as unrestricted, temporarily restricted, and permanently restricted. This classification reflects the availability of funds for spending based on donor restrictions and legal requirements.



Designated funds: Nonprofits may also designate unrestricted funds for specific purposes internally. While not legally restricted, designated funds are earmarked for particular uses based on board decisions or strategic plans.

Financial statements

Statement of Financial Position (Balance Sheet): Nonprofits disclose restricted fund balances separately from unrestricted funds on the balance sheet. This includes reporting temporarily restricted net assets (short-term restrictions) and permanently restricted net assets (long-term restrictions).



Statement of Activities (Income Statement): Nonprofits report revenues and expenses related to restricted funds separately from unrestricted funds on the income statement. This provides transparency in how restricted funds are utilized and ensures compliance with donor intent.

Compliance and reporting

Donor restrictions: Nonprofits adhere to donor restrictions or grant agreements when using restricted funds. Compliance involves ensuring that expenditures align with specified purposes and providing timely reports to donors or grantors on fund utilization.



Audits and reviews: External audits or reviews may verify compliance with accounting standards and donor restrictions. Auditors examine financial records to confirm that restricted funds are managed in accordance with regulatory requirements and organizational policies.

Internal policies

Internal controls: Nonprofits establish internal controls to manage restricted funds effectively. This includes procedures for documenting donor restrictions, authorizing expenditures, and monitoring fund usage to prevent misappropriation or unauthorized use.



Policies and procedures: Nonprofits develop accounting policies and procedures specifically addressing the handling of restricted funds. These policies outline responsibilities, reporting requirements, and steps for resolving discrepancies related to restricted fund management.

Nonprofit Statement of Financial Activities Template

FAQs

What are restricted funds examples? Endowment funds: Donors establish endowments where the principal amount is invested, and only the income generated from investments can be used to support designated programs or initiatives, such as scholarships or research. Capital campaign contributions: Funds raised specifically for capital projects, such as building renovations, construction, or equipment purchases, are restricted to capital expenses rather than operational costs. Scholarship funds: Funds designated for scholarships to support students based on academic achievement, financial need, or specific fields of study.

