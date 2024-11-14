Top 8 Silent Auction Software of 2024

The right nonprofit auction software ensures your fundraising event continues smoothly, from auction day logistics to registration to item tracking.

Here's a round-up of the top 8 silent auction software available. You can also check out our full guide to start a nonprofit silent auction to get things started.

8 Best Online Auctions Software For Nonprofits in 2024 (Free & Paid)

What is Nonprofit Auction Software?

Online auction software is a tool designed to manage and organize silent auctions. It seamlessly and efficiently handles item listing, ticketing, bidding, and the whole silent auction process.

When it comes to choosing the right online auction platform, there are some essential features that you should look for to bring your silent auction ideas to life.

1. Mobile Bidding

Automatic Bid Updates: ‍Automatically list each online auction item's current winning bid, the following minimum bid, the fair market value (FMV), and the buy-now price where necessary.

Push Notifications: Inform bidders about being outbid. Most online auction software either provides in-app updates or sends them via text/email.

Ability to Pay in-App: Simplify the payment process for your donors by ensuring your platform can save payment information and offer smooth check-out.

2. Event Ticketing Features

Generate automatic tickets for multiple attendees

Ability to customize the ticket

Manage RSVP from silent auction guests

Collect seating requests and guest names

Track silent auction guest dietary restrictions

Send automatic reminders to silent auction guests about the events

3. Check-out and Donations

Secure Gateway: Regardless of your chosen software, ensure it uses a secure payment processing tool. Look for the payment card industry (PCI) compliance that ensures your donor's information is safe and your nonprofit reputation is intact.

Multiple Payment Types: ‍Give your bidders the option to pay using various methods, including credit card and Apple Pay, and mark them as “paid” if they want to pay by cash or check.

Low Transaction Fees: ‍Choose a platform that charges no or little transaction fees so that you receive a large proportion of your donations. Zeffy is a 100% free nonprofit tool that allows you to receive the total donation amount your guests submitted.

4. Item Procurement and Planning

Generate donation solicitation letters

Suggest items and unique experiences to include

Helps to identify recurring sponsors and donors

Track procurement status

Log item location

Bundle several items into packages

Generate descriptions for items

Group items by theme or category

Customize starting bids and raises

5. Gamification Elements

If you're planning virtual and hybrid events, consider auction software with gamification features to make your experience more exciting and inclusive for virtual guests.

Live leaderboards showing auction items with the most bids and fundraising progress thermometers are remarkable ways to build momentum.

Scoreboards and countdown clocks are incredible ways to speed up the bidding by sparking a feeling of urgency.

Quick Comparison of 8 Best Silent Auction Software

Standout Features of Auction Software Software Standout Features Limitations Pricing Zeffy Free silent auction software and fundraising platform for all kinds of fundraising efforts Only available to nonprofits in the US and Canada No fee Silent Auction Pro A dedicated auction software for planning Extra cost to import data and interface may look outdated Mobile Pro: $899 per year

Mobile Plus: $749 per year

Bidsheet Pro: $649 per year

Bidsheet Plus: $499 per year OneCause Offers end-to-end support in auction planning and management Not much help with in-person or hybrid events Custom pricing plans based on different features ClickBid Personalized and dedicated support Offers little to no customization Essentials: $759 per year

Enhanced: $1295 per year

Full Suite: $2295 per year SchoolAuction.net Ideally suited to organize fundraising events for schools Interface is outdated Acorn: $79 per event

Essentials: $1000 per year

Plus: $1500 per year

Professional: $2000 per year BiddingOwl Organize in-person auctions free of cost Will have to pay a certain amount to host auctions online Free to use but has a 5% performance fee on winnings plus transaction fees from their integrated PayPal check-out process (which starts at 2.9%). Bloomerang All-in-one donor and volunteer management Not very helpful in creating auctions Based on number of contacts or records; ranges from $125 to $775+ Classy Live User-friendly and versatile mobile giving solution for auction events Helps to organize and host auctions in the United States only Not disclosed

1. Zeffy: Best Free Silent Auction Software for Nonprofits

G2 Rating: 4.9

Capterra Rating: 4.8

Zeffy’s silent auction software is a practical and straightforward tool with varied features to help you plan and manage your online auction from beginning to end.‍

Top Features

Optimal Bidding Experience: Organizers can create comprehensive silent auction fundraisers that include key details.

Automatic Payments: When the online auction closes, payments are automatically charged to the winning bidder's credit card on file.

Customizable Branding: To achieve a professional and cohesive appearance, tailor your silent auction form to your nonprofit's brand elements.

Automated Personalized Outreach: Customize the automated email sent to auction winners.

Bid Tracking Dashboard: Easily monitor incoming bids throughout the auction—filter by item to identify options with no bids and adjust your strategy to ensure a successful event.

‍

Pros and Cons

Zeffy Payment Gateway for Nonprofits Pros Cons Generate and share various types of tickets to auction events

Offer the option to pay in cash

Send customized donation emails to non-winning bidders

Automatically deducts the payment from the winning bidder

Track bids per items

Zeffy supports both online (including mobile bidding) and in-person auctions

Allows you to manage the entire event from start to end

Zeffy also offers access to a complete all-in-one fundraising software Only available for registered nonprofits in the US and Canada

Pricing

100% free with no transaction or platform fee.

What Do the Users Say?

Zeffy surpasses other fee-free fundraising platforms, offering education on fundraising and a comprehensive donation dashboard for events and auctions. After nine years of using a different online payment site for our successful nonprofit, we discovered Zeffy could have saved us five digits annually. Despite initial skepticism about changing donor trust, Zeffy was the best decision. - Kendra C.

2. Silent Auction Pro: Best Dedicated Software For Silent & Live Auctions

‍

G2 Rating: 4.9

Capterra Rating: 4.8

‍

Silent Auction Pro is a powerful auction software for successfully planning and executing live and silent auctions.

Top Features

Outbid Texts: Bidders participating in silent auction fundraisers will receive automatic text outbid notifications throughout the email event, reminding them to bid again.

Self-Check-Out: ‍Winning bidders will receive an email receipt listing their winning items, which they can use to make payment and self-check-out at the end of the event.

Display Sheets with QR Code: Create display sheets with a scannable QR code for the online auction site so bidders can view and bid right from their mobile devices in traditional auctions.

Monitor Bids: Monitor the bidder names and the corresponding donations placed in real time at silent auctions.

Pros and Cons

Auction Management Software Features Pros Cons Support for both silent and live auctions

Manage the entire event from beginning to end

Online auction catalog with online/mobile bidding

Create various ticket types Expensive option as the annual fee ranges from $449 to $899 plus 2% of event proceeds

Difficult to understand initially

Minor bug issues reported by users

Pricing

Mobile Pro: $899 per year

Mobile Plus: $749 per year

Bidsheet Pro: $649 per year ‍

Bidsheet Plus: $499 per year

3. OneCause: Best Silent Auction Software For Large Nonprofits

‍

G2 Rating: 4.7

Capterra Rating: 4.7

‍

OneCause is a comprehensive event management tool particularly designed for large nonprofits. It helps with multiple donation campaigns, from silent auction to peer-to-peer and text-to-give. ‍

Top Features

Item and Package Management: ‍Streamline item procurement by generating solicitation letters to sponsors, tracking the status of your items, logging each one's location, and bundling multiple items into packages.

Gamification: Add some friendly competition to the bidding process to keep the energy level high and keep raising funds.

Event Management: ‍You can access a full suite of event management fundraising tools and features, including the ability to sell tickets, create a fundraising microsite, manage RSVPs, facilitate contactless check-in with QR codes, and more.

Sponsor Management: Identify sponsors by their contribution with flexible logo grouping and resizing. It can easily track all in-kind and paid sponsorships as you increase fundraising revenue.

Pros and Cons

‍

Features of Auction Software Pros Cons Simple to set up and use

The customer service team is friendly and supportive

Intuitive auction site creation

Incredibly user-friendly for bidders More inclined towards online auctions and not hybrid events

Pricing

OneCause offers various packages, such as Enterprise, Professional, and Essentials, with different features and fundraising tools to meet your unique silent auction event needs.

4. Clickbid: Best Silent Auction Software For a Virtual Fundraising Event

‍

G2 Rating: 4.7

Capterra Rating: 4.7

‍

Specializing in mobile bidding, Clickbid is ideally suited to organize and execute virtual auctions. It offers custom landing pages to centralize ticket sales, auction catalogs, registration, and donations in one place.

‍

Text-to-Register: Choose a keyword and then ask guests to text the word to register for the event.

Secure Payment Processor: ‍Uses best-in-class payment processor Stripe to offer peace of mind to bidders and nonprofits regarding donations.

Mobile Bidding Software Solution: Simplifies silent auction management by instantly determining winning bids and check-out totals.

Mass Messaging: Using mass messaging, you can simultaneously remind winners to make payments, ask donors to add payment information, or send an update about fundraising events to guests.

Pros and Cons

‍

Features Overview for Nonprofit Software Pros Cons Easy to set-up

Payments are directly deposited into the nonprofit account

Live stream in-person events

Free trial offered Limited customization

Problems with reporting

‍

Essentials: $759/per year

Enhanced: $1,295/per year ‍

Full Suite: $2,295/per year

5. SchoolAuction.Net: Best Auction Software Designed For Schools

‍

G2 Rating: 4.6

Capterra Rating: 4.7

‍

SchoolAcution.net is a silent auction for nonprofits, primarily for schools. It has been in the fundraising space for a long time and is well-respected and deemed trustworthy in the charity auction industry.

‍

Unique Event Sites: Create a separate event site for each event with unique themes, settings, teams, and reporting.

Great Support: ‍Getting started with auctions is easy with embedded tips, illustrated videos, and articles. The support team is available for prompt, personal support anytime.

Hybrid And Virtual Live Auctions: Bring live streaming, bidding, and chat together in one place to enable supporters to participate in the silent auction from anywhere – at the gala or at home.

Mobile Bidding: ‍At-home bidders and guests can use their mobile devices to bid and receive outbid messages via email/text.

‍

‍

Comprehensive Auction Software Features Pros Cons Extensive resources to plan online auctions

Build sponsorship packages to engage donors

Voting contests to find the fundraising event to run

Various choices available with credit card processing The user interface is complicated and outdated

There are a few issues with post-event reports and guest receipts reported by users

‍

Acorn: $79/per event

Essentials: $1000/per year

Plus: $1500/per year ‍

Professional: $2000/per year

6. BiddingOwl: Best For In-Person Auctions

‍

G2 Rating: 4.7

Capterra Rating: 4.8

‍

Run small, in-person auctions with bidding sheets for free on BiddingOwl. It offers remarkable customer support and a full-service management platform to ensure your traditional charity auction event operates smoothly.

‍

Ticket Sales: This feature makes generating and selling tickets for events easy.

Instant Notifications: This feature ensures that bidders and donors receive instant text or email notifications when they're outbid or win a silent auction item.

Proxy Bid: Sets a proxy bid that enables the system to bid on the donor's behalf up to the amount they set as max bid.

Multiple Payment Options: ‍Donors can pay with all major credit cards (PayPal or Stripe) or pay directly via cash or check outside the system.

‍

‍

Event Auction Software Features Pros Cons Quickly sets up charity auction events

Custom homepage and advanced picture upload for auction site

Livestream physical events

Run email and SMS campaigns for event promotions with ease Takes 5% of the winning bids from online auctions

Non-PCI compliant security

Limited language support

‍

Online auctions: 5% from winning bids

Tickets and fund-a-need: Free ‍

More support and fundraising tools: Free

7. Bloomerang: Best For Volunteer and Donor Management

‍

G2 Rating: 4.7

Capterra Rating: 4.7

‍

A successful silent auction relies on donors and volunteers. With Bloomerang, you can manage your constituent ecosystem, including donors, sponsors, volunteers, grantees, and more.

‍

Donor Management: ‍Monitor campaign success, important donor data, donor retention rate, donor engagement, and incoming donations all in one solution.

Event Planning: Fundraising tools to plan fundraising events, including registration, ticketing, and attendance tracking.

Mobile Capabilities: Use Bloomerang's mobile donation app to instantly update donors' profiles and securely process credit card and cash payments.

Marketing & Engagement: Built-in email marketing tools to share personalized emails, letters, surveys, and acknowledgments to build relationships with donors that last.

‍

‍

Software Integration Features Pros Cons Integrates with Quickbooks online

User-friendly interface

Greatly customizable

Highly intuitive and visually appealing Limited options for tracking events

A bit of a learning curve with the reporting feature

‍

Starts at $83/per month under $250K funds raised yearly.

Starts at $125 over $250K funds raised each year.

8. Classy Live: Best Auction Software for Mobile Bidding

‍

G2 Rating: 4.4

Capterra Rating: 4.3

‍

Whether in-person, live, or hybrid, organize your charity auctions successfully with Classy Live.

With its mobile bidding solution, guests can watch and bid on items from anywhere, receive updates on bidding items, and receive detailed email receipts for self-checkout.

Top Features

Bidding Notifications: Send automated push notifications related to outbids to encourage participants to bid more.

Feature Items: This tag will highlight popular or big-ticket items that will grab the guest's attention and direct more funds toward your cause.

Item Sheets: Print out custom sheets for individual silent charity auction items, each with a unique QR code for in-person events. ‍

Multiple Payments: Allow attendees to pay with check, cash, or credit cards and complete their donation with a self-checkout experience.

‍

‍

Enhanced Auction Features Overview Pros Cons Add “fund-a-need” item alongside auction items to raise additional funds

UUpload and edit charity auction items in bulk

Enable “Buy Now” and set up automatic max bids

Send email messages or SMS to encourage bidding

Instantly acquire a real-time insight into all bidding and donation activity Supports silent auction events hosted only in the United States

Pricing is not transparent

Pricing

Classy Live has not disclosed its price, so you have to contact them.

Leading With a Strong Online Auction Platform

Whether you're planning to host an in-person silent auction or a completely virtual one, Zeffy's 100% free auction software can help nonprofits minimize workload and create one-of-a-kind charity auctions!

Frequently Asked Questions: Silent Charity Auctions

How do I set up an online auction? Here's how you can set up a virtual auction on the auction software you choose: Create your charity auction page and tap into your network to identify sponsors and partners. Secure items and start uploading them with their descriptions. Generate tickets and create registration forms. Spread the word about your charity auction via social media channels. Open the bidding and keep on monitoring the bid activity Keep track of winning and payments, ensuring all transactions are processed securely

How do you make a silent auction sheet? To create a bid sheet, focus on adding the given charity auction details: Charity auction item title Detailed and simple description of each item along with donor or sponsor name Item number Item's fair market value Minimum starting bid Minimum raise Buy-it-now price of items

‍

Why run an online silent auction event? In today's digital age, running a silent auction online has many benefits. It is convenient, allowing donors to submit their bids straight from their smartphones on the go. Nonprofits can extend fundraising events by keeping the auction window open for a few days. A silent auction also reduces time and effort. There is no need to collect and evaluate bidder data through bidding sheets. The software instantly and efficiently records all bidder data and informs the winner.

Silent auction software is also a cost-effective solution. It reduces the need to print bidding sheets, arrange clipboards, choose a venue, and seek volunteers.

