Nonprofit software

Top 8 Silent Auction Software of 2024

November 14, 2024

The right nonprofit auction software ensures your fundraising event continues smoothly, from auction day logistics to registration to item tracking. 

Here's a round-up of the top 8 silent auction software available. You can also check out our full guide to start a nonprofit silent auction to get things started.

8 Best Online Auctions Software For Nonprofits in 2024 (Free & Paid)

What is Nonprofit Auction Software? 

Online auction software is a tool designed to manage and organize silent auctions. It seamlessly and efficiently handles item listing, ticketing, bidding, and the whole silent auction process. 

When it comes to choosing the right online auction platform, there are some essential features that you should look for to bring your silent auction ideas to life.

1. Mobile Bidding 

2. Event Ticketing Features 

3. Check-out and Donations 

‍Feel supported as you set up your silent auction rules.

4. Item Procurement and Planning 

5. Gamification Elements 

If you're planning virtual and hybrid events, consider auction software with gamification features to make your experience more exciting and inclusive for virtual guests. 

Quick Comparison of 8 Best Silent Auction Software

Standout Features of Auction Software
Software Standout Features Limitations Pricing
Zeffy Free silent auction software and fundraising platform for all kinds of fundraising efforts Only available to nonprofits in the US and Canada No fee
Silent Auction Pro A dedicated auction software for planning Extra cost to import data and interface may look outdated Mobile Pro: $899 per year
Mobile Plus: $749 per year
Bidsheet Pro: $649 per year
Bidsheet Plus: $499 per year
OneCause Offers end-to-end support in auction planning and management Not much help with in-person or hybrid events Custom pricing plans based on different features
ClickBid Personalized and dedicated support Offers little to no customization Essentials: $759 per year
Enhanced: $1295 per year
Full Suite: $2295 per year
SchoolAuction.net Ideally suited to organize fundraising events for schools Interface is outdated Acorn: $79 per event
Essentials: $1000 per year
Plus: $1500 per year
Professional: $2000 per year
BiddingOwl Organize in-person auctions free of cost Will have to pay a certain amount to host auctions online Free to use but has a 5% performance fee on winnings plus transaction fees from their integrated PayPal check-out process (which starts at 2.9%).
Bloomerang All-in-one donor and volunteer management Not very helpful in creating auctions Based on number of contacts or records; ranges from $125 to $775+
Classy Live User-friendly and versatile mobile giving solution for auction events Helps to organize and host auctions in the United States only Not disclosed

1. Zeffy: Best Free Silent Auction Software for Nonprofits

Zeffy’s silent auction software is a practical and straightforward tool with varied features to help you plan and manage your online auction from beginning to end.‍

Top Features

Bid Tracking Dashboard: Easily monitor incoming bids throughout the auction—filter by item to identify options with no bids and adjust your strategy to ensure a successful event.

Pros and Cons

Zeffy Payment Gateway for Nonprofits
Pros Cons
  • Generate and share various types of tickets to auction events
  • Offer the option to pay in cash
  • Send customized donation emails to non-winning bidders
  • Automatically deducts the payment from the winning bidder
  • Track bids per items
  • Zeffy supports both online (including mobile bidding) and in-person auctions
  • Allows you to manage the entire event from start to end
  • Zeffy also offers access to a complete all-in-one fundraising software
 Only available for registered nonprofits in the US and Canada

Pricing 

100% free with no transaction or platform fee.

What Do the Users Say?

Zeffy surpasses other fee-free fundraising platforms, offering education on fundraising and a comprehensive donation dashboard for events and auctions. After nine years of using a different online payment site for our successful nonprofit, we discovered Zeffy could have saved us five digits annually. Despite initial skepticism about changing donor trust, Zeffy was the best decision. - Kendra C.

Host a 100% free silent auction for your nonprofit with Zeffy!

2. Silent Auction Pro: Best Dedicated Software For Silent & Live Auctions 

Silent Auction Pro is a powerful auction software for successfully planning and executing live and silent auctions. 

Top Features

Pros and Cons

Auction Management Software Features
Pros Cons
  • Support for both silent and live auctions
  • Manage the entire event from beginning to end
  • Online auction catalog with online/mobile bidding
  • Create various ticket types
  • Expensive option as the annual fee ranges from $449 to $899 plus 2% of event proceeds
  • Difficult to understand initially
  • Minor bug issues reported by users

Pricing 

3. OneCause: Best Silent Auction Software For Large Nonprofits

OneCause is a comprehensive event management tool particularly designed for large nonprofits. It helps with multiple donation campaigns, from silent auction to peer-to-peer and text-to-give. ‍

Top Features 

Pros and Cons

Features of Auction Software
Pros Cons
  • Simple to set up and use
  • The customer service team is friendly and supportive
  • Intuitive auction site creation
  • Incredibly user-friendly for bidders
 More inclined towards online auctions and not hybrid events

Pricing 

OneCause offers various packages, such as Enterprise, Professional, and Essentials, with different features and fundraising tools to meet your unique silent auction event needs.

4. Clickbid: Best Silent Auction Software For a Virtual Fundraising Event 

Specializing in mobile bidding, Clickbid is ideally suited to organize and execute virtual auctions. It offers custom landing pages to centralize ticket sales, auction catalogs, registration, and donations in one place.  

Top Features 

Pros and Cons

Features Overview for Nonprofit Software
Pros Cons
  • Easy to set-up
  • Payments are directly deposited into the nonprofit account
  • Live stream in-person events
  • Free trial offered
  • Limited customization
  • Problems with reporting

Pricing 

5. SchoolAuction.Net: Best Auction Software Designed For Schools

SchoolAcution.net is a silent auction for nonprofits, primarily for schools. It has been in the fundraising space for a long time and is well-respected and deemed trustworthy in the charity auction industry. 

Top Features

Pros and Cons

Comprehensive Auction Software Features
Pros Cons
  • Extensive resources to plan online auctions
  • Build sponsorship packages to engage donors
  • Voting contests to find the fundraising event to run
  • Various choices available with credit card processing
  • The user interface is complicated and outdated
  • There are a few issues with post-event reports and guest receipts reported by users

Pricing 

6. BiddingOwl: Best For In-Person Auctions  

Run small, in-person auctions with bidding sheets for free on BiddingOwl. It offers remarkable customer support and a full-service management platform to ensure your traditional charity auction event operates smoothly. 

Top Features 

Pros and Cons

Event Auction Software Features
Pros Cons
  • Quickly sets up charity auction events
  • Custom homepage and advanced picture upload for auction site
  • Livestream physical events
  • Run email and SMS campaigns for event promotions with ease
  • Takes 5% of the winning bids from online auctions
  • Non-PCI compliant security
  • Limited language support

Pricing 

7. Bloomerang: Best For Volunteer and Donor Management  

A successful silent auction relies on donors and volunteers. With Bloomerang, you can manage your constituent ecosystem, including donors, sponsors, volunteers, grantees, and more.

Top Features 

Pros and Cons

Software Integration Features
Pros Cons
  • Integrates with Quickbooks online
  • User-friendly interface
  • Greatly customizable
  • Highly intuitive and visually appealing
  • Limited options for tracking events
  • A bit of a learning curve with the reporting feature

Pricing 

‍‍

8. Classy Live: Best Auction Software for Mobile Bidding 

Whether in-person, live, or hybrid, organize your charity auctions successfully with Classy Live. 

With its mobile bidding solution, guests can watch and bid on items from anywhere, receive updates on bidding items, and receive detailed email receipts for self-checkout.

Top Features 

Pros and Cons

Enhanced Auction Features Overview
Pros Cons
  • Add “fund-a-need” item alongside auction items to raise additional funds
  • UUpload and edit charity auction items in bulk
  • Enable “Buy Now” and set up automatic max bids
  • Send email messages or SMS to encourage bidding
  • Instantly acquire a real-time insight into all bidding and donation activity
  • Supports silent auction events hosted only in the United States
  • Pricing is not transparent

Pricing 

Classy Live has not disclosed its price, so you have to contact them.

Leading With a Strong Online Auction Platform 

Whether you're planning to host an in-person silent auction or a completely virtual one, Zeffy's 100% free auction software can help nonprofits minimize workload and create one-of-a-kind charity auctions!

Explore Zeffy's 100% free silent auction software for nonprofits.

Frequently Asked Questions: Silent Charity Auctions

Here's how you can set up a virtual auction on the auction software you choose:

  • Create your charity auction page and tap into your network to identify sponsors and partners.
  • Secure items and start uploading them with their descriptions.
  • Generate tickets and create registration forms.
  • Spread the word about your charity auction via social media channels.
  • Open the bidding and keep on monitoring the bid activity
  • Keep track of winning and payments, ensuring all transactions are processed securely

    • To create a bid sheet, focus on adding the given charity auction details:

  • Charity auction item title
  • Detailed and simple description of each item along with donor or sponsor name
  • Item number
  • Item's fair market value
  • Minimum starting bid
  • Minimum raise
  • Buy-it-now price of items

    • In today's digital age, running a silent auction online has many benefits. It is convenient, allowing donors to submit their bids straight from their smartphones on the go. Nonprofits can extend fundraising events by keeping the auction window open for a few days. A silent auction also reduces time and effort. There is no need to collect and evaluate bidder data through bidding sheets. The software instantly and efficiently records all bidder data and informs the winner.
    Silent auction software is also a cost-effective solution. It reduces the need to print bidding sheets, arrange clipboards, choose a venue, and seek volunteers.

    Picking the prize for your silent auction is essential to secure results from your fundraising efforts. Some popular auction item ideas to consider are:

  • Luxury travel packages
  • Wine tasting tour
  • Silent auction gift baskets
  • Spa day
  • Exclusive event tickets
  • Artwork or jewelry

    • Grab our full list of silent auction ideas.

    Written by
    Camille Duboz

