How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
How to turn your website visitors into donors.
Nonprofit guides

How to turn your website visitors into donors.

December 29, 2024

Converting website visitors into donors: everything should lead to the donation page.

Your website has (or should have) one real purpose: to convert visitors into donors. Sure, it should educate and tell stories, but even that will ultimately help visitors understand your cause and, ideally, want to contribute.

Your website is the hub of your nonprofit organization. It's where you share your nonprofit's goal, it's where you update people on current and upcoming campaigns and events, it's where you tell your store, and it's where you give visitors the info they need to actually contribute (think a simple and clear call to action).1

Your website (and your donation form) are key elements of your fundraising strategy. It's where all your other communication efforts (social media, emails, direct mail, word-of mouth) lead and, if it's not compelling, simple, transparent, and engaging, it might not work as well as you'd like.

So, all that sounds lovely, but, how do you actually measure how well your site converts visitors into donors, and get a better sense of the success of your fundraising efforts? You use what's called a conversion rate. Measuring that activity is the conversion rate.

Conversion rate measures the number of [visitors] who [donated/signed up] as a percentage of the total number of users that visited your site. The higher your conversion rate of actual donors, the more effective your content. In the marketing world, conversions refer to the moment when a user responds to a call to action.2
- Mailchimp

Now that we're all on the same page, let's talk about how to calculate and measure conversion rates for nonprofits.

How to calculate conversion rate:

Luckily, figuring out your conversion rate is pretty straightforward.

Donation page conversion rate = number of conversions (donations)/ number of donation page views.

What's the average conversion rate for nonprofits?

The average conversion rate for nonprofits is 15%, and drops to 9% on cell phones.3,4 If your conversion rate reaches 20% or above, well done! If you are at 10% or below, that's also a good news! It means you have opportunities to easily double your donation volume.

At Zeffy, we worked hard to get conversion rates to 23%. (Just so you know…). Our goal is to create the best donor experience. We've made our forms as simple as possible so that visitors to your donation pages actually donate. Our forms' simple features give you a donor conversion rate of 50% above the industry average. Your donor conversion rate is calculated by Donations received / Unique visitors to a donation page.

How to measure conversion rate for your nonprofit's website?

You can use analytics tools like Google Analytics for nonprofits. And, of course, you can link your Zeffy form to your analytics tool to make it even easier.

Zeffy can increase your conversion rate to 23%
Learn how in one of our daily Demos

What can your nonprofit do to increase your donor conversion rate?

Like everything marketing related, to help your nonprofit up its conversion rate you a strategic plan that engages and motivates your website visitors to make a donation or sign up for your newsletter, etc. But don't worry! There are a few things you can do right away to help you convert website visitors into major donors.

1. Create a compelling website for your nonprofit.

2. Tell real stories about your nonprofit.

3. Make sure your nonprofit's website has a sense of urgency.

4. Be transparent about how your nonprofit works.

Being transparent helps potential donors trust your nonprofit. So, be honest about how donations are used and where your donor contributions go and display any relevant certifications or awards.

5. Offer a few donation options.

Offer various ways for visitors to contribute to your nonprofit ups the chances that they will. A few ideas are:

6. Offer your potential donors incentives.

How many potential donors do you think see your website and leave? Unfortunately, probably a good amount.

This one might seem a bit unnatural for a nonprofit… But, you should consider offering a thank-you gift (like branded merch), access to exclusive content, tickets to events, etc for donors who give or even for recurring donors. Doing this will up the chances of visitors converting into donors and maybe even sharing their contribution with their friends and family.

7. Speaking of sharing… Make it easy for donors to share their new found love of your nonprofit.

8. Keep your donation forms simple.

9. Make sure there's a donate button on your website with a strong, consistent call to action (CTA).

10. Segment and personalize potential (and current) donors.

This one's a bit more advanced, but can be super effective. (Especially if you are thinking of doing some A/B testing to find out what works best.)

Last but not least, all of that hard work will go to waste if you don't track, analyze, test, and optimize. Your nonprofit can use analytics tools like Google Analytics—they even have a nonprofit-specific tool and adapt and adjust your strategies based on what you learn. And, of course, you can  link your Zeffy form to your analytics tool to make it even easier.

Oh, and as always, remember to say thank you!

Zeffy can increase your conversion rate to 23%
Learn how in one of our daily Demos

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
David Purkis

Keep learning (our sources):

Keep reading :

Tips & best practices
Online Donation Form Best Practices for 2025

Simple, flexible, and recognizable online donation forms will help your nonprofit collect more donations. These online donation form best practices can help.

Read more
Nonprofit guides
Donation Pages: Ultimate Guide + 14 Best Practices

Want to bring in more donations to your cause? Learn from our 14 best practices, examples, and templates so you can build your own.

Read more
Nonprofit guides
Expert Guide to Recurring Donations for Nonprofits

Boost donor retention and revenue with recurring donations. Use these proven strategies to launch a successful recurring giving program for your nonprofit in 2024.

Read more

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.