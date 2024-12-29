How to turn your website visitors into donors.

Your website has (or should have) one real purpose: to convert visitors into donors. Sure, it should educate and tell stories, but even that will ultimately help visitors understand your cause and, ideally, want to contribute.
Your website is the hub of your nonprofit organization. It's where you share your nonprofit's goal, it's where you update people on current and upcoming campaigns and events, it's where you tell your store, and it's where you give visitors the info they need to actually contribute (think a simple and clear call to action).1
Your website (and your donation form) are key elements of your fundraising strategy. It's where all your other communication efforts (social media, emails, direct mail, word-of mouth) lead and, if it's not compelling, simple, transparent, and engaging, it might not work as well as you'd like.
So, all that sounds lovely, but, how do you actually measure how well your site converts visitors into donors, and get a better sense of the success of your fundraising efforts? You use what's called a conversion rate. Measuring that activity is the conversion rate.
Conversion rate measures the number of [visitors] who [donated/signed up] as a percentage of the total number of users that visited your site. The higher your conversion rate of actual donors, the more effective your content. In the marketing world, conversions refer to the moment when a user responds to a call to action.2
Luckily, figuring out your conversion rate is pretty straightforward.
Donation page conversion rate = number of conversions (donations)/ number of donation page views.
The average conversion rate for nonprofits is 15%, and drops to 9% on cell phones.3,4 If your conversion rate reaches 20% or above, well done! If you are at 10% or below, that's also a good news! It means you have opportunities to easily double your donation volume.
At Zeffy, we worked hard to get conversion rates to 23%. (Just so you know…). Our goal is to create the best donor experience. We've made our forms as simple as possible so that visitors to your donation pages actually donate. Our forms' simple features give you a donor conversion rate of 50% above the industry average. Your donor conversion rate is calculated by Donations received / Unique visitors to a donation page.
You can use analytics tools like Google Analytics for nonprofits. And, of course, you can link your Zeffy form to your analytics tool to make it even easier.
Like everything marketing related, to help your nonprofit up its conversion rate you a strategic plan that engages and motivates your website visitors to make a donation or sign up for your newsletter, etc. But don't worry! There are a few things you can do right away to help you convert website visitors into major donors.
Being transparent helps potential donors trust your nonprofit. So, be honest about how donations are used and where your donor contributions go and display any relevant certifications or awards.
Offer various ways for visitors to contribute to your nonprofit ups the chances that they will. A few ideas are:
How many potential donors do you think see your website and leave? Unfortunately, probably a good amount.
This one might seem a bit unnatural for a nonprofit… But, you should consider offering a thank-you gift (like branded merch), access to exclusive content, tickets to events, etc for donors who give or even for recurring donors. Doing this will up the chances of visitors converting into donors and maybe even sharing their contribution with their friends and family.
This one's a bit more advanced, but can be super effective. (Especially if you are thinking of doing some A/B testing to find out what works best.)
Last but not least, all of that hard work will go to waste if you don't track, analyze, test, and optimize. Your nonprofit can use analytics tools like Google Analytics—they even have a nonprofit-specific tool and adapt and adjust your strategies based on what you learn. And, of course, you can link your Zeffy form to your analytics tool to make it even easier.
Oh, and as always, remember to say thank you!
