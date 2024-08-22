How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Webinar - How to create your raffle forms with Zeffy
Webinars

Webinar - How to create your raffle forms with Zeffy

August 22, 2024

Grab the inspiration and examples to host a successful raffle 

With the potential for significant fundraising results, hosting a webinar to support you with hosting a successful raffle only made sense. There are so many ways to create a raffle, and many questions pop up along the way (what do I put on my form, how do I add my brand, and how do I price tickets? etc.)

It’s time to get all of those answers and more. We pulled the best raffle examples from nonprofits that tested their creativity with Zeffy’s 100% free raffle forms.

We’ll showcase visual inspiration from four raffle campaigns and detail the advanced features (yes, also free!) that brought them to life for participants. Whether you’re just getting started with raffles or want to learn the fastest way to see more impact, 

Consider this your go-to webinar to learn:

Only have a few moments? Catch up on the highlights below or watch the whole webinar:

Quick clips and our favorite learning moments

A look into Topped It Golf & First Tee St. Petersburg’s raffle

Quick tips from this raffle example:

Exploring Blackthorn Rugby Football Club’s raffle

Quick tips from this raffle example:

Inspiration from Landsdowne Children’s Centre Foundation 50-50 raffle

Quick tips from this raffle example:

A snapshot of creating a raffle form in Zeffy

Watch the full webinar for more detailed tips and answers to popular questions from our community of fundraising professionals.

For anyone who prefers the slide version of this webinar, grab them here.

Ready to create your raffle?
Sign up for free to get started with Zeffy's 100% free platform here.

About your hosts

This webinar is hosted by Tanya, on our success team at Zeffy. We hope you enjoyed this topic and can’t wait to continue delivering the best practices that help you grow and bring more fundraising to your cause.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Jessica Woloszyn

Keep reading :

Nonprofit software
The Top 4 Free Raffle Generator Tools for Events [2025]

Review the best online raffle generators for events, giveaways, and fundraisers. Learn how to select the right raffle drawing generator with our guide.

Read more
Fundraising ideas
33 Unique and Cheap Raffle Prize Ideas for Fundraising

Explore unique raffle ideas and prizes for all budgets. Get ready for fundraising events and discovering creative themes and prize suggestions that excite donors.

Read more

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.