Webinar - How to create your raffle forms with Zeffy

With the potential for significant fundraising results, hosting a webinar to support you with hosting a successful raffle only made sense. There are so many ways to create a raffle, and many questions pop up along the way (what do I put on my form, how do I add my brand, and how do I price tickets? etc.)
It’s time to get all of those answers and more. We pulled the best raffle examples from nonprofits that tested their creativity with Zeffy’s 100% free raffle forms.
We’ll showcase visual inspiration from four raffle campaigns and detail the advanced features (yes, also free!) that brought them to life for participants. Whether you’re just getting started with raffles or want to learn the fastest way to see more impact,
Consider this your go-to webinar to learn:
Only have a few moments? Catch up on the highlights below or watch the whole webinar:
Watch the full webinar for more detailed tips and answers to popular questions from our community of fundraising professionals.
This webinar is hosted by Tanya, on our success team at Zeffy. We hope you enjoyed this topic and can’t wait to continue delivering the best practices that help you grow and bring more fundraising to your cause.
