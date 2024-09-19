WordPress for Nonprofits: A Complete Guide [2024]

Whether you need to spread awareness, raise donations, or build a community, a good nonprofit website can make all the difference. Your website serves as a virtual front door, allowing supporters to connect with your mission and support its growth.

WordPress is a user-friendly content management system (CMS) that allows anyone to create and manage a powerful web presence.

Read on to understand how to make the most of WordPress for your nonprofit. Discover how it benefits your organization, steps to create a WordPress website, tips to maintain it, and the best themes and plugins tailored to nonprofit needs.

Table of contents

Why nonprofits should use WordPress

WordPress features nonprofits should use

WordPress pricing for nonprofits

How to use WordPress for your nonprofit?

8 best nonprofit WordPress themes (Free + Paid)

5 best nonprofit WordPress plugins

Top 5 tips to maintain a healthy WordPress website

5 great alternatives to WordPress for nonprofits

Concluding thoughts on WordPress for nonprofits

FAQs on WordPress for nonprofits

Why nonprofits should use WordPress

It is cost effective

WordPress provides a budget-friendly website builder for nonprofits. The platform features a wide range of attractive templates and powerful plugins, enabling you to create visually appealing and functional websites – all for free.

It is user-friendly

With WordPress, nonprofits can create and manage websites without needing extensive technical knowledge. The block-based Gutenberg editor makes creating and formatting content intuitive and allows easy addition of text, images, videos, and custom layouts.

It offers extensive support

WordPress also has a vast community and numerous online resources, providing support and tutorials for nonprofit users at all levels. Many WordPress developers volunteer for nonprofits to create or maintain your website for free.

It is customizable

WordPress offers incredible flexibility and customization options, allowing you to create any type of website—from personal charity blogs and fundraising portfolios to professional organization websites. With many resources in the WordPress repository, you can tailor your site to meet specific needs.

It has donation and fundraising features

WordPress simplifies donation management through your website. Its array of fundraising tools allows you to accept contributions, organize campaigns, and monitor their progress effectively.

It has plugins for donor and volunteer management

Plugins like WP forms on WordPress allow you to create sign-up forms to recruit volunteers. These forms can also appear as pop-ups on your website to encourage visitors to sign up for newsletters or learn more about them.

WordPress features nonprofits should use

Content management

Beyond static pages and blog posts, WordPress enables you to create custom post types. These include events, projects, volunteer opportunities, or team members – each with its own structure and display options.

Media management

WordPress's built-in system allows users to effortlessly upload and drag and drop media content. You can create your photo galleries, and embed audio, video, and documents. Basic editing tools are available within the platform to edit your visuals.

Social media integration

With WordPress, easily connect your website with popular social media platforms and automatically share new posts and create short links and social icons. You can also send your posts as email newsletters automatically.

Search engine optimization (SEO)

WordPress sites have easy and constant codes, which makes them suitable for Google's indexing. It features robust SEO tools, including everything from meta tags to site maps, to help you drive relevant traffic.

‍

Themes and plugins

WordPress offers a wide range of free and premium charity themes that can be easily customized with a few clicks.

Access 50,000+ nonprofit-related plugins to extend the functionality of your website without extensive coding. These cover event management, donation forms, payment processing, and more.

Built-in comments

WordPress's built-in commenting system fosters community engagement on your website. Visitors can easily interact with your content, leaving feedback on blog posts or creations.

The user-friendly dashboard allows you to manage comments, respond to feedback, and build relationships with your audience.

WordPress pricing for nonprofits

1. Free

Best for: New and smaller nonprofits

WordPress for nonprofits Key Features What’s Missing? Free themes

1GB storage space

Pre-installed SSL certificate

WordPress.com subdomain Email support

Custom domain as default web address

SEO and social media plugins

2. Creator

Best for: Small to medium size nonprofit organizations

Price: $25/month

WordPress for nonprofits Key Features What’s Missing? Unlimited free and premium themes

Built-in newsletter integration

Live chat support

Earn with WordAds

Google Analytics integration E-commerce solutions

Accept payments in 60-plus countries

One-click restore

3. Entrepreneur

Best for: Nonprofits with a broad national or international reach

Price: $45/month

WordPress for nonprofits Key Features What’s Missing? 50000+ plugins, design templates, and integrations

Unrestricted bandwidth

Web application firewall (WAF)

Automated WordPress updates

High-burst capacity

No limitations on on-site visitors Premium design options for online stores

Integrations with top shipping carriers

How to use WordPress for your nonprofit?

Step 1: Choose your hosting and domain

Think of your domain name as a street address, guiding visitors to your website, while your hosting provider is the actual building where your site's files reside. Both elements are essential: the domain directs traffic, while the hosting provider allocates a place on the server to store your web content.

Since WordPress is a self-hosted platform, you need to choose your own hosting provider for your WordPress website. Some popular options include Bluehost, SiteGround, and WP Engine. A good WordPress hosting will help you with domain name management, server management, and website backup.

Your domain name is what the visitors type in browsers to access your website. <example-nonprofit.com>.

When deciding the name, ensure that it is:

Simple and easy to pronounce

Short and precise with no hyphens or numbers

Unique and not taken by any other nonprofit

Step 2: Install WordPress

After selecting your hosting provider and setting it up, look for a WordPress installer on the platform. You will find it under the "website" section or the “application.” Follow the prompts to download the software and provide essential details about the admin username, password, and domain name.

Once you've signed in, open the WordPress dashboard. Click on the "My Site" tab in the upper right corner. Then, select the "Create Site" button to initiate the website creation process.

Step 3: Decide on the theme

The next step is to browse the WordPress themes available on the platform and pick the one that best suits your needs.

WordPress features many pre-built templates designed specifically for nonprofit and charity organizations.

You can preview the theme to visualize how it will make your organization look. Take into note the overall design, layout, and features. Choose a theme that offers customization options and support for plugins essential for your nonprofit activities.

Once you've decided on the WordPress theme, click on "install" and press "activate."

Step 4: Customize your WordPress website

Now that your theme is selected, it's time to customize the template according to your organization's needs and branding to make your website an extension of your identity. Here's how you can customize the website:

Start with appearance: Use the WordPress customizer to change fonts, colors, and other visual elements to match your brand. Upload your nonprofit logo and customize the header and footer.

Use the WordPress customizer to change fonts, colors, and other visual elements to match your brand. Upload your nonprofit logo and customize the header and footer. Add pages and menus: Each page on your nonprofit website is a room with a specific purpose. Here are the primary pages you should consider adding:some text Homepage: It should communicate who you are and what you do with a single glance. Make it visually appealing with videos, icons, and clear messaging. Add a call-to-action, like "Donate Now" or "Learn More." About page: This is where people can dive deeper to learn about your nonprofit. Highlight history, mission, vision, and values. Donate page : Create a dedicated donation page to secure support. Provide different ways to donate, like recurring and one-time, and include various payment methods. Consider integrating stories or testimonials to demonstrate the impact of your generosity. Contact page: This should offer various ways for visitors to contact you—phone number, email, or contact form. Remember to add your organization's physical address and link it to your social media profiles. Blog/activities/news: A dynamic space to share success stories, updates, upcoming events, and other essential content. Regular blog posts can keep your supporters engaged and enhance your SEO.

Each page on your nonprofit website is a room with a specific purpose. Here are the primary pages you should consider adding:some text Widgets and plugins: Consider what features you need on your website. WordPress offers several plugins to add functionality to your site, from social media buttons to e-commerce, donation forms, and much more.

Now that your website is ready, it is time to publish it. Make sure you regularly update and maintain your web presence to keep it relevant and fresh. Consistently publish blog posts, news updates, or impact reports to engage supporters and improve your SEO.

8 best nonprofit WordPress themes (Free + Paid)

1. NGO Non-Profit

This free WordPress theme stands out for its vibrant and modern design, helping you make a bold statement. It features a responsive layout, ensuring your website looks good on all devices, from smartphones to desktops.

Features include:

Built-in SEO

WooCommerce integration

Multiple payment options

Footer widgets

Block editor styles

2. Benevolent

Benevolent is an excellent charity WordPress theme for small nonprofits or grassroots initiatives. It features a modern homepage with a user-friendly customizable panel, a beautiful slider, and four custom widgets.

Features include:

Multiple CTA buttons

Full-width slider

Custom widgets and backgrounds

Social media integration

Statistics section

3. Charity House

Charity House is a thoughtful and versatile nonprofit WordPress theme with a sleek design and user-friendly features. It makes it easy to showcase your organization's goals, ongoing work, and achievements.

The theme comes with the necessary tools to collect donations, engage supporters, and raise awareness effortlessly.

Features include:

RTL and translation ready

Header and footer customizations

Blog and post formats

Custom widgets

Grid layout

4. VW Charity NGO

The VW Charity NGO theme is highly adaptable, allowing nonprofits to highlight their mission, maintain a blog, or create a portfolio of activities. With its modern and versatile design, the theme supports a dynamic online presence across all browsers and devices.

Features include

E-commerce options

Testimonials section

Customization: colors, background, logo, menu

Social media icons

Built-in SEO and CTA button

5. Divi

Divi is the most popular and modern WordPress theme for creating websites of any kind. It features several nonprofit-focused layouts and demos alongside elements and modules to make your online presence interactive and attractive. It's also SEO-friendly, helping your organization's site rank well in search engines.

Features include:

Drag and drop editor

Design options

Visual editing

Custom CSS controls

Full-site customization

6. Grassroots

Grassroots is an excellent WordPress theme designed for local movements and community organizations. Its warm and grounded design creates a welcoming feel that nurtures a strong connection with supporters.

This theme has a user-friendly, intuitive setup that enables you to navigate the customization options easily.

Features include:

Events calendar

Dedicated blog section

Contact widgets

Dedicated staff and sponsor pages

Donation plugins

7. Charity Foundation

From ThemeForest, this WordPress theme stands out with its integrated donation system, which removes the need for additional WordPress plug-ins. It features attention-grabbing animation effects and is optimized for faster page loads.

Features include:

Stripe and PayPal integration

Optimized speed

An events calendar

A visual-page builder integration

RTL ready

8. Maisha

Maisha is a feature-rich theme with a dedicated space on the homepage to highlight three key initiatives. The WordPress theme includes a customizable header slider with video options and an adaptable events calendar, helping organizations keep their supporters informed about upcoming activities.

Features include:

Donations feature

WooCommerce integration

Community features

Multiple widget areas

Newsletter subscriptions

5 best nonprofit WordPress plugins

1. GiveWP: For donations

This plugin has everything you need to accept donations on your website. It comes with custom donation forms, donor management systems, reporting features, and payment processing capabilities. It also has a paid version that includes extra functions such as recurring donations, PDF receipt generations, and integration with email marketing platforms.

The pricing for the plugin starts at $149 per year. Although GiveWP has a free plan, you’ll still have to cover the cost of a payment gateway such as Stripe or PayPal. In contrast, Zeffy allows you to add a donate button on your website for 100% free and even covers transaction fees.

2. Events calendar and event tickets: For fundraisers

The events calendar plugin allows you to create and display events on the website. For added functionality, you can download event tickets, a free add-on that enables RSVP and ticket-selling features on your WordPress website.

3. WP Charitable: For fundraising

WP Charitable is a popular WordPress plugin that allows you to create goal-based fundraisers. It integrates with leading payment processors like Stripe, PayPal, and more to securely accept donations online. With WP Charitable, you can manage unlimited fundraising campaigns and tailor them to your nonprofit needs.

The plugin also offers a paid version with features like crowdfunding, peer-to-peer, and recurring donations. However, with Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising software, you can do all of this for free.

4. Yoast: For SEO

The Yoast plugin helps your nonprofit create SEO-friendly content to drive quality traffic from search engines. It helps with writing meta titles, managing redirects, creating a solid internal link structure, and other SEO-related suggestions.

‍

5. Wordfence and Solid Security Basic: For security

These two highly recommended security plugins for WordPress websites offer essential protection by implementing key measures. They prevent brute force attacks, enhance login security, and scan themes and plugins for vulnerabilities, allowing proactive addressing of potential security risks.

Top 5 tips to maintain a healthy WordPress website

1. Read about your plugins

While plugins can improve your website, some may impact its performance or usability. Research your plugin options carefully and make sure that you're adding a valuable plugin that serves a purpose on your website.

2. Regularly update themes

Pre-built themes and plugins receive updates from time to time to improve features and provide better security. Refresh your themes and plugins at regular intervals, such as on a quarterly basis, to stay updated with new releases and ensure your nonprofit's website remains secure and functional.

3. Incorporate multimedia elements

Adding elements like images, video, and audio can help break down text blocks and offer visitors different ways to engage with your website. Use visuals that feature people's faces to form an emotional connection.

4. Make content accessible

Include captions for videos, alternative text for images, strong color contrast, and bold lettering in your content. Focus on making your nonprofit website and content easy to understand and interact with.

5. Measure website performance

Integrate your WordPress website with analytical tools to get insights into donor behavior and site performance. You can use Google Analytics to get a comprehensive insight into traffic, user behavior, page views, and more.

5 great alternatives to WordPress for nonprofits

1. Zeffy: Best free builder designed for nonprofits

Open an online store free of charge with Zeffy's 100% online store for nonprofits. Unlike other tools, its features are built for nonprofits and go beyond standard online stores. You can seamlessly integrate online donations, automate receipt sharing, and send thank-you messages – all at no cost.

Make the store an extension of your brand by customizing the color scheme, logo, and other identifiers. With Zeffy's user-friendly dashboard, you can easily track sales, manage inventory, and keep tabs on your supporters all in one place.

WordPress for nonprofits Pros Cons 100% free - unlike WordPress

Designed particularly for nonprofits

Customization options to build a branded storefront

No coding or design expertise is required to launch a store

Supports all payment methods Available only to registered nonprofits in Canada and the US

‍Pricing

100% free online store builder with no hidden fees.

2. Wix: Best for design options

With a wide range of templates and user-friendly design features, Wix is another great alternative to creating a professionally designed website.

Using its advanced drag-and-drop editor, you can easily customize each element of your website to match your brand's aesthetics. You can also import your content from a document or existing website to speed up the launch.

WordPress for nonprofits Pros Cons AI-driven instant site creator

800+ design templates

Many high-resolution images

Fully-hosted with no need for coding Migrating your website data from Wix to another platform can be challenging and time-consuming

The free version is limited in features, offering less storage and bandwidth, displaying ads, etc.

‍Pricing

A free basic plan is available, but it includes a large Wix logo at the bottom of every webpage. The paid plans are as follows:

Light: $17/month

$17/month Core: $29/month

$29/month Business: $36/month

3. Squarespace: Best for visually attractive website themes

Squarespace offers a range of modern, visually appealing website themes. Its collection includes minimalist templates, with some designs specifically tailored for nonprofit organizations.

You don't need to juggle multiple plugins; Squarespace comes with templates, domain names, hosting, and email marketing.

WordPress for nonprofits Pros Cons Versatile block-style editor

Plentiful customization options

Built-in SEO and marketing tools

Mobile-responsive templates Limited customer support

Fewer built-in tools for managing donations

No free plan and discounts for nonprofits

‍Pricing

A 14-day free trial is available with prices starting from:

Personal: $16/month

$16/month Business: $23/month

$23/month Commerce Basic: $28/month

$28/month Commerce Advanced: $52/month

4. Wild Apricot: Best membership website software

Wild Apricot is a comprehensive membership management platform that features a website builder tailored for nonprofits.

Wild Apricot widgets allow you to embed event calendars, membership applications, donation forms, and more on any website. You can also add blogs or news articles to your website, and set up online discussion forums to engage and interact with your community.

WordPress for nonprofits Pros Cons Designed specifically for the needs of nonprofit organizations

Seamlessly connects website with member database

Integrated system for handling donations and payments

Built-in tools for communication with members and supporters A steep learning curve

Limited design and customization options

Not a dedicated website builder

‍Pricing

A free trial is available, and pricing is based on the number of contacts:

Personal: $60/month for 100 contacts

$60/month for 100 contacts Group: $75/month for 250 contacts

$75/month for 250 contacts Community: $140/month for 500 contacts

$140/month for 500 contacts Professional: $240/month for 2,000 contacts

5. Weebly: Best for beginners

Weebly is the easiest-to-use website builder for your nonprofit. It packs several pre-made free themes, impressive blogging tools, and a drag-and-drop builder into a beginner-friendly platform.

It even offers a WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) editor that shows you what your nonprofit website will look like as you create it, before it gets published.

WordPress for nonprofits Pros Cons Easy setup and maintenance

300+ specialty apps and many widgets

Free SSL certificates for all sites

Intuitive drag-and-drop interface Lack of specialized features for charitable organizations

The free plan includes Weebly branding on your site

‍Pricing

A free plan is available, while paid versions start at:

Personal: $10/month

$10/month Professional: $12/month

$12/month Performance: $26/month

Concluding thoughts on WordPress for nonprofits

WordPress allows nonprofits of all sizes to design powerful, impactful websites without coding expertise. While WordPress itself is free, additional costs for premium themes, plugins, and e-commerce can add up. There is also a certain learning curve involved for those unfamiliar with website development.

Nonprofits looking to create an online store will be better suited with Zeffy. As a 100% free platform, it allows you to build a store for your nonprofit with simple steps without spending a dime from your pocket.

With Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising software, you can access comprehensive tools for donor management, fundraisers, ticket sales, and much more.

FAQs on WordPress for nonprofits

How much does it cost to create a website for a nonprofit? The cost of creating a nonprofit website depends on your website builder and the organization's needs. DIY options with free themes can keep the cost low, while a premium theme will increase the price. Seeking help from a professional agency to develop your website can cost anywhere between $12,000 to $150,000, depending on complexity. Some nonprofits also turn to freelancers or volunteer developers to create a web presence without any charges. The key is balancing your needs with your budget to create an impactful online presence.

What’s the difference between WordPress.com vs. WordPress.org? WordPress.com and WordPress.org offer different approaches to website creation. WordPress.com is a hosted platform where you can quickly set up a site without having any technical know-how. It's free to start, but advanced features require paid plans. WordPress.org, often called self-hosted WordPress, gives you full control over your site. You'll need to buy hosting and a domain, then install WordPress yourself. It offers more flexibility and customization options, which are ideal for organizations.