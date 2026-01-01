Today's the day — your gift changes everything 📚 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency textbooks and learning materials for 75 students who can't afford them. Every gift today brings us closer to ensuring no student falls behind because of financial barriers. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one essential textbook for a struggling student - **$75** — a complete study materials package - **$150** — textbooks and supplies for an entire semester **100% of your donation goes to student support** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a student succeed today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure all 75 students have the materials they need to thrive. – The [Department Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 📚 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,850** **52 students** now have access to essential textbooks and learning materials — no one will fall behind because of financial barriers. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $193 in fees** — enough to fund textbooks for 7 more students. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to students makes all the difference." [Follow us on social media](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these students succeed — their stories are just beginning. With gratitude, **The [Department Name] Team**

