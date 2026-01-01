template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift helps families facing Alzheimer's 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide support group sessions for 75 families navigating Alzheimer's together. Every early donation brings comfort and connection to families who need it most. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to support groups and resources — not to platform fees. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families they're not alone. Thank you for being part of this community. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift brings families together 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide support group sessions for 75 families navigating Alzheimer's together. Every donation brings comfort and connection to families who need it most. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one family's support group session - **$85** — a week of group meetings for multiple families - **$200** — a full month of support groups and resources **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help families find strength together →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can provide 75 families with the support they need to navigate this journey. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!