Giving Tuesday Templates for Alzheimer's Support Groups

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more families affected by Alzheimer's, without extra work.

Keep 100% of your Giving Tuesday donations with Zeffy
Decorative

Trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Alzheimer's Support Groups

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Alzheimer's Support Groups

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift helps families facing Alzheimer's 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide support group sessions for 75 families navigating Alzheimer's together. Every early donation brings comfort and connection to families who need it most. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to support groups and resources — not to platform fees. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families they're not alone. Thank you for being part of this community. – The [Org Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift brings families together 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide support group sessions for 75 families navigating Alzheimer's together. Every donation brings comfort and connection to families who need it most. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one family's support group session - **$85** — a week of group meetings for multiple families - **$200** — a full month of support groups and resources **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help families find strength together →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can provide 75 families with the support they need to navigate this journey. – The [Org Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $2,640** **62 families** now have access to weekly support group sessions — giving them comfort, connection, and hope during one of life's most challenging journeys. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $132 in fees** — enough to fund 4 more family support sessions. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when families face Alzheimer's together." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already bringing families together. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Alzheimer's Support Groups

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and families facing Alzheimer's need our support more than ever. 💙 We're raising funds to provide **75 families** with support group sessions — a lifeline of connection and hope during their hardest moments. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$35** = one family's support group session **$85** = a week of meetings for multiple families **$200** = a full month of support and resources Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation** goes directly to families — not platform fees. Your full gift funds the mission. Every family deserves to know they're not walking this journey alone. 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 And families facing Alzheimer's need us more than ever. Today we're raising funds for our emergency support fund — helping families navigate the hardest moments when memory care costs hit unexpectedly. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes an immediate difference: 💙 $25 = Crisis hotline support for one family 💙 $50 = Emergency respite care for 4 hours 💙 $100 = Memory care resource kit + guidance Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to families — no fees taken, no cents lost. Your full gift funds the mission. Every family deserves support when Alzheimer's changes everything. Will you help us be there for them today? 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and for families facing Alzheimer's, every dollar of support matters more than ever. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund monthly support groups and caregiver resources for local families navigating this journey together. - $25 = care packets for new families - $75 = facilitator training for one session - $150 = monthly group supplies and materials We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to families — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for creating safe spaces where no one faces Alzheimer's alone. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Alzheimer's Support Groups

‍Idea 1

💌 Memory Lane Messages

💌 Memory Lane Messages
Supporters write heartfelt notes to caregivers or families. A sponsor gives $10 per message (up to 200), funding respite care while spreading comfort.

‍Idea 2

🧰 Caregiver Care Kits

🧰 Caregiver Care Kits
Let donors fund pre-set support kits (self-care, resources, snacks). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($35/$75/$150), and host an optional assembly meetup.

‍Idea 3

🎨 Stories of Strength Auction

🎨 Stories of Strength Auction
Run a 24-hour art auction featuring pieces by families or supporters. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid funds support groups and resources.

‍Idea 4

🕰️ Time Bank Challenge

🕰️ Time Bank Challenge
Supporters pledge hours of respite care or household help. Track pledges on a live counter, match volunteers with families, and celebrate with a thank-you gathering.

‍Idea 5

📚 Memory Keeper Books

📚 Memory Keeper Books
Donors fund custom memory books ($25 each) for families to preserve stories. Show progress toward your goal and offer personalized thank-you notes from recipients.

‍Idea 6

🤝 Buddy System Sponsorships

🤝 Buddy System Sponsorships
Match donors with support group members for ongoing encouragement. Sponsors give monthly ($15/$30/$50) to fund meetings while building meaningful connections through updates.

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.