Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more families affected by Alzheimer's, without extra work.
Idea 1
💌 Memory Lane Messages
Supporters write heartfelt notes to caregivers or families. A sponsor gives $10 per message (up to 200), funding respite care while spreading comfort.
Idea 2
🧰 Caregiver Care Kits
Let donors fund pre-set support kits (self-care, resources, snacks). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($35/$75/$150), and host an optional assembly meetup.
Idea 3
🎨 Stories of Strength Auction
Run a 24-hour art auction featuring pieces by families or supporters. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid funds support groups and resources.
Idea 4
🕰️ Time Bank Challenge
Supporters pledge hours of respite care or household help. Track pledges on a live counter, match volunteers with families, and celebrate with a thank-you gathering.
Idea 5
📚 Memory Keeper Books
Donors fund custom memory books ($25 each) for families to preserve stories. Show progress toward your goal and offer personalized thank-you notes from recipients.
Idea 6
🤝 Buddy System Sponsorships
Match donors with support group members for ongoing encouragement. Sponsors give monthly ($15/$30/$50) to fund meetings while building meaningful connections through updates.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Alzheimer's Support Groups
template 1
template 2
template 3