It's Giving Tuesday — help us save 25 shelter animals today 🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 25 shelter animals who need surgery, vaccines, and life-saving treatment. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — vaccines for one shelter animal - **$75** — emergency surgery for a rescued pet - **$150** — complete medical care for three animals **100% of your donation goes to animal care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Give these animals the care they deserve →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 25 animals get the second chance they need. – The [Org Name] Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **18 shelter animals** now have access to life-saving medical care — emergency surgeries, vaccines, and treatment that gives them a real second chance. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund vaccines for 7 more animals. *One volunteer told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how these animals have people who truly care." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these animals heal and find their forever homes. With gratitude, **The [Org Name] Team**

Copy content