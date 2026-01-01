Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more players, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor a player for $25-$100. Create team roster cards showing each "adopted" player and their sponsor. Funds go toward equipment, travel, or scholarships.
Idea 2
Set donation levels: $15 (batting practice), $50 (game day), $150 (tournament). Show a live counter of "innings funded" as donations come in.
Idea 3
Auction game-worn jerseys, signed baseballs, or "throw first pitch" experiences. Set buy-it-now prices for quick sales. Perfect for end-of-season fundraising.
Idea 4
Fans buy "innings" for $10 each toward field maintenance or equipment. Display a live scoreboard showing progress. Reach nine innings to "win" your fundraising goal.
Idea 5
Sell team photo packages ($15 individual, $40 team) with QR codes for easy ordering. Parents love keepsakes; funds support uniforms and travel costs.
Idea 6
Host a skills challenge with entry fees ($5 kids, $10 adults). Batting cage, pitching accuracy, base running. Winners get prizes; everyone supports the team.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Baseball Teams
template 1
template 2
template 3