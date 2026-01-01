Giving Tuesday Templates for Baseball Teams



Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Baseball Teams

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your team's biggest season starts Tuesday 🥎 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide new equipment and field maintenance for 25 youth baseball teams in our league. Every early donation gets us closer to safer fields and better gear for our kids. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to bats, gloves, and field improvements — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families we're serious about supporting our teams. Thank you for believing in our kids. Let's make this season count. – The League Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help our teams play ball ⚾ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide new equipment and field maintenance for 25 youth baseball teams in our league. Every gift gets us closer to safer fields and better gear for our kids. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — a new batting helmet for one player - **$85** — a complete set of bases for practice - **$200** — field maintenance for an entire season **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help our teams play ball →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 teams the equipment and safe fields they deserve. – The League Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday ⚾ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** 25 youth baseball teams now have access to new equipment and safer fields — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund 4 more batting helmets for our players. *One parent told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful our league community can be." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — spring training starts in just a few months. With gratitude, **The League Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Baseball Teams

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday ⚾ — and our kids need your help. We're raising funds for new equipment and field maintenance for 25 youth baseball teams in our league. Safe fields, better gear, brighter futures. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your gift makes a real difference: **$35** = new batting helmet for one player **$85** = complete set of bases for practice **$200** = field maintenance for an entire season Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your **full gift** funds the mission. 💙 Help us give 25 teams the equipment and safe fields they deserve. **[Insert Donation Link]** 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! ⚾ Our team needs new equipment and field maintenance to keep kids playing the sport they love this season. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = New batting gloves for a player $50 = Team practice balls for a month $100 = Field maintenance and safety gear Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes straight to the kids and the field. 💙 Every swing, every catch, every smile starts with your support. Help us keep baseball alive in our community! [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in our team! ⚾💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and our youth baseball league is stepping up to the plate for kids who need it most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to sponsor equipment and league fees for 15 local kids whose families can't afford the full cost of participation. Your impact: - $50 = glove and helmet for one player - $200 = full season sponsorship for one child We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar you donate goes directly to getting kids on the field — not processing fees. Baseball teaches teamwork, discipline, and confidence. No kid should miss out because of cost. If you believe every child deserves a chance to play, please share this post or donate below. Our community makes this possible 🧢⚾ #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Baseball Teams

‍Idea 1

⚾ Adopt-a-Player Campaign

Supporters sponsor a player for $25-$100. Create team roster cards showing each "adopted" player and their sponsor. Funds go toward equipment, travel, or scholarships.

‍Idea 2

🏟️ Fund the Season Drive

Set donation levels: $15 (batting practice), $50 (game day), $150 (tournament). Show a live counter of "innings funded" as donations come in.

‍Idea 3

🏆 Championship Auction

Auction game-worn jerseys, signed baseballs, or "throw first pitch" experiences. Set buy-it-now prices for quick sales. Perfect for end-of-season fundraising.

‍Idea 4

⚾ Buy-an-Inning Challenge

Fans buy "innings" for $10 each toward field maintenance or equipment. Display a live scoreboard showing progress. Reach nine innings to "win" your fundraising goal.

‍Idea 5

📸 Team Photo Fundraiser

Sell team photo packages ($15 individual, $40 team) with QR codes for easy ordering. Parents love keepsakes; funds support uniforms and travel costs.

‍Idea 6

🏆 Skills Challenge Event

Host a skills challenge with entry fees ($5 kids, $10 adults). Batting cage, pitching accuracy, base running. Winners get prizes; everyone supports the team.

