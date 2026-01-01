template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your team's biggest season starts Tuesday 🥎 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide new equipment and field maintenance for 25 youth baseball teams in our league. Every early donation gets us closer to safer fields and better gear for our kids. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to bats, gloves, and field improvements — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families we're serious about supporting our teams. Thank you for believing in our kids. Let's make this season count. – The League Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — help our teams play ball ⚾ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide new equipment and field maintenance for 25 youth baseball teams in our league. Every gift gets us closer to safer fields and better gear for our kids. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — a new batting helmet for one player - **$85** — a complete set of bases for practice - **$200** — field maintenance for an entire season **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help our teams play ball →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 teams the equipment and safe fields they deserve. – The League Team Copy content COPIED!