Idea 1
Fans pledge per free throw made during practice week. Set a team goal (like 500 shots), track progress live, and celebrate when you hit the target funding amount.
Idea 2
Let supporters "adopt" a player for the season. $50 covers gear, $100 adds tournament fees, $200 includes camp. Share player updates and thank-you videos throughout the year.
Idea 3
Host a youth basketball clinic with your team as coaches. Sell tickets at different levels ($25 basic, $50 with gear, $100 VIP with photos). Easy check-in with QR codes.
Idea 4
Sell raffle tickets for donated prizes (gear, gift cards, signed items). Set ticket prices at $10/$25/$50 levels, track sales live, and draw winners at your next game.
Idea 5
Set up QR codes at games for quick donations. Fans scan to give $5, $15, or $25 while cheering. Track totals live on your scoreboard or announcements.
Idea 6
Community members pledge per three-pointer made during your season. Set a cap (like $200 max per donor), track shots made, and celebrate funding milestones together.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Basketball Teams
