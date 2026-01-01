Game time: Your Giving Tuesday gift scores big 🏀 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide new basketballs, court time, and coaching support for 25 young athletes who can't afford league fees. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — a new basketball for one player - **$75** — three hours of court rental for team practice - **150** — full coaching support for one athlete for a month **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a young athlete reach their potential →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 kids the chance to play, learn, and grow through basketball. – The [Team Name] Family

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏀 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** 25 young athletes now have access to new basketballs, court time, and coaching support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund coaching support for one more athlete for a full month. *One parent told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when kids need us most." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — the season starts soon and these kids are ready. With gratitude, **The [Team Name] Family**

Copy content