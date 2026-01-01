Giving Tuesday Templates for Basketball Teams

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Basketball Teams

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your team's biggest game is next Tuesday 🏀 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide new basketballs, court time, and coaching support for 25 young athletes who can't afford league fees. Every early donation gets us closer to giving these kids a real shot. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to equipment and programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to tip off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows these kids their community believes in them. Thank you for being part of our starting lineup. – The [Team Name] Family
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Game time: Your Giving Tuesday gift scores big 🏀 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide new basketballs, court time, and coaching support for 25 young athletes who can't afford league fees. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — a new basketball for one player - **$75** — three hours of court rental for team practice - **150** — full coaching support for one athlete for a month **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a young athlete reach their potential →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 kids the chance to play, learn, and grow through basketball. – The [Team Name] Family
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏀 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** 25 young athletes now have access to new basketballs, court time, and coaching support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund coaching support for one more athlete for a full month. *One parent told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when kids need us most." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — the season starts soon and these kids are ready. With gratitude, **The [Team Name] Family**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Basketball Teams

template 1

🏀 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your support can change everything for young athletes in our community. We're raising funds to provide new basketballs, court time, and coaching support for 25 kids who can't afford league fees. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your gift makes a real difference: **$25** = a new basketball for one player 🏀 **$75** = three hours of court rental for team practice **$150** = full coaching support for one athlete for a month Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your **full gift** funds the mission. Together, we can give 25 kids the chance to play, learn, and grow through basketball. **[Insert Donation Link]** 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🏀 Our team needs new equipment and court time to keep kids playing the game they love. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = New basketball for practice $50 = Court rental for a week $100 = Full uniform for one player Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes straight to the kids. 💙 Every donation helps us build champions on and off the court. Ready to make an impact? #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising $3,000 to keep kids on the court and off the streets. [Insert Donation Link] Today we're funding scholarships for 20 local youth who can't afford league fees but deserve a shot at building confidence, teamwork, and leadership through basketball. Your impact: - $50 = new sneakers for one player - $150 = full season registration for a kid who needs it most We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to scholarships — not processing fees. Proud of our volunteer coaches for making this possible. If keeping kids active and engaged resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 🏀 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Basketball Teams

Idea 1

🏀 Shoot for Success Challenge

Fans pledge per free throw made during practice week. Set a team goal (like 500 shots), track progress live, and celebrate when you hit the target funding amount.

Idea 2

⭐ Sponsor-a-Player Drive

Let supporters "adopt" a player for the season. $50 covers gear, $100 adds tournament fees, $200 includes camp. Share player updates and thank-you videos throughout the year.

Idea 3

🎟️ Skills Clinic Fundraiser

Host a youth basketball clinic with your team as coaches. Sell tickets at different levels ($25 basic, $50 with gear, $100 VIP with photos). Easy check-in with QR codes.

Idea 4

🏆 Championship Raffle Drive

Sell raffle tickets for donated prizes (gear, gift cards, signed items). Set ticket prices at $10/$25/$50 levels, track sales live, and draw winners at your next game.

Idea 5

📱 Game Day Donation Drive

Set up QR codes at games for quick donations. Fans scan to give $5, $15, or $25 while cheering. Track totals live on your scoreboard or announcements.

Idea 6

🎯 Three-Point Challenge Pledge

Community members pledge per three-pointer made during your season. Set a cap (like $200 max per donor), track shots made, and celebrate funding milestones together.

