Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps protect our coastlines, without extra work.
Idea 1
🌊 Adopt-a-Beach Mile
Supporters "adopt" a stretch of coastline for $25-$100. Share cleanup photos, track trash collected, and send quarterly impact updates to their adopted mile.
Idea 2
🗑️ Trash-to-Cash Challenge
Set a goal (500 bags collected). Donors pledge per bag removed. Use live counters to show progress and celebrate milestones with beach community.
Idea 3
🐢 Save-a-Sea-Life Fund
Create donation tiers: $15 saves a turtle, $50 protects nesting sites, $100 funds rescue equipment. Show real impact with before/after beach photos.
Idea 4
🏖️ Beach Cleanup Bingo
Create a donation bingo card with cleanup goals ($20 = 50 bottles, $50 = 100 cans). Supporters pick squares, you mark progress with photos.
Idea 5
🌅 Sunrise Cleanup Sponsorship
Early morning cleanups get sponsored at $10/volunteer hour. Share live updates, sunrise photos, and total hours cleaned by your dedicated crew.
Idea 6
♻️ Plastic-Free Pledge Drive
Supporters pledge to go plastic-free for a week and donate what they'd spend on single-use items. Track collective impact and plastic avoided.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Beach Clean-ups
template 1
template 2
template 3