Giving Tuesday Email Templates for Beach Clean-ups

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could clean 50 beaches this Tuesday 🌊 **Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday** — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to organize 50 beach cleanups across our region, removing thousands of pounds of plastic and debris from our coastlines. **Every early donation helps us reach more beaches and protect more marine life.** And thanks to Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to cleanup supplies, volunteer coordination, and beach restoration** — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for caring about our oceans. Together, we're making waves.
– The Beach Clean-ups Team
On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help us clean 50 beaches 🌊 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to organize 50 beach cleanups across our region, removing thousands of pounds of plastic and debris from our coastlines. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — cleanup supplies for one volunteer team - **$75** — equipment to clean an entire beach section - **$150** — coordination and supplies for a full beach cleanup day **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us reach 50 beaches today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can protect our coastlines and the marine life that calls them home. – The Beach Clean-ups Team
Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌊 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **42 beach cleanups** are now fully funded across our region — removing an estimated 8,400 pounds of plastic and debris from our coastlines. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund supplies for 6 additional volunteer cleanup teams. *One volunteer told us:* "Seeing families pick up trash together reminded me why this work matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these cleanups in action — we'll be sharing photos and impact updates all season long. With gratitude, **The Beach Clean-ups Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Beach Clean-ups

🌊 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and our oceans need your help. We're raising funds to organize **50 beach cleanups** across our region, removing thousands of pounds of plastic from our coastlines. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$25** = cleanup supplies for one volunteer team **$50** = equipment to clean an entire beach section **$100** = coordination for a full cleanup day Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to protecting our beaches** — no fees taken out, so your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can save marine life and restore our coastlines. 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday! 🌊 Our oceans need us more than ever. Today we're raising funds to remove 10,000 pounds of plastic from our local beaches — that's enough trash to fill a school bus. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = 50 pounds of plastic removed 🗑️ $50 = cleanup supplies for 10 volunteers $100 = funds a full beach restoration day Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds cleaner oceans and healthier marine life. Every piece of trash we remove saves a sea turtle, protects our coastline, and creates a cleaner future for our kids. Ready to make waves? 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday — and our beaches need us more than ever. 🌊 [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund critical cleanup supplies and community education programs that protect our coastlines year-round. Your impact: - $25 = cleanup supplies for 10 volunteers - $75 = educational materials for one school visit - $150 = equipment for a full beach restoration day We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to ocean conservation — not processing fees. Proud of our small but mighty team for organizing 12 cleanups this year and removing over 2,000 pounds of debris. If protecting our marine ecosystems resonates with you — share this post, donate, or drop a note below. 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaign Ideas for Beach Clean-ups

🌊 Adopt-a-Beach Mile

🌊 Adopt-a-Beach Mile
Supporters "adopt" a stretch of coastline for $25-$100. Share cleanup photos, track trash collected, and send quarterly impact updates to their adopted mile.

🗑️ Trash-to-Cash Challenge

🗑️ Trash-to-Cash Challenge
Set a goal (500 bags collected). Donors pledge per bag removed. Use live counters to show progress and celebrate milestones with beach community.

🐢 Save-a-Sea-Life Fund

🐢 Save-a-Sea-Life Fund
Create donation tiers: $15 saves a turtle, $50 protects nesting sites, $100 funds rescue equipment. Show real impact with before/after beach photos.

🏖️ Beach Cleanup Bingo

🏖️ Beach Cleanup Bingo
Create a donation bingo card with cleanup goals ($20 = 50 bottles, $50 = 100 cans). Supporters pick squares, you mark progress with photos.

🌅 Sunrise Cleanup Sponsorship

🌅 Sunrise Cleanup Sponsorship
Early morning cleanups get sponsored at $10/volunteer hour. Share live updates, sunrise photos, and total hours cleaned by your dedicated crew.

♻️ Plastic-Free Pledge Drive

♻️ Plastic-Free Pledge Drive
Supporters pledge to go plastic-free for a week and donate what they'd spend on single-use items. Track collective impact and plastic avoided.

