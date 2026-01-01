Today's the day — help us clean 50 beaches 🌊 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to organize 50 beach cleanups across our region, removing thousands of pounds of plastic and debris from our coastlines. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — cleanup supplies for one volunteer team - **$75** — equipment to clean an entire beach section - **$150** — coordination and supplies for a full beach cleanup day **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us reach 50 beaches today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can protect our coastlines and the marine life that calls them home. – The Beach Clean-ups Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌊 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **42 beach cleanups** are now fully funded across our region — removing an estimated 8,400 pounds of plastic and debris from our coastlines. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund supplies for 6 additional volunteer cleanup teams. *One volunteer told us:* "Seeing families pick up trash together reminded me why this work matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these cleanups in action — we'll be sharing photos and impact updates all season long. With gratitude, **The Beach Clean-ups Team**

