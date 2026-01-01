Today's the day — help 50 birds take flight 🕊️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency care for 50 injured birds of prey — covering everything from initial rescue to full rehabilitation. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — emergency medical assessment for one injured bird - **$85** — a week of intensive care and rehabilitation - **$200** — complete recovery support from rescue to release **100% of your donation goes directly to bird rescue and care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a bird of prey soar again →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 50 injured birds their second chance at flight. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🕊️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **37 injured birds of prey** now have access to emergency medical care and full rehabilitation — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to fund emergency assessments for 6 more injured birds. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when birds need us most." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these birds heal and take flight again. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

