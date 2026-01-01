Giving Tuesday Templates for Bird Sanctuaries

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more birds, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Bird Sanctuaries

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift helps 50 birds take flight 🕊️ **Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday** — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency care for 50 injured birds of prey — covering everything from initial rescue to full rehabilitation. **Every early donation brings us closer to that goal.** And thanks to Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to bird rescue and care** — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. These birds are counting on us.
– The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help 50 birds take flight 🕊️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency care for 50 injured birds of prey — covering everything from initial rescue to full rehabilitation. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — emergency medical assessment for one injured bird - **$85** — a week of intensive care and rehabilitation - **$200** — complete recovery support from rescue to release **100% of your donation goes directly to bird rescue and care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a bird of prey soar again →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 50 injured birds their second chance at flight. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🕊️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **37 injured birds of prey** now have access to emergency medical care and full rehabilitation — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to fund emergency assessments for 6 more injured birds. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when birds need us most." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these birds heal and take flight again. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Bird Sanctuaries

template 1

🦅 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and injured birds of prey need your help today. We're raising funds to provide emergency care for 50 injured raptors — from rescue to full rehabilitation and release. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes an immediate difference: **$35** = emergency medical assessment for one injured bird **$85** = a week of intensive care and rehabilitation **$200** = complete recovery support from rescue to release Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to bird rescue** — we don't lose a cent to fees, so your full gift funds the mission. These magnificent birds are counting on us. Help give them their second chance at flight. 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🐦 Our feathered friends need your help today. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for injured birds brought to our sanctuary. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = One week of medication for a recovering hawk $50 = Emergency surgery supplies for an injured owl $100 = Full rehabilitation care for a songbird Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% of every donation goes directly to saving birds. Every dollar matters. Every bird matters. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and every bird deserves a safe haven. 🕊️ [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to expand our rehabilitation program for injured raptors and songbirds. Your impact: - $25 = emergency medical supplies for one rescue - $75 = a week of specialized care for an injured hawk - $200 = flight cage repairs to help birds regain their strength We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to the birds — not processing fees. Proud of our small team of volunteers who've rescued 340+ birds this year. If protecting wildlife resonates with you — share, donate, or tell us about a bird encounter that moved you 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Bird Sanctuaries

Idea 1

🪶 Adopt-a-Rescue Bird

🪶 Adopt-a-Rescue Bird Supporters "adopt" a recovering bird for $25-$150. Share photos, recovery updates, and release celebrations. Each adoption funds medical care while building lasting donor connections.

Idea 2

🏥 Healing Wings Challenge

🏥 Healing Wings Challenge Set a goal to fund 50 bird rescues ($75 each). Use a live counter showing progress. Donors see exactly how their gift saves lives—from intake to release.

Idea 3

🎯 Flight School Fundraiser

🎯 Flight School Fundraiser Host a virtual "graduation" for rehabilitated birds. Sell $20 tickets to watch live releases, share rescue stories, and celebrate successful recoveries together online.

Idea 4

🌿 Nest Box Sponsorship Drive

🌿 Nest Box Sponsorship Drive Supporters sponsor nest boxes for $40 each to help birds rebuild after habitat loss. Share installation photos and nesting updates throughout spring.

Idea 5

🍎 Feed-a-Flock Campaign

🍎 Feed-a-Flock Campaign Create feeding station sponsorships at $15/month. Donors get weekly photos of "their" birds and seasonal migration updates as flocks return to health.

Idea 6

🏠 Build-a-Habitat Challenge

🏠 Build-a-Habitat Challenge Crowdfund habitat restoration projects ($500 goals). Show before/after photos as native plants grow and birds return to newly restored sanctuary spaces.

