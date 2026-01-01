Giving Tuesday Templates for Cat Rescues

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more cats, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Cat Rescues

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could save 25 cats this Tuesday 🐾 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to rescue and care for 25 cats in urgent need of medical treatment, food, and safe shelter. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to cat care — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. These cats are counting on us. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help us save 25 cats 🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to rescue and care for 25 cats in urgent need of medical treatment, food, and safe shelter. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one week of food for a rescued cat - **$75** — emergency medical care for an injured cat - **$150** — full month of shelter, food, and medical care **100% of your donation goes to cat care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save a cat's life today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 cats the second chance they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **25 cats** now have access to emergency medical care, safe shelter, and nutritious food — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund 7 more weeks of food for rescued cats. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we rally around the most vulnerable." [Follow us on Instagram]({{social_link}}) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these 25 cats find their forever homes. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Cat Rescues

template 1

🐱 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and 25 cats need our help TODAY. We're raising funds to rescue cats in urgent need of medical care, food, and safe shelter. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes an immediate difference: 💙 **$25** = one week of food for a rescued cat 💙 **$50** = emergency medical care 💙 **$100** = full month of shelter and care Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your **full gift** goes directly to saving cats. These sweet souls are counting on us. Can you help give them the second chance they deserve? [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🐱 Every cat deserves a warm bed and a second chance. We're raising funds to rescue 20 more cats this month — medical care, spay/neuter, and finding forever homes. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = vaccinations for one cat 💉 $50 = spay/neuter surgery 🏥 $100 = full medical workup for a senior cat 💙 Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes straight to saving lives. These sweet souls are counting on us today. Will you help? [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in second chances 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and every cat we rescue deserves 100% of your generosity, not 97%. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund emergency medical care for cats in crisis. - $50 = spay/neuter surgery for one cat - $100 = emergency vet visit that saves a life - $250 = full medical workup for a shelter intake We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to the cats — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making miracles happen on shoestring budgets. If saving cats resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 🐾 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Cat Rescues

‍Idea 1

🐱 Sponsor-a-Cat Program

Supporters sponsor a cat for $25/month. Share photos and updates of "their" rescue cat's journey to adoption. Creates ongoing connection and recurring support.

‍Idea 2

🧺 Fill the Shelter Wishlist

Donors fund wish list items ($15 litter, $30 food, $75 vet visit). Show live progress bar and let supporters choose what matters most to them.

‍Idea 3

📱 Virtual Adoption Day

Host virtual adoption event with live cat cams. Collect adoption fees, donations, and sell branded merchandise all in one place with easy QR check-in.

‍Idea 4

⏰ Buy-an-Hour of Cat Care

Donors "buy" cat care hours at $10/hour (feeding, cleaning, socializing). Track live progress and share daily updates showing cats getting the care they need.

‍Idea 5

🚨 Emergency Vet Fund Drive

Supporters fund emergency vet bills for specific cats. Set fundraising goals per cat, share their story, and update donors when they're healthy and ready for adoption.

‍Idea 6

📅 Rescue Cat Calendar Sales

Create cat photo calendars featuring your rescues. Pre-sell for $20 each, collect orders through donation forms, and deliver after printing. Cats become local celebrities.

