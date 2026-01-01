Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more cats, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor a cat for $25/month. Share photos and updates of "their" rescue cat's journey to adoption. Creates ongoing connection and recurring support.
Idea 2
Donors fund wish list items ($15 litter, $30 food, $75 vet visit). Show live progress bar and let supporters choose what matters most to them.
Idea 3
Host virtual adoption event with live cat cams. Collect adoption fees, donations, and sell branded merchandise all in one place with easy QR check-in.
Idea 4
Donors "buy" cat care hours at $10/hour (feeding, cleaning, socializing). Track live progress and share daily updates showing cats getting the care they need.
Idea 5
Supporters fund emergency vet bills for specific cats. Set fundraising goals per cat, share their story, and update donors when they're healthy and ready for adoption.
Idea 6
Create cat photo calendars featuring your rescues. Pre-sell for $20 each, collect orders through donation forms, and deliver after printing. Cats become local celebrities.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Cat Rescues
template 1
template 2
template 3