Today's the day — help us save 25 cats 🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to rescue and care for 25 cats in urgent need of medical treatment, food, and safe shelter. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one week of food for a rescued cat - **$75** — emergency medical care for an injured cat - **$150** — full month of shelter, food, and medical care **100% of your donation goes to cat care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save a cat's life today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 cats the second chance they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **25 cats** now have access to emergency medical care, safe shelter, and nutritious food — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund 7 more weeks of food for rescued cats. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we rally around the most vulnerable." [Follow us on Instagram]({{social_link}}) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these 25 cats find their forever homes. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

