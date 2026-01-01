Giving Tuesday Templates for Cheer Squads

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Cheer Squads

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early support kicks off something amazing 🎉 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide new uniforms, equipment, and competition fees for 25 young cheerleaders who couldn't otherwise afford to participate. Every early donation gets us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our athletes — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign and help build momentum for Tuesday. Your early gift inspires others to give and shows these kids their community believes in them. Thank you for being part of this team. – The [Team Name] Coaching Staff
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Your Giving Tuesday gift changes lives today 🎉 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide new uniforms, equipment, and competition fees for 25 young cheerleaders who couldn't otherwise afford to participate. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — new pom-poms and hair accessories for one athlete - **$85** — competition shoes that last the whole season - **$200** — a complete uniform set (top, skirt, warm-ups) **100% of your donation goes to our athletes** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a young athlete shine today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 kids the chance to be part of something bigger than themselves. – The [Team Name] Coaching Staff
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,200** **18 young cheerleaders** now have access to new uniforms, competition shoes, and equipment — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $210 in fees** — enough to fund pom-poms and hair accessories for 6 more athletes. *One parent told us:* "Seeing how many people believe in these kids reminded me why community matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these athletes shine at their first competition — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **[Team Name] Coaching Staff**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Cheer Squads

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday! 🏆 Today we're raising funds to get 25 young cheerleaders the uniforms, equipment, and competition fees they need to shine. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$35** = new pom-poms and hair accessories **$85** = competition shoes for the season **$200** = complete uniform set Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds our athletes. Help us show these kids their community believes in them. Every donation counts. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 📣✨ Our cheer squad needs new uniforms, equipment, and travel funds to compete this season. Help us raise $3,000 today! [Insert Donation Link] $25 = New pom-poms for one athlete 🎀 $50 = Competition bow set for the team $100 = Travel fund for one cheerleader Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds our athletes' dreams. 💙 Every dollar you give goes straight to helping these incredible kids shine on the mat. Thank you for believing in our team! [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and our cheer squad is raising $3,000 to fund new uniforms and competition fees for 25 young athletes. [Insert Donation Link] Every dollar helps these kids shine on the mat and build confidence that lasts a lifetime. - $50 = practice gear for one athlete - $120 = competition entry fee - $200 = full uniform set We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to our athletes — not processing fees. Proud of our volunteer coaches and families for making this possible. If youth sports matter to you — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Cheer Squads

‍Idea 1

🏆 Sponsor-a-Cheerleader

Supporters sponsor individual cheerleaders for $25-$100, covering uniform pieces, pom-poms, or competition fees. Create sponsor cards with each athlete's photo and goals.

‍Idea 2

📣 Cheer Skills Auction

Host a skills showcase where community members bid on cheer performances at local events. Set starting bids at $50-$200 per routine to fund travel costs.

‍Idea 3

🎀 Team Spirit Packs

Sell "Spirit Packs" with team merchandise, snacks, and handwritten notes from cheerleaders. Price at $30-$75 to fund equipment and training camps.

‍Idea 4

🎯 Cheer Challenge Pledge

Create a "Cheer Challenge" where supporters pledge $10-$50 per routine learned by the team. Track progress publicly and celebrate milestones to fund new uniforms.

‍Idea 5

🤸 Tumble-a-Thon Marathon

Host a "Tumble-a-Thon" where cheerleaders perform skills for pledged donations. Set hourly goals ($200/hour) and livestream the event to engage remote supporters.

‍Idea 6

💌 Cheer Grams for Hire

Launch "Cheer Grams" — supporters pay $15 for personalized video messages from cheerleaders to celebrate birthdays, graduations, or special occasions. Perfect for competition travel funds.

