template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early support kicks off something amazing 🎉 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide new uniforms, equipment, and competition fees for 25 young cheerleaders who couldn't otherwise afford to participate. Every early donation gets us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our athletes — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign and help build momentum for Tuesday. Your early gift inspires others to give and shows these kids their community believes in them. Thank you for being part of this team. – The [Team Name] Coaching Staff Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Your Giving Tuesday gift changes lives today 🎉 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide new uniforms, equipment, and competition fees for 25 young cheerleaders who couldn't otherwise afford to participate. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — new pom-poms and hair accessories for one athlete - **$85** — competition shoes that last the whole season - **$200** — a complete uniform set (top, skirt, warm-ups) **100% of your donation goes to our athletes** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a young athlete shine today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 kids the chance to be part of something bigger than themselves. – The [Team Name] Coaching Staff Copy content COPIED!