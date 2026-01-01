Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your cheer squad, without the extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor individual cheerleaders for $25-$100, covering uniform pieces, pom-poms, or competition fees. Create sponsor cards with each athlete's photo and goals.
Idea 2
Host a skills showcase where community members bid on cheer performances at local events. Set starting bids at $50-$200 per routine to fund travel costs.
Idea 3
Sell "Spirit Packs" with team merchandise, snacks, and handwritten notes from cheerleaders. Price at $30-$75 to fund equipment and training camps.
Idea 4
Create a "Cheer Challenge" where supporters pledge $10-$50 per routine learned by the team. Track progress publicly and celebrate milestones to fund new uniforms.
Idea 5
Host a "Tumble-a-Thon" where cheerleaders perform skills for pledged donations. Set hourly goals ($200/hour) and livestream the event to engage remote supporters.
Idea 6
Launch "Cheer Grams" — supporters pay $15 for personalized video messages from cheerleaders to celebrate birthdays, graduations, or special occasions. Perfect for competition travel funds.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Cheer Squads
template 1
template 2
template 3