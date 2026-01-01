Your Giving Tuesday gift changes lives today **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide legal aid and advocacy support for 75 families facing housing discrimination and civil rights violations. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one legal consultation for a family facing discrimination - **$125** — housing advocacy support for one week - **$300** — full legal representation for one civil rights case **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Stand up for justice today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 families fight for their rights and find safe, fair housing. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,450** **42 families** now have access to legal aid and advocacy support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $422 in fees** — enough to fund 8 more legal consultations for families facing discrimination. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we stand up for what's right." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

