Giving Tuesday Templates for Coastal Protection & Restoration

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps protect our coasts, without extra work.

Keep 100% of your Giving Tuesday donations with Zeffy
Decorative

Trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Coastal Protection & Restoration

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Coastal Protection & Restoration

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift protects our coastline 🌊 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to restore 5 miles of critical coastal habitat that protects our community from storm surge and erosion. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to coastal restoration — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. Our coastline depends on it. – The Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your gift protects our coast 🌊 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to restore 5 miles of critical coastal habitat that protects our community from storm surge and erosion. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — plants 25 native dune grasses that anchor sand and prevent erosion - **$125** — restores 100 square feet of oyster reef that buffers storm waves - **$300** — funds one mile of coastal monitoring to track restoration progress **100% of your donation goes to coastal restoration** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help protect our coastline today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can restore the natural barriers that keep our community safe from rising seas. – The Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌊 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,247** **2.1 miles of critical coastal habitat** now have funding for restoration — protecting our community from storm surge and erosion for years to come. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to plant 81 more native dune grasses that anchor sand and prevent erosion. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we protect what matters most." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these restoration projects unfold — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The Coastal Protection Team**
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Coastal Protection & Restoration

template 1

🌊 It's Giving Tuesday — and our coastline needs your help. We're raising funds to restore 5 miles of critical coastal habitat that protects our community from storm surge and erosion. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation makes a real difference: 💙 **$25** = plants 10 native dune grasses that anchor sand 💙 **$50** = restores 50 sq ft of oyster reef that buffers waves 💙 **$100** = funds coastal monitoring to track progress Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds restoration work. Together, we can rebuild the natural barriers that keep our community safe from rising seas. Thank you for protecting what matters most 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🌊 Our coastlines are disappearing faster than ever — but together, we can turn the tide. Today we're raising funds to restore 2 miles of critical wetland habitat that protects our community from storms and flooding. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = 50 native plants to rebuild our shoreline 🌱 $50 = Materials to build one oyster reef structure 🦪 $100 = A full day of habitat restoration work Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar goes directly to protecting the coast we all love. Our planet can't wait. Will you help us restore what we've lost? 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and our coastlines need us more than ever. Rising seas threaten 40% of Americans living in coastal counties. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund critical shoreline restoration and community education programs that protect our marine ecosystems for future generations. Your impact: - $50 = native plant restoration for 100 sq ft of dune habitat - $150 = educational materials for one classroom of students - $300 = volunteer training and cleanup supplies for a month We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to protecting our coasts — not processing fees. Grateful for our small but mighty team making waves for ocean health. If coastal protection matters to you — share this, donate, or tell us about your favorite shoreline below 🌊 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Coastal Protection & Restoration

Idea 1

🌊 Adopt-a-Shoreline Challenge

Supporters "adopt" 100-foot sections of coastline for $50 each. Share before/after photos, track restoration progress, and let donors see their exact impact on protecting marine habitats.

Idea 2

🐢 Sea Turtle Nest Sponsorship

Donors fund nest protection kits ($25/$75/$150 levels). Show live counters of nests saved, hatchlings protected, and beach miles secured. Host optional volunteer beach cleanups.

Idea 3

🏖️ Beach Cleanup Pledge Drive

Supporters pledge per pound of debris collected during cleanup events. Set a goal (500 lbs), share live updates, and celebrate impact with photos of restored coastlines.

Idea 4

🌿 Kelp Forest Restoration Fund

Donors sponsor kelp seedlings at $15 each. Track growth milestones, share underwater footage, and show how many marine species benefit from each restored kelp forest section.

Idea 5

🦀 Crab Habitat Recovery Drive

Supporters fund oyster shell bags ($30/$60/$120) that create crab nurseries. Display live counters of habitats built and juvenile crabs protected through restoration efforts.

Idea 6

⚓ Ghost Gear Removal Challenge

Backers pledge per abandoned fishing net removed from reefs. Set removal goals, share dramatic before/after photos, and celebrate tons of deadly debris cleared.

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.