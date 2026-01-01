Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps protect our coasts, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters "adopt" 100-foot sections of coastline for $50 each. Share before/after photos, track restoration progress, and let donors see their exact impact on protecting marine habitats.
Idea 2
Donors fund nest protection kits ($25/$75/$150 levels). Show live counters of nests saved, hatchlings protected, and beach miles secured. Host optional volunteer beach cleanups.
Idea 3
Supporters pledge per pound of debris collected during cleanup events. Set a goal (500 lbs), share live updates, and celebrate impact with photos of restored coastlines.
Idea 4
Donors sponsor kelp seedlings at $15 each. Track growth milestones, share underwater footage, and show how many marine species benefit from each restored kelp forest section.
Idea 5
Supporters fund oyster shell bags ($30/$60/$120) that create crab nurseries. Display live counters of habitats built and juvenile crabs protected through restoration efforts.
Idea 6
Backers pledge per abandoned fishing net removed from reefs. Set removal goals, share dramatic before/after photos, and celebrate tons of deadly debris cleared.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Coastal Protection & Restoration
template 1
template 2
template 3