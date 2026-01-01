Today's the day — your gift protects our coast 🌊 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to restore 5 miles of critical coastal habitat that protects our community from storm surge and erosion. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — plants 25 native dune grasses that anchor sand and prevent erosion - **$125** — restores 100 square feet of oyster reef that buffers storm waves - **$300** — funds one mile of coastal monitoring to track restoration progress **100% of your donation goes to coastal restoration** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help protect our coastline today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can restore the natural barriers that keep our community safe from rising seas. – The Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌊 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,247** **2.1 miles of critical coastal habitat** now have funding for restoration — protecting our community from storm surge and erosion for years to come. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to plant 81 more native dune grasses that anchor sand and prevent erosion. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we protect what matters most." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these restoration projects unfold — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The Coastal Protection Team**

