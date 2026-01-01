template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift kicks off something big 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to help 75 families access job training, financial counseling, and emergency assistance in our community. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to community programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. We're just getting started. – The Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's your chance to change 75 lives 💪 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to help **75 families** access job training, financial counseling, and emergency assistance in our community. Your donation can provide: - **$25** — one emergency assistance payment for utilities or groceries - **$75** — a full week of job training for one person - **$150** — comprehensive financial counseling for an entire family **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a family build their future →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 families the tools they need to thrive. – The Team Copy content COPIED!