Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps strengthen your community, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to your cap), funding programs while spreading hope.
Idea 2
Let donors fund pre-set kits (meals, hygiene, books). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$75/$150), and host an optional packing meetup.
Idea 3
Run a 24-hour art auction. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid fuels community programs. Artists handle delivery or pickup.
Idea 4
Create a "Skills Swap" where community members offer services (tutoring, repairs, meals) in exchange for donations. Set hourly rates, track commitments, build local connections.
Idea 5
Launch a "Future Fund" challenge. Donors pledge monthly amounts toward specific goals (job training, small business loans). Show progress bars and celebrate milestones together.
Idea 6
Host a "Community Stories" campaign. Residents share success videos; supporters donate per story shared. Cap at your goal, celebrate local wins publicly.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Community and Economic Development Programs
