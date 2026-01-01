Giving Tuesday Templates for Community Service Clubs

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Community Service Clubs

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your community needs you this Giving Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide 75 emergency assistance packages to families in crisis — covering groceries, utilities, and essential support when neighbors need it most. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to community support — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that our community shows up for each other. Thank you for being the heart of what we do. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your gift changes everything 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide **75 emergency assistance packages** to families in crisis — covering groceries, utilities, and essential support when neighbors need it most. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — groceries for a family of four for three days - **$75** — one complete emergency assistance package - **$150** — utilities support to keep the lights on for a month **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a neighbor in crisis today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can show 75 families that our community shows up when it matters most. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $5,625** **75 families** now have emergency assistance packages — covering groceries, utilities, and essential support when they needed it most. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $281 in fees** — enough to fund 3 additional emergency packages for neighbors in crisis. *One donor told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we show up for each other." [Follow us on Facebook]({{social_link}}) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives in our community. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Community Service Clubs

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 We're raising funds to provide **75 emergency assistance packages** to families in crisis — covering groceries, utilities, and essential support when neighbors need it most. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation can help provide: **$25** = groceries for a family of four for three days **$50** = utilities support to keep the lights on **$75** = one complete emergency assistance package Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% of your donation goes directly to helping families in our community. Together, we can show 75 families that our community shows up when it matters most. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 💙 Our community service club is raising funds to support local families this holiday season. Every dollar helps us deliver meals, gifts, and hope to those who need it most. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Holiday meal for a family of four $50 = Week of groceries for a struggling household $100 = Holiday gifts for three children Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% of your donation goes directly to helping our neighbors. Thank you for being the heart of our community. Together, we make the holidays brighter for everyone. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising $3,000 to expand our community mentorship programs. [Insert Donation Link] Today we're funding one-on-one mentorship sessions that connect local teens with professional role models in their neighborhoods. Your impact: - $50 = mentorship materials for one student - $150 = a full month of weekly sessions We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to mentoring — not processing fees. Proud of our volunteer team for making this possible. If building stronger communities resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Community Service Clubs

‍Idea 1

📬 Notes of Kindness

Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to $500), funding community programs while spreading hope.

‍Idea 2

🧺 Service Kit Drive

Let donors fund pre-set service kits (meals, hygiene, books). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$75/$150), and host an optional packing meetup.

‍Idea 3

🎨 Talent for Good Auction

Run a 24-hour community talent auction. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid funds local service projects. Winners handle pickup or delivery.

‍Idea 4

🏆 Community Heroes Vote

Create a "Community Heroes" spotlight where members nominate local volunteers. Donors vote with $10 donations. Winner gets recognition plus $500 for their favorite cause.

‍Idea 5

🤝 Skills for Service Swap

Host a skills swap marketplace where members offer services (tutoring, repairs, cooking). Donors "buy" hours at set rates, funding your programs while connecting neighbors.

‍Idea 6

📅 12 Days of Service

Launch a "12 Days of Service" countdown. Each day reveals a new micro-project ($25-$100 goal). Donors pick their favorite, creating momentum toward bigger impact.

