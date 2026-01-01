Today's the day — your gift changes everything 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide **75 emergency assistance packages** to families in crisis — covering groceries, utilities, and essential support when neighbors need it most. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — groceries for a family of four for three days - **$75** — one complete emergency assistance package - **$150** — utilities support to keep the lights on for a month **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a neighbor in crisis today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can show 75 families that our community shows up when it matters most. – The [Org Name] Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $5,625** **75 families** now have emergency assistance packages — covering groceries, utilities, and essential support when they needed it most. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $281 in fees** — enough to fund 3 additional emergency packages for neighbors in crisis. *One donor told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we show up for each other." [Follow us on Facebook]({{social_link}}) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives in our community. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

