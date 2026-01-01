It's Giving Tuesday — your gift feeds families today 🥕 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide fresh, local produce boxes to 75 families facing food insecurity this winter. Every donation brings nutritious food directly to kitchen tables. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one week of fresh vegetables for a family of four - **$60** — a full month of seasonal produce boxes - **$150** — three months of farm-fresh nutrition for a family **100% of your donation goes to seeds, soil, and harvest boxes** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help feed 75 families this winter →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure every family has access to fresh, healthy food. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🥕 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **86 families** now have access to fresh, local produce boxes this winter — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund 6 more weeks of fresh vegetables for families in need. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my donation goes to actual food makes me want to give even more." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these harvest boxes being delivered — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Org Name] Team**

