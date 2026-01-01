Giving Tuesday Templates for Community Supported Agriculture Groups

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Community Supported Agriculture Groups

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something special 🌱 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter. We're launching a campaign to provide fresh, local produce boxes to 75 families facing food insecurity this winter. Every early donation gets us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to seeds, soil, and harvest boxes — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about impact. Thank you for believing in fresh food access for all. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

It's Giving Tuesday — your gift feeds families today 🥕 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide fresh, local produce boxes to 75 families facing food insecurity this winter. Every donation brings nutritious food directly to kitchen tables. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one week of fresh vegetables for a family of four - **$60** — a full month of seasonal produce boxes - **$150** — three months of farm-fresh nutrition for a family **100% of your donation goes to seeds, soil, and harvest boxes** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help feed 75 families this winter →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure every family has access to fresh, healthy food. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🥕 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **86 families** now have access to fresh, local produce boxes this winter — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund 6 more weeks of fresh vegetables for families in need. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my donation goes to actual food makes me want to give even more." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these harvest boxes being delivered — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Org Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Community Supported Agriculture Groups

template 1

🌱 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and fresh food shouldn't be a luxury. We're raising funds to provide **75 families** with local produce boxes this winter. Every donation brings nutritious vegetables straight to kitchen tables. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: 💚 **$25** = one week of fresh vegetables for a family of four 💚 **60** = a full month of seasonal produce boxes Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes to seeds, soil, and harvest boxes** — we don't lose a cent to fees. Help us nourish our community this winter 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🌱 Our community farm needs your help to keep fresh, local food flowing to families who need it most. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = A week of fresh vegetables for one family $50 = Seeds and supplies for our next growing season $100 = A month of farm shares for a low-income household Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes straight to growing food and feeding our community. 💙 Every dollar you give today helps us plant seeds for a stronger, healthier tomorrow. Thank you for believing in local food and community care. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising funds to keep fresh, local food accessible in our community year-round. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 to expand our winter CSA program, connecting 50 more families with local farmers during the coldest months. - $25 = fresh produce box for one family - $100 = supports a farmer partnership for the season - $500 = covers cold storage for winter harvests We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to farmers and families — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for building food security one share at a time. If supporting local agriculture resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 🌱 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Community Supported Agriculture Groups

‍Idea 1

🥕 Adopt-a-Share Campaign

🥕 Adopt-a-Share Campaign Members sponsor a CSA share for families in need. Set donation levels ($25/$50/$100) and show live progress toward your goal of feeding local families.

‍Idea 2

🌱 Seed Money Challenge

🌱 Seed Money Challenge Supporters fund specific farm needs: $15 plants tomatoes, $50 covers irrigation, $200 buys tools. Track progress with simple counters and impact updates.

‍Idea 3

🚜 Farm-to-Table Fundraiser

🚜 Farm-to-Table Fundraiser Host a harvest dinner with ticket tiers ($35/$65/$100). Use QR codes for easy check-in and collect extra donations for next season's equipment.

‍Idea 4

🌾 Harvest Box Sponsorship

🌾 Harvest Box Sponsorship Supporters sponsor weekly produce boxes for food-insecure families. Set tiers ($30/$60/$120) and track boxes delivered with simple progress counters.

‍Idea 5

📦 Winter Prep Drive

📦 Winter Prep Drive Fund cold-weather essentials for your farm: $40 covers row covers, $85 buys greenhouse heaters, $150 funds season extension tools.

‍Idea 6

🥬 Recipe Card Auction

🥬 Recipe Card Auction Members bid on favorite seasonal recipes from your harvest. Set buy-it-now prices ($15-$50) and include ingredient sourcing tips.

