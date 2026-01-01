Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar supports your farm and community, without extra work.
🌱 Seed Money Challenge Supporters fund specific farm needs: $15 plants tomatoes, $50 covers irrigation, $200 buys tools. Track progress with simple counters and impact updates.
🚜 Farm-to-Table Fundraiser Host a harvest dinner with ticket tiers ($35/$65/$100). Use QR codes for easy check-in and collect extra donations for next season's equipment.
🌾 Harvest Box Sponsorship Supporters sponsor weekly produce boxes for food-insecure families. Set tiers ($30/$60/$120) and track boxes delivered with simple progress counters.
📦 Winter Prep Drive Fund cold-weather essentials for your farm: $40 covers row covers, $85 buys greenhouse heaters, $150 funds season extension tools.
🥬 Recipe Card Auction Members bid on favorite seasonal recipes from your harvest. Set buy-it-now prices ($15-$50) and include ingredient sourcing tips.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Community Supported Agriculture Groups
