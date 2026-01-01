Today's the day — your reef needs you 🐠 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to restore 25 coral fragments and protect critical reef habitat. Every donation helps rebuild the underwater ecosystems our marine life depends on. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one coral fragment restoration - **$85** — protection for 10 square feet of reef habitat - **$200** — a full month of reef monitoring and care **100% of your donation goes to coral restoration** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help restore our reefs today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we're rebuilding what matters most — one fragment at a time. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐠 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $2,850** **32 coral fragments** now have a chance at restoration — plus we secured protection for 150 square feet of critical reef habitat. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $143 in fees** — enough to restore 4 additional coral fragments. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how much our reefs need champions like you." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these fragments take root — the underwater recovery starts now. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

