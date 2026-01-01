Today's your chance to prevent 25 crimes 🚨 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide crime prevention programs for 25 at-risk youth in our neighborhood. **Every gift today helps keep kids safe and out of trouble.** Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one week of after-school mentoring - **$75** — conflict resolution training for 3 youth - **$150** — a full month of prevention programming **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help prevent crime in our community today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can change 25 lives before they go off track. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **25 at-risk youth** now have access to crime prevention programs — mentoring, conflict resolution training, and safe after-school spaces — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund 7 more weeks of after-school mentoring. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we come together for our kids." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these 25 young people start their programs. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

