Today's the day — preserve our heritage 🏛️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're digitizing and preserving 200 historical documents and artifacts from our community's past. These irreplaceable pieces of our shared heritage need your help today. Your donation can help preserve: - **$25** — digitizes 3 historical photographs - **$75** — preserves one complete family archive - **$150** — saves an entire collection of community records **100% of your donation goes to preservation work** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help preserve our community's story →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can safeguard 200 pieces of history for future generations. – The [Org Name] Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏛️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **127 historical documents and artifacts** are now being digitized and preserved — protecting irreplaceable pieces of our community's heritage for future generations. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to digitize 20 more historical photographs. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we rally around preserving what matters most." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these preservation stories unfold — we'll be sharing the digitization process as it happens. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

Copy content