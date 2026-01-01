Today is the day — your gift brings hope to families 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide memory care resources and support groups for 75 families navigating dementia. Every gift brings comfort and connection when it's needed most. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one family support session - **$85** — a week of memory care resources - **$200** — a full month of group support for one family **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a family find hope and connection →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can bring comfort to 75 families facing this journey. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,280** **58 families** navigating dementia now have access to memory care resources and support groups — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $214 in fees** — enough to fund 6 more family support sessions. *One caregiver told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful community can be when families feel less alone." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already bringing comfort to families. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

