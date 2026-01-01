Giving Tuesday Templates for Dementia Support Groups

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more families affected by dementia, without extra work.

Keep 100% of your Giving Tuesday donations with Zeffy
Decorative

Trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Dementia Support Groups

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Dementia Support Groups

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your support makes all the difference this Giving Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people come together to support causes close to their hearts. We're launching a campaign to provide memory care resources and support groups for 75 families navigating dementia. Every early donation brings comfort and connection to families who need it most. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our programs — no platform fees, no hidden costs. Just pure impact for the families we serve. Be one of the first 15 donors to kickstart our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that this community cares. Thank you for standing with families facing dementia. Together, we're stronger. – The [Org Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is the day — your gift brings hope to families 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide memory care resources and support groups for 75 families navigating dementia. Every gift brings comfort and connection when it's needed most. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one family support session - **$85** — a week of memory care resources - **$200** — a full month of group support for one family **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a family find hope and connection →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can bring comfort to 75 families facing this journey. – The [Org Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,280** **58 families** navigating dementia now have access to memory care resources and support groups — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $214 in fees** — enough to fund 6 more family support sessions. *One caregiver told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful community can be when families feel less alone." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already bringing comfort to families. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Dementia Support Groups

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and families facing dementia need our support today. 💙 We're raising funds to provide memory care resources and support groups for 75 families navigating this difficult journey. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$35** = one family support session **$85** = a week of memory care resources **$200** = a full month of group support Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to families who need it most. Together, we can bring comfort and connection to 75 families. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 And families facing dementia need your support more than ever. Today we're raising funds for our monthly support groups — safe spaces where caregivers find hope, resources, and community when they need it most. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Care packages for new families $50 = A month of group materials $100 = Professional facilitator for one session Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to supporting families — no fees taken, just pure impact. Every dollar you give today creates connection for someone who feels alone in this journey. Thank you for believing in the power of community 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and for families navigating dementia, every dollar of support creates moments of connection and hope. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund our monthly support groups and caregiver resources for local families. - $25 = care packets with practical guides for one family - $75 = facilitator training for our volunteer support leaders - $150 = a full month of group sessions for 12 families We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to families — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for showing up when it matters most. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Dementia Support Groups

‍Idea 1

💌 Memory Stories Drive

Supporters share a favorite memory with someone affected by dementia. A sponsor gives $10 per story (up to $2,500), funding respite care while honoring precious moments.

‍Idea 2

🧡 Care Package Campaign

Let donors fund care packages for families ($35 emergency kit, $75 comfort bundle, $150 full support). Show live progress and host an optional volunteer packing day.

‍Idea 3

🕰️ Memories for Mission Auction

Host a 24-hour memory auction featuring donated items with stories. Simple buy-it-now pricing keeps it moving; every bid supports caregiver resources and support groups.

‍Idea 4

⏰ Respite Hour Sponsor

Supporters sponsor an hour of respite care for $25. Track progress live and share caregiver testimonials. Funds provide crucial breaks for families managing dementia care.

‍Idea 5

🎵 Tribute Pages Drive

Create simple tribute pages where families share loved ones' favorite songs, recipes, or hobbies. Donors give $15 per tribute, funding support group resources and activities.

‍Idea 6

☕ Caregiver Coffee Chats

Host virtual coffee chats with caregivers sharing tips and stories. Charge $10 entry, with proceeds funding educational workshops and family support programs.

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.