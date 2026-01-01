Giving Tuesday Templates for Disability Support Services

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar supports disability services, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Disability Support Services

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your support changes everything this Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide adaptive equipment and support services for 75 individuals with disabilities in our community. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to disability services — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows others the power of community support. Thank you for believing in inclusion and independence. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is the day — your gift changes lives 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide adaptive equipment and support services for 75 individuals with disabilities in our community. Every donation brings us closer to independence and inclusion for our neighbors. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — adaptive kitchen tools for independent living - **$125** — mobility equipment rental for one month - **$300** — comprehensive accessibility assessment and equipment setup **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help someone live more independently today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can provide 75 people with the tools they need to thrive in their own homes and communities. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,850** **62 individuals with disabilities** now have access to adaptive equipment and support services — giving them the tools they need for independent living in their own homes and communities. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $243 in fees** — enough to fund adaptive kitchen tools for 5 more people. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we come together for inclusion." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Disability Support Services

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 and we're raising funds to provide adaptive equipment and support services for 75 individuals with disabilities in our community. Every donation helps someone live more independently: [Insert Donation Link] **$25** = adaptive kitchen tools for independent cooking **$50** = mobility equipment rental for one month **$125** = comprehensive accessibility assessment Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds independence and inclusion. Help us reach 75 people today. Every dollar matters. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 Every person deserves dignity, independence, and support to thrive. Today we're raising funds for adaptive equipment and accessibility programs that change lives. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Sensory tools for one child $50 = Mobility aid maintenance $100 = Week of respite care for families Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% of every dollar goes directly to the people we serve. Your support creates real change. Thank you for believing in inclusion and accessibility for all. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for the disability community with purpose and transparency. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to expand our adaptive technology program, helping individuals with disabilities gain independence through assistive devices and training. Your impact: - $50 = adaptive keyboard for job training - $150 = mobility assessment session - $300 = month of assistive tech support We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to our participants — not processing fees. That's how we maximize your generosity. Proud of our small but mighty team for making this possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Disability Support Services

Idea 1

♿ Sponsor-an-Adaptation

Supporters sponsor adaptive equipment or accessibility modifications. Set funding goals for wheelchairs, ramps, or communication devices. Show real impact with photos and thank-you notes from recipients.

Idea 2

🧰 Build-a-Care Package

Create care packages for individuals or families. Let donors choose $25 comfort kits, $50 therapy supplies, or $100 monthly support bundles. Track progress with a live counter.

Idea 3

🌟 Abilities Showcase

Host a 24-hour virtual talent showcase featuring people you serve. Sell tickets, accept donations during performances, and celebrate abilities while raising funds for programs.

Idea 4

🤝 Adopt-a-Friend

Supporters "adopt" a person you serve for the month. $30 covers daily essentials, $60 adds therapy support, $100 includes family resources. Share updates and thank-you notes.

Idea 5

🎁 Wish List Drive

Create wish lists for different needs (mobility aids, sensory tools, communication devices). Donors pick items to fund. Track progress with photos and recipient stories.

Idea 6

🎓 Skills & Smiles

Host skill-sharing sessions where people you serve teach others (cooking, art, music). Charge small fees, accept donations, and celebrate abilities while raising program funds.

