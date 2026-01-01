Today is the day — your gift changes lives 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide adaptive equipment and support services for 75 individuals with disabilities in our community. Every donation brings us closer to independence and inclusion for our neighbors. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — adaptive kitchen tools for independent living - **$125** — mobility equipment rental for one month - **$300** — comprehensive accessibility assessment and equipment setup **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help someone live more independently today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can provide 75 people with the tools they need to thrive in their own homes and communities. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,850** **62 individuals with disabilities** now have access to adaptive equipment and support services — giving them the tools they need for independent living in their own homes and communities. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $243 in fees** — enough to fund adaptive kitchen tools for 5 more people. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we come together for inclusion." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

