Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar supports disability services, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor adaptive equipment or accessibility modifications. Set funding goals for wheelchairs, ramps, or communication devices. Show real impact with photos and thank-you notes from recipients.
Idea 2
Create care packages for individuals or families. Let donors choose $25 comfort kits, $50 therapy supplies, or $100 monthly support bundles. Track progress with a live counter.
Idea 3
Host a 24-hour virtual talent showcase featuring people you serve. Sell tickets, accept donations during performances, and celebrate abilities while raising funds for programs.
Idea 4
Supporters "adopt" a person you serve for the month. $30 covers daily essentials, $60 adds therapy support, $100 includes family resources. Share updates and thank-you notes.
Idea 5
Create wish lists for different needs (mobility aids, sensory tools, communication devices). Donors pick items to fund. Track progress with photos and recipient stories.
Idea 6
Host skill-sharing sessions where people you serve teach others (cooking, art, music). Charge small fees, accept donations, and celebrate abilities while raising program funds.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Disability Support Services
template 1
template 2
template 3