Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Dog Rescues

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could save 25 dogs this Tuesday 🐕 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to rescue and care for 25 dogs who need emergency medical treatment, food, and safe shelter. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to dog rescue — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. These pups are counting on us. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

It's Giving Tuesday — help us save 25 dogs today 🐕 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to rescue and care for 25 dogs who need emergency medical treatment, food, and safe shelter. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one week of food for a rescue dog - **$75** — emergency medical care for one pup - **$150** — full intake care (medical, food, shelter) for one dog **100% of your donation goes to dog rescue** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save a dog's life today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 dogs the second chance they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐕 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **15 dogs** now have access to emergency medical care, food, and safe shelter — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund one more week of medical care for a recovering pup. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when dogs need us most." [Follow us on Instagram]({{social_link}}) to see these rescue stories unfold — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Org Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Dog Rescues

template 1

🐕 It's Giving Tuesday — and 25 rescue dogs need our help TODAY. We're raising emergency funds for medical care, food, and safe shelter for pups who have nowhere else to turn. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes an immediate difference: **$25** = one week of food for a rescue dog **$50** = emergency medical care **$100** = full intake care for one pup Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to dog rescue — no fees taken out, so your full gift saves lives. These sweet pups are counting on us. Can you help give them the second chance they deserve? [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🐕 Every rescue dog deserves a second chance at love. Today we're raising funds to cover medical care, food, and shelter for the 47 dogs currently in our care. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = a week of food for one pup $50 = vaccinations for a new rescue $100 = emergency vet visit Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes straight to the dogs who need it most. These sweet souls are counting on us. Can you help give them the love they deserve? [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for being their voice 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for the dogs who need us most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to cover emergency vet bills and transport costs for dogs pulled from overcrowded shelters. - $50 = vaccinations for one rescue dog - $150 = emergency surgery for a pup in need - $300 = full medical care + transport for a senior dog We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to saving lives — not processing fees. Proud of our small but mighty team making miracles happen daily. If saving dogs resonates with you — share, donate, or tell us about a rescue that changed your life 🐕 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Dog Rescues

Idea 1

🐾 Sponsor-a-Pup Drive

🐾 Sponsor-a-Pup Drive Donors "adopt" a rescue dog's care for $50/month. Share photos, updates, and needs. Track sponsorships with simple donation levels—perfect for building lasting relationships.

Idea 2

🏠 Foster Family Fund

🏠 Foster Family Fund Create donation tiers for foster supplies: $25 feeds a dog for a week, $75 covers vet checkup, $150 sponsors emergency care. Show live progress toward monthly goals.

Idea 3

🎾 Tail-Wagging Auction

🎾 Tail-Wagging Auction Host a 24-hour online auction with dog toys, training sessions, and pet portraits. Set buy-it-now prices for quick wins. Every bid helps cover adoption fees.

Idea 4

🐕 Rescue Relay Challenge

🐕 Rescue Relay Challenge Supporters pledge per mile as volunteers walk/run with adoptable dogs. Set distance goals, share live updates with photos, and turn exercise into adoption fee funding.

Idea 5

🎁 Holiday Wish List Drive

🎁 Holiday Wish List Drive Create Amazon-style wish lists for each dog's needs: beds, toys, treats, medical care. Donors shop by price point ($10-$100) and see exactly what they're buying.

Idea 6

📸 Pup Photo Contest

📸 Pup Photo Contest Charge $5 entry fee for cutest rescue photo contest. Voters pay $1 per vote. Winner gets pet portrait session—all funds cover spay/neuter costs.

