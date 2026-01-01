It's Giving Tuesday — help us save 25 dogs today 🐕 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to rescue and care for 25 dogs who need emergency medical treatment, food, and safe shelter. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one week of food for a rescue dog - **$75** — emergency medical care for one pup - **$150** — full intake care (medical, food, shelter) for one dog **100% of your donation goes to dog rescue** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save a dog's life today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 dogs the second chance they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐕 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **15 dogs** now have access to emergency medical care, food, and safe shelter — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund one more week of medical care for a recovering pup. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when dogs need us most." [Follow us on Instagram]({{social_link}}) to see these rescue stories unfold — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Org Name] Team**

Copy content