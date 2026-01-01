Giving Tuesday Templates for Domestic Violence Shelters

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Domestic Violence Shelters

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Next Tuesday could change everything for survivors 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide 30 survivors with emergency shelter, safety planning, and crisis support. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to survivor services — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows survivors they're not alone. Thank you for being part of this. Together, we're creating safety. – The [Org Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is the day — your gift creates safety 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide 30 survivors with emergency shelter, safety planning, and crisis support. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one night of emergency shelter - **$75** — a week of safety planning sessions - **$150** — a full month of crisis counseling **100% of your donation goes to survivor services** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help create safety for survivors today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we're showing survivors they're not alone. – The [Org Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** 18 survivors now have access to emergency shelter, safety planning, and crisis counseling — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to fund 8 additional nights of emergency shelter. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when survivors need us most." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already creating safety. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Domestic Violence Shelters

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and survivors need your help today. 💙 We're raising funds to provide 30 survivors with emergency shelter, safety planning, and crisis support. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your gift creates immediate safety: • **$25** = one night of emergency shelter • **$50** = a week of safety planning sessions • **$100** = crisis counseling for a month Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to survivors** — no fees taken, no cuts. Your full gift funds safety. Together, we're showing survivors they're not alone. **[Insert Donation Link]** 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 And survivors need safe shelter tonight. We're raising $5,000 today to keep our doors open through winter — providing emergency housing, counseling, and safety for families escaping violence. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = one night of safe shelter $50 = a week of crisis counseling $100 = emergency supplies for a family Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds safety and healing. Every survivor deserves a place to rebuild. Help us be that place today 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and for survivors of domestic violence, every dollar truly matters. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $15,000 today to fund emergency shelter stays and crisis counseling for families escaping violence. - $50 = one night of safe shelter - $150 = a week of trauma counseling - $500 = emergency relocation support We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to survivors — not processing fees. When someone's life depends on immediate help, we can't afford to lose even 3% to platform costs. Our small team has housed 47 families this year. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Domestic Violence Shelters

Idea 1

🏠 Safe Haven Supply Drive

Supporters fund pre-set emergency kits ($25 hygiene/$75 clothing/$150 full move-in). Show live progress counter and host optional volunteer packing day.

Idea 2

💝 Messages of Hope Campaign

Community writes encouraging notes to survivors. Local sponsors pledge $10 per message (up to $2,500), funding counseling sessions while spreading healing.

Idea 3

🌟 Survivor Success Stories

Share anonymous survivor success stories throughout the day. Each story unlocks a $500 donation from pre-committed sponsors, funding transitional housing programs.

Idea 4

🌱 Fresh Start Fund

Supporters sponsor a survivor's fresh start by funding specific needs ($50 groceries/$100 job interview outfit/$200 security deposit). Track progress live and celebrate milestones together.

Idea 5

⏰ 24 Hours of Safety

Community members pledge $25 per hour of safety coverage. Set a 24-hour goal, show live countdown, and fund overnight staffing or crisis hotline hours.

Idea 6

🎁 Second Chance Auction

Local businesses donate gift cards for survivors rebuilding their lives. Supporters bid in silent auction format, with all proceeds funding emergency transportation and childcare.

