template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Next Tuesday could change everything for survivors 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide 30 survivors with emergency shelter, safety planning, and crisis support. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to survivor services — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows survivors they're not alone. Thank you for being part of this. Together, we're creating safety. – The [Org Name] Team

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today is the day — your gift creates safety 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide 30 survivors with emergency shelter, safety planning, and crisis support. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one night of emergency shelter - **$75** — a week of safety planning sessions - **$150** — a full month of crisis counseling **100% of your donation goes to survivor services** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help create safety for survivors today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we're showing survivors they're not alone. – The [Org Name] Team