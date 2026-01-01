Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more survivors, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters fund pre-set emergency kits ($25 hygiene/$75 clothing/$150 full move-in). Show live progress counter and host optional volunteer packing day.
Idea 2
Community writes encouraging notes to survivors. Local sponsors pledge $10 per message (up to $2,500), funding counseling sessions while spreading healing.
Idea 3
Share anonymous survivor success stories throughout the day. Each story unlocks a $500 donation from pre-committed sponsors, funding transitional housing programs.
Idea 4
Supporters sponsor a survivor's fresh start by funding specific needs ($50 groceries/$100 job interview outfit/$200 security deposit). Track progress live and celebrate milestones together.
Idea 5
Community members pledge $25 per hour of safety coverage. Set a 24-hour goal, show live countdown, and fund overnight staffing or crisis hotline hours.
Idea 6
Local businesses donate gift cards for survivors rebuilding their lives. Supporters bid in silent auction format, with all proceeds funding emergency transportation and childcare.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Domestic Violence Shelters
template 1
template 2
template 3