Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Education Nonprofits

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something big 📚 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide school supplies and learning resources for 75 students who need them most. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to students — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for believing in these kids. We're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team
On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your gift changes everything 📚 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide school supplies and learning resources for 75 students who need them most. Every donation brings us closer to filling backpacks and brightening futures. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — a complete set of notebooks and pencils for one student - **$75** — art supplies and reading books for a whole classroom - **$150** — a full backpack of supplies plus learning games for three students **100% of your donation goes directly to students** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a student succeed this year →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make sure all 75 kids have what they need to learn and grow. – The [Org Name] Team
Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 📚 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **75 students** now have the school supplies and learning resources they need to succeed — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund supplies for 7 more students. *One parent told us:* "Seeing my daughter's face when she got her new art supplies reminded me why community matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these backpacks in action — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Education Nonprofits

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and every dollar you give today changes a student's life. 📚 We're raising funds to provide school supplies and learning resources for 75 students who need them most. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift can provide: **$25** = notebooks and pencils for one student **$50** = art supplies for a whole classroom **$100** = a full backpack plus learning games Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 💙 Help us reach all 75 kids today. [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday! 📚 Every child deserves access to quality education — but too many classrooms are still missing the basics. Today we're raising funds for new books, supplies, and learning materials that will impact 200+ students this year. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 $25 = A classroom library starter set 💙 $50 = Art supplies for 30 kids 💙 $100 = Technology tools for hands-on learning Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to the kids who need it most. Help us give every student the tools they deserve. Every dollar makes a difference. [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in our mission 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for students who need us most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund literacy programs for underserved kids in our community. Your impact: - $25 = reading books for one child - $75 = tutoring sessions for a month - $150 = full literacy kit for a classroom We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to students — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making education accessible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 📚 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Education Nonprofits

📚 Sponsor-a-Student Drive

📚 Sponsor-a-Student Drive Donors fund specific student needs ($25 supplies, $50 field trip, $100 tutoring). Show live progress and thank supporters with student artwork or notes.

🎒 Fill-the-Backpack Challenge

🎒 Fill-the-Backpack Challenge Create donation tiers for school essentials. $15 feeds lunch programs, $35 stocks classroom supplies, $75 funds after-school programs. Track impact in real-time.

🏆 Teacher Appreciation Fund

🏆 Teacher Appreciation Fund Let community members sponsor teacher wish lists or classroom projects. Set funding goals, share teacher stories, and celebrate when goals are met.

📖 Reading Challenge Fundraiser

📖 Reading Challenge Fundraiser Students track reading minutes while supporters pledge per page or hour read. Set class goals, share progress updates, and celebrate literacy milestones together.

🎓 Future Fund Drive

🎓 Future Fund Drive Create graduation year funds where families contribute monthly toward senior year needs. Track progress by class, build community, and reduce last-minute fundraising stress.

📱 Text-to-Give Learning Lab

📱 Text-to-Give Learning Lab Set up QR codes around school for quick donations. Parents scan during pickup, events, or meetings. Perfect for busy families supporting programs on-the-go.

