Today's the day — your gift changes everything 📚 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide school supplies and learning resources for 75 students who need them most. Every donation brings us closer to filling backpacks and brightening futures. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — a complete set of notebooks and pencils for one student - **$75** — art supplies and reading books for a whole classroom - **$150** — a full backpack of supplies plus learning games for three students **100% of your donation goes directly to students** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a student succeed this year →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make sure all 75 kids have what they need to learn and grow. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 📚 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **75 students** now have the school supplies and learning resources they need to succeed — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund supplies for 7 more students. *One parent told us:* "Seeing my daughter's face when she got her new art supplies reminded me why community matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these backpacks in action — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

